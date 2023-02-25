Gymnastics: Detroit Lakes puts a bow on impressive season with a runner-up finish at state

ST. PAUL – It was always going to be a two-horse race for the Class A state gymnastics team championship.

Detroit Lakes and Big Lake swapped in and out of the top spot in the Minnesota Gymnastics Coaches Association Class A rankings throughout the winter. The Hornets got the last laugh, edging out the Lakers with a total of 147.65 to win the state championship on Friday night at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

With their eyes welled with tears, the Detroit Lakes gymnasts were nothing but proud of the season they put together.

"When we were waiting to march in, I told the girls, 'Not everything is going to go right. Something will go wrong,'" senior Jerzie Horner said. "I said that because it's what happens when you're down here. If everything goes right, you're either lucky or didn't try hard enough. Nothing is perfect down here, and we have to accept that. But last year we got sixth. We didn't podium, medal – nothing. Now, we come here and get second. It's absolutely nuts."

The Lakers finished with a score of 146.15, just a point and a half behind the champions of Section 7A. Their best team mark was on the vault at 37.5. Horner (9.675), Gabby Whitworth (9.4), Elsie Ratz (9.35), Morgan Hausten (9.075) and Kate Taves (9.0) all scored nine or better.

Detroit Lakes had another consistent day in all four events, scoring 36.875 on the floor, 36.15 on the bars and 35.625 on the beam. However, it just wasn't enough to knock off Big Lake. The Hornets improved on their section championship score by two full points, scoring 37.725 on the floor, 37.075 on the vault, 37.05 on the beam and 35.8 on the bars.

"We've built ourselves up so much this year," Whitworth said. "We went up 10 points from the beginning of the season. I know everyone is hurting, and they're ready to be done. Everyone did so good today. I'm going to miss these girls so much next year."

Six Lakers will compete for individual gold at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium. Whitworth and Horner qualified as all-around competitors. Taves will compete on the beam and floor. Ratz qualified on the vault, while Ava Morrison and Hausten earned spots on bars.

Full Detroit Lakes results are listed at the bottom of the page.

Senior swan song

The last time the Lakers were draped in medals was in 2019. Whitworth and Horner were in eighth grade. As the last remnants of Detroit Lakes' record-breaking performance , days like Friday were a time to reflect on the last five years.

"I'm overwhelmed. My emotions are all over the place," Whitworth said. "I'm just so happy to be here one last time with this team. I love all of them with all of my heart. Just being here with them is just amazing. I'm so overwhelmed today. It feels unreal right now. It'll sink in (Saturday). It'll hit me that this is my last meet. I'm just so happy to be here with the girls I'm with."

Whitworth and Horner added their names to the long list of illustrious Detroit Lakes gymnastics careers, ending on Saturday in the individual competition.

The tears that filled their faces after an emotional performance on Friday were not ones of bitterness toward a runner-up finish. They were brought on by the finality of their time dedicated to a demanding sport.

"When I was in eighth grade, I only competed on bars," Horner said. "I scored an 8.9, and my score did count. I felt so accomplished that I contributed to the team. Looking back, it's crazy how I thought like that compared to now. I'm competing all-around, and I'm anchoring events now. The amount I've grown personally, even just this year, is crazy. My all-around score has gone up over a point. All the hard work that I put into this sport is paying off in my senior year, and I wouldn't want it to go any other way."

So what will Whitworth and Horner remember most? While the two have enough hardware to open an Ace franchise, it's the relationships that will last long after their final routines.

"In eighth grade, we were the underdogs," Whitworth said. "We were the youngest. Everyone around us was seniors, pretty much. Now, we're the leaders and the head of the team. I can't believe it. These years have gone by faster than I would've liked them to, but all the years were great. Coming home with another trophy five years later, I wouldn't want to go out any other way."

"I've made my best memories being on this team. This team and these girls and these coaches, they mean everything to me. All of these memories and relationships have such a special place in my heart."

Horner knew this weekend would be emotional before the 2022-23 season . She clenched Detroit Lakes' second-place plaque like she was holding onto every memory gymnastics gave her.

"This program has made me a whole different person," Horner said. "When I was five years old, I asked my parents to quit. I didn't like it at all. My dad has been a coach most of his life, and he asked me to stick with it for a few years. The second I joined seventh grade, I joined the high school team. No more of that club stuff."

Matt Horner, a Detroit Lakes assistant coach and father of Jerzie, did his best to hold his emotions back on Friday.

"I saw my dad cry after my floor routine, so I started crying again," Horner said. "We have a cry counter for me and my dad this weekend. We hadn't even left Detroit Lakes, and we both cried already. We're probably at four already, and we'll cry a lot more (on Saturday)."

Matt is wrapping up a coaching career spanning over two decades this weekend. After gymnasts and spectators clear the Roy Wilkins Auditorium, he will walk out with his daughter under his arm and powder all over his clothes for the final time.

"He makes me so proud," Jerzie Horner said. "Him doing this for me means so much to me. He just cares so much. (On Thursday) at the banquet, they asked coaches to stand up if they coached for five years, 10 years, and so on. My dad has been doing this for 24 years. I just had to scream, 'That's my dad' over and over again. It just means so much to me that I get to spend this extra time with him ."

"The amount of times he told me he's proud of me today, I don't even know, but he just means so much. I'm so proud of him because of who he is as a person and the relationships he's made with the girls. It's going to be very different for the girls next year because he's been there since my freshman year. He's done so much for this program and dedicated so much of his life to this sport. I just love him so much, and I'm so proud to call him my dad."

CLASS A TEAM SCORES- 1- Big Lake 147.65, 2- Detroit Lakes 146.15, 3- Mankato West 143.375, 4- Watertown-Mayer 142.975, 5- Worthington 140.525, 6- Mahtomedi 140.3, 7- Winona 139.025, 8- New London-Spicer 138.9

DETROIT LAKES EVENT SCORES- VAULT (37.5)- Jerzie Horner 9.675, Gabby Whitworth 9.4, Elsie Ratz 9.35, Morgan Hausten 9.075, Kate Taves 9.0

BARS (36.15)- Horner 9.4, Whitworth 9.35, Ava Morrison 8.725, Hausten 8.675, Taves 8.625

BEAM (35.625)- Whitworth 9.35, Horner 9.325, Ratz 8.675, Kaija Aschnewitz 8.275, Taves 7.425

FLOOR (36.875)- Whitworth 9.525, Horner 9.4, Ratz 9.325, Olivia Gag 8.625, Taves 8.5

