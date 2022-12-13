Gymnastics: Detroit Lakes puts up best score of the season in win over Perham
The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team went head-to-head with Perham on Monday night at Minnesota Flyers Gymnasium and came away with a 141.25-132.8 win. Detroit Lakes' Jerzie Horner and Perhams' Avery McAllister led the way with team-high all-around scores.
DETROIT LAKES – For the second time in 10 days, the Detroit Lakes and Perham gymnastics teams performed on the same floor.
The Lakers knocked off the Yellowjackets 141.25-132.8. Jerzie Horner paced the Lakers with an all-around score of 37.3, which was her highest total of the season. She won the bars (9.05) and the beam (9.55) competitions and took second in the vault (9.5) and floor (9.2).
Perham’s Avery McAllister took second place in the all-around standings with a score of 35.8. She cleared all competitors in the vault with a mark of 9.7. She scored 9.2 on the beam and 9.15 on the floor.
Detroit Lakes’ Elsie Ratz competed in all four events for an all-around score of 35.35. Ratz won the floor competition with a score of 9.25. She also took third on the vault (9.35) and the beam (8.7). Ratz rounded out her day with an 8.05 on the bars.
Kate Taves turned in an all-around score of 34.075 for Detroit Lakes. Her highest mark was on the floor at 8.925. She also scored 8.85 on the vault, 8.2 on the beam and 8.1 on the bars. Perham’s Elise Reuter had the fifth-highest all-around score at 29.95, with marks of 7.6 on the bars and floor routines.
Ava Morrison, Morgan Hausten, Olivia Gag, Mallory Fischer and Kaija Aschnewitx all performed at least one varsity event for Detroit Lakes. Natalie Rooney, Cailyn Greisen, Breahna Rodewald, Brittney Lorentz, Andie Janke, Eve Foltz and Maddie Bernstetter recorded scores for the Yellowjackets.
Detroit Lakes’ total of 141.25 is the season’s highest score through four competitions. It happened without senior Gabby Whitworth, who was out of the lineup on Monday night.
Full results from Monday night’s dual are listed below.