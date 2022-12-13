Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Gymnastics: Detroit Lakes puts up best score of the season in win over Perham

The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team went head-to-head with Perham on Monday night at Minnesota Flyers Gymnasium and came away with a 141.25-132.8 win. Detroit Lakes' Jerzie Horner and Perhams' Avery McAllister led the way with team-high all-around scores.

1 DL Ava Morrison AD7C0379.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Ava Morrison performs her floor routine in the Lakers' dual win over Perham on Dec. 12, 2022 at Minnesota Flyers Gymnasium.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 13, 2022 12:32 AM
DETROIT LAKES – For the second time in 10 days, the Detroit Lakes and Perham gymnastics teams performed on the same floor.

1 DL Morgan Hausten AD7C0037.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Morgan Hausten performs her beam routine in the Lakers' dual win over Perham on Dec. 12, 2022 at Minnesota Flyers Gymnasium.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Lakers knocked off the Yellowjackets 141.25-132.8. Jerzie Horner paced the Lakers with an all-around score of 37.3, which was her highest total of the season. She won the bars (9.05) and the beam (9.55) competitions and took second in the vault (9.5) and floor (9.2).

Perham’s Avery McAllister took second place in the all-around standings with a score of 35.8. She cleared all competitors in the vault with a mark of 9.7. She scored 9.2 on the beam and 9.15 on the floor.

Detroit Lakes’ Elsie Ratz competed in all four events for an all-around score of 35.35. Ratz won the floor competition with a score of 9.25. She also took third on the vault (9.35) and the beam (8.7). Ratz rounded out her day with an 8.05 on the bars.

Kate Taves turned in an all-around score of 34.075 for Detroit Lakes. Her highest mark was on the floor at 8.925. She also scored 8.85 on the vault, 8.2 on the beam and 8.1 on the bars. Perham’s Elise Reuter had the fifth-highest all-around score at 29.95, with marks of 7.6 on the bars and floor routines.

1 DL Elsie Ratz AD7C0119.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Elsie Ratz performs her beam routine in the Lakers' dual win over Perham on Dec. 12, 2022 at Minnesota Flyers Gymnasium.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Ava Morrison, Morgan Hausten, Olivia Gag, Mallory Fischer and Kaija Aschnewitx all performed at least one varsity event for Detroit Lakes. Natalie Rooney, Cailyn Greisen, Breahna Rodewald, Brittney Lorentz, Andie Janke, Eve Foltz and Maddie Bernstetter recorded scores for the Yellowjackets.

Detroit Lakes’ total of 141.25 is the season’s highest score through four competitions. It happened without senior Gabby Whitworth, who was out of the lineup on Monday night.

Full results from Monday night’s dual are listed below.

DETROIT LAKES 141.25, PERHAM 132.8

VARSITY SCORES- VAULT- DL- 2- Jerzie Horner 9.5, 3- Elsie Ratz 9.35, 5- Kate Taves 8.85, 6- Morgan Hausten 8.65, 9- Mallory Fischer 8.05; PERHAM- 1- Avery McAllister 9.7, 4- Cailyn Greisen 8.95, 7- Andie Janke 8.5, 8- Natalie Rooney 8.15, 9- Elise Reuter 8.05

BARS- DL- 1- Horner 9.05, 20 Hausten 8.85, 4- Ava Morrison 8.35, 5- Taves 8.1, 6- Ratz 8.05; PERHAM- 3- Brittney Lorentz 8.8, 7- McAllister 7.75, 8- Reuter 7.6, 9- Greisen 7.0, 10- Eve Foltz 6.5

BEAM- DL- 1- Horner 9.55, 3- Ratz 8.7, T6- Taves, Kaija Aschnewitz 8.2, 8- Hausten 7.6; PERHAM- 2- McAllister 9.2, T4- Breahna Rodewald, Lorentz 8.25, 9- Reuter 6.7, 10- Maddie Bernstetter 6.1

FLOOR- DL- 1- Ratz 9.25, 2- Horner 9.2, 4- Taves 8.925, 7- Morrison 8.4, 8- Olivia Gag 8.2; PERHAM- 3- McAllister 9.15, T5- Greisen, Rodewald 8.6, 9- Reuter 7.6, 10- Rooney 7.15

ALL-AROUND- 1- Horner 37.3, 2- McAllister 35.8, 3- Ratz 35.35, 4- Taves 34.075, 5- Reuter 29.95

1 DL Kate Taves AD7C0167.JPG
1/2: Detroit Lakes' Kate Taves performs her beam routine in the Lakers' dual win over Perham on Dec. 12, 2022 at Minnesota Flyers Gymnasium.
1 DL Cheer AD7C0254.JPG
2/2: The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team cheers on a floor routine in the Lakers' dual win over Perham on Dec. 12, 2022 at Minnesota Flyers Gymnasium.

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
