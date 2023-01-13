Gymnastics: Detroit Lakes sweeps season dual series against Perham

PERHAM – The Detroit Lakes gymnastics beat Perham in a second head-to-head meeting on Thursday night.

The Lakers knocked off the Yellowjackets 142.85-128.5. Detroit Lakes’ Jerzie Horner was the meet’s top performer, scoring an all-around mark of 37.45. She took first in the vault (9.75) and the beam (9.15). Horner also took second in the bar (9.25) and the floor (9.30)

Detroit Lakes’ Gabby Whitworth finished with the second highest all-around score at 35.95. Whitworth took first in the bars (9.35) and the floor (9.55). Kate Taves had the third highest all-around score of 33.55.

Perham’s top performer was Elise Reuter, who finished with an all-around score of 32.20. Eve Foltz was fifth in the all-around standings at 31.95. Breahna Rodewald was second in the beam with a score of 8.70.

DETROIT LAKES 142.85, PERHAM 128.5

VARSITY SCORES- VAULT- DL- 1- Jerzie Horner 9.75, 2- Elsie Ratz 9.3, 3- Gabby Whitworth 9.2, 4- Kate Taves 9.15, Morgan Hausten 8.35; PERHAM- 5- Breahna Rodewald 8.7, 6- Elise Reuter 8.5, 8- Eve Foltz 8.9, 9- Andie Janke 8.2, 10- Natalie Rooney 8.15

BARS- DL- 1- Gabby Whitworth 9.35, 2- Jerzie Horner 9.25, 3- Kate Taves 8.6, 4- Morgan Hausten 8.55, 5- Ava Morrison 8.35; PERHAM- 6- Elise Reuter 7.8, 7- Eve Foltz 7.7, 8- Andie Janke 7.35, 9- Natalie Rooney 6.8, 10- Maddie Bemstetter .65

BEAM- DL- 1- Jerzie Horner 9.150, 3- Kaija Aschnewitz 8.65. 4- Kate Taves- 7.85, 5- Gabby Whitworth 7.85, 9- Elsie Ratz 7.65; PERHAM- 2- Breahna Rodewald 8.7, 6- Maddie Bemstetter 7.8, 7- Elise Reuter 7.75, 8- Eve Foltz 7.65, 10- Andie Janke 6.7

FLOOR- DL- 1- Gabby Whitworth 9.55, 2- Jerzie Horner 9.3, 3- Elsie Ratz 9.1, 6- Ava Morrison 8.25, 8- Kate Taves 7.95; PERHAM- 4- Breahna Rodewald 8.95, 5- Eve Foltz 8.3, 7- Elise Reuter 8.15, 9- Maddie Bemstetter 7.85, 10- Natalie Rooney 7.5