99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gymnastics: Detroit Lakes sweeps season dual series against Perham

The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team beat Perham in a dual meet for the second time this season.

1 DL Jerzie Horner AD7C7942.JPG
Jerzie Horner performs a beam routine at the Jackie Mann Invitational at The Hive on Dec. 3, 2022 in Perham. Horner led all gymnasts in Detroit Lakes' 142.85-128.5 win over Perham on Thursday.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 13, 2023 04:03 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PERHAM – The Detroit Lakes gymnastics beat Perham in a second head-to-head meeting on Thursday night.

The Lakers knocked off the Yellowjackets 142.85-128.5. Detroit Lakes’ Jerzie Horner was the meet’s top performer, scoring an all-around mark of 37.45. She took first in the vault (9.75) and the beam (9.15). Horner also took second in the bar (9.25) and the floor (9.30)

Detroit Lakes’ Gabby Whitworth finished with the second highest all-around score at 35.95. Whitworth took first in the bars (9.35) and the floor (9.55). Kate Taves had the third highest all-around score of 33.55.

Perham’s top performer was Elise Reuter, who finished with an all-around score of 32.20. Eve Foltz was fifth in the all-around standings at 31.95. Breahna Rodewald was second in the beam with a score of 8.70.

DETROIT LAKES 142.85, PERHAM 128.5

VARSITY SCORES- VAULT- DL- 1- Jerzie Horner 9.75, 2- Elsie Ratz 9.3, 3- Gabby Whitworth 9.2, 4- Kate Taves 9.15, Morgan Hausten 8.35; PERHAM- 5- Breahna Rodewald 8.7, 6- Elise Reuter 8.5, 8- Eve Foltz 8.9, 9- Andie Janke 8.2, 10- Natalie Rooney 8.15

BARS- DL- 1- Gabby Whitworth 9.35, 2- Jerzie Horner 9.25, 3- Kate Taves 8.6, 4- Morgan Hausten 8.55, 5- Ava Morrison 8.35; PERHAM- 6- Elise Reuter 7.8, 7- Eve Foltz 7.7, 8- Andie Janke 7.35, 9- Natalie Rooney 6.8, 10- Maddie Bemstetter .65

BEAM- DL- 1- Jerzie Horner 9.150, 3- Kaija Aschnewitz 8.65. 4- Kate Taves- 7.85, 5- Gabby Whitworth 7.85, 9- Elsie Ratz 7.65; PERHAM- 2- Breahna Rodewald 8.7, 6- Maddie Bemstetter 7.8, 7- Elise Reuter 7.75, 8- Eve Foltz 7.65, 10- Andie Janke 6.7

FLOOR- DL- 1- Gabby Whitworth 9.55, 2- Jerzie Horner 9.3, 3- Elsie Ratz 9.1, 6- Ava Morrison 8.25, 8- Kate Taves 7.95; PERHAM- 4- Breahna Rodewald 8.95, 5- Eve Foltz 8.3, 7- Elise Reuter 8.15, 9- Maddie Bemstetter 7.85, 10- Natalie Rooney 7.5

ALL-AROUND- 1- Jerzie Horner 37.45, 2- Gabby Whitworth 35.95, 3- Kate Taves 33.55, 4- Elise Reuter 32.2, 5- Eve Foltz 31.95

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSGYMNASTICSPERHAM YELLOWJACKETS
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What To Read Next
1 DL Kira Wolf Anna Askelson AD7C7177.JPG
Prep
Nordic skiing: Wolf, Askelson lead the way at Maplelag
The Detroit Lakes Nordic skiing teams competed at Maplelg on Thursday afternoon against eight other teams.
January 13, 2023 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Perhams Chandler Mickelson, Detroit Lakes Leroy LaCrosse.JPG
Prep
Wrestling: Perham muscles out win against Detroit Lakes
A couple of late pins helped the Perham wrestling team secure a 39-28 victory over Detroit Lakes.
January 13, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
1 DL Grady Kirchner AD7C7223.JPG
Prep
Boys hockey: Lakers in search of offense after shutout loss against Jacks
The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team was left searching for offense for the second straight game in a 3-0 shutout against Bemidji on Thursday night.
January 12, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
image0 (12).jpeg
Sports
Youth hockey: Detroit Lakes wins Kent Cup Squirt B Winter Series championship
Detroit Lakes won Kent Cup Squirt B Winter Series championship on Sunday in a shootout over Fargo Freeze Navy.
January 11, 2023 09:44 PM
 · 
By  News Staff