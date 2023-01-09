Gymnastics: JV gymnasts take center stage in Princeton

PRINCETON – The Detroit Lakes gymnasts got back on the mat on Saturday in Princeton.

The Lakers rolled out their junior varsity roster at the Clemensen Invitational. Shelby Lyman led Detroit Lakes with an all-around score of 31.10.

Lyman finished in 10th place on the beam (8.3) and 11th on the vault (8.1). She was the only Laker to compete in all four events.

Kaija Aschnewitz took sixth place on the beam with a score of 8.7, Mallory Fischer claimed 10th place on the vault with a mark of 8.2

Detroit Lakes finished in fifth place in the team standings with a score of 122.05. Hopkins ran away with first place at 141.75. Bemidji (128.90) and Perham (127.60) finished in second and third.

ADVERTISEMENT

CLEMENSEN INVITE TEAM SCORES- 1- Hopkins 141.750, 2- Bemidji 128.90, 3- Perham 127.60, 4- Blaine 124.90, 5- Detroit Lakes 122.05, 6- Princeton 121.00, 7- North Branch 110.40

DETROIT LAKES SCORES- VAULT- 10- Mallory Fischer 8.2, 11- Shelby Lyman 8.1, T14- Hayden Laux 7.9, T16- Kaija Aschnewitz 7.8, T18- Breanna Johnson 7.7,

BARS- 14- Ava Funk 6.9, 15- Lyman 6.8, T19- Laux 6.2, T21- Isabelle Hansen 5.9, T23- Alonna Moench 5.3

BEAM- 6- Kaija Aschnewitz 8.7, 10- Lyman 8.3, 18- Izzy Goodrich 7.65, 19- Addy Aschnewitz 7.5, 24- Laux 6.6

FLOOR- T12- Funk 8.35, 14- Addy Aschnewitz 8.2, T15 Maren Skadsem 8.15, 17- Lyman 7.9, T23- Goodrich 7.25