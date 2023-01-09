99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gymnastics: JV gymnasts take center stage in Princeton

The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team rolled out its junior varsity roster at Princeton's Clemensen Invitational in Princeton.

GYMNASTICS.jpg
Detroit Lakes gymnastics.
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 09, 2023 11:36 AM
PRINCETON – The Detroit Lakes gymnasts got back on the mat on Saturday in Princeton.

The Lakers rolled out their junior varsity roster at the Clemensen Invitational. Shelby Lyman led Detroit Lakes with an all-around score of 31.10.

Lyman finished in 10th place on the beam (8.3) and 11th on the vault (8.1). She was the only Laker to compete in all four events.

Kaija Aschnewitz took sixth place on the beam with a score of 8.7, Mallory Fischer claimed 10th place on the vault with a mark of 8.2

Detroit Lakes finished in fifth place in the team standings with a score of 122.05. Hopkins ran away with first place at 141.75. Bemidji (128.90) and Perham (127.60) finished in second and third.

CLEMENSEN INVITE TEAM SCORES- 1- Hopkins 141.750, 2- Bemidji 128.90, 3- Perham 127.60, 4- Blaine 124.90, 5- Detroit Lakes 122.05, 6- Princeton 121.00, 7- North Branch 110.40

DETROIT LAKES SCORES- VAULT- 10- Mallory Fischer 8.2, 11- Shelby Lyman 8.1, T14- Hayden Laux 7.9, T16- Kaija Aschnewitz 7.8, T18- Breanna Johnson 7.7,

BARS- 14- Ava Funk 6.9, 15- Lyman 6.8, T19- Laux 6.2, T21- Isabelle Hansen 5.9, T23- Alonna Moench 5.3

BEAM- 6- Kaija Aschnewitz 8.7, 10- Lyman 8.3, 18- Izzy Goodrich 7.65, 19- Addy Aschnewitz 7.5, 24- Laux 6.6

FLOOR- T12- Funk 8.35, 14- Addy Aschnewitz 8.2, T15 Maren Skadsem 8.15, 17- Lyman 7.9, T23- Goodrich 7.25

ALL-AROUND- 9- Lyman 31.10

Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
