Gymnastics: Laker gymnasts wrap up incredible season at state individual competition

ST. PAUL – The Detroit Lakes gymnasts closed out the 2022-23 season with a bang at the Class A state meet on Friday and Saturday at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

After finishing in second place in the team event on day one, six Laker gymnasts competed for individual placements among the best in Class A.

Junior Kate Taves got her first state meet action this weekend. She competed in all four events on Friday, racking up a score of 33.55. In the individual competition, Taves posted a mark of 8.4 on the beam and 8.65 on the floor, improving on both of her scores from a day earlier.

Detroit Lakes' Kate Taves performs her beam routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Morgan Hausten finished just outside of the top 10 with her bars routine. Her score of 9.0 landed her in 11th place. Hausten’s Friday bars routine came in at 8.675. She also vaulted a score of 9.075 in the team competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Lakes qualified four girls on bars. Ava Morrison finished in 23rd place with a mark of 8.425.

Elsie Ratz competed for the vault title and participated in three events on Friday. Her solo vault came in at 8.75. Her best vault of the weekend was a day earlier at 9.4. She also performed routines on the beam (8.675) and the floor (9.325).

Detroit Lakes' Elsie Ratz performs her vault at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Lakes had two representatives in the all-around competition. Jerzie Horner and Gabby Whitworth finished with identical all-around scores of 37.275.

Horner claimed fourth place with a tie-breaker mark of 37.325. She finished fourth overall on the vault (9.6) and the floor (9.425). She also finished in sixth place on the bars (9.275) and 23rd on the beam (8.95).

Withworth’s tie-breaker score of 37.2875 landed her in fifth place. She took fifth place in the floor competition with a score of 9.45. She also finished eighth on beam (9.25), 10th on bars (9.1) and 11th on vault (9.4750.

Detroit Lakes' Gabby Whitworth performs her bars routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes had a few other individuals take part in solo events during the team competition. Kaija Aschnewitz scored an 8.275 on the beam. Olivia Gag hit 8.625 on the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Lakes' Kate Taves performs her floor routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Ava Morrison performs her bars routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune