Gymnastics: Lakers dominate Moorhead after holiday layoff

MOORHEAD – The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team was back in action after the holiday break on Tuesday night.

The top-ranked Class A team, according to the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association, knocked off Moorhead 140.050-122.600.

Jerzie Horner led the Lakers with an all-around score of 37.250. She won the beam (9.45), bars (9.1), and vault (9.425) and took second on the floor (9.275).

Gabby Whitworth wasn’t far behind Horner in second place. She won the floor competition with a score of 9.425 and took second on the beam (9.25) and vault (9.3). Whitworth totaled an all-around score of 35.875.

Kate Taves also competed in all four events for an all-around score of 33.425. She took second on the bars (8.35) and third on the vault (9.0). Ava Morrison finished third on the bars with an 8.15 and sixth on the vault (8.375). Elsie Ratz had the third-best floor routine score at 8.625.

The Lakers head to Princeton on Saturday for an invitational.

DETROIT LAKES 140.050, MOORHEAD 122.600

DETROIT LAKES VARSITY FINISHERS- FLOOR- 1- Gabby Whitworth 9.425, 2- Jerzie Horner 9.275, 3- Elsie Ratz 8.625, 7- Kate Taves 7.975, 8- Olivia Gag 7.9

BEAM- 1- Horner 9.45, 2- Whitworth 9.25, Kaija Aschnewitz 8.35, 5- Taves 8.1, 6- Ratz 8.05

BARS- 1- Horner 9.1, 2- Taves 8.35, 3- Ava Morrison 8.15, 4- Whitworth 7.9, 8- Ratz 6.1

VAULT- 1- Horner 9.425, 2- Whitworth 9.3, 3- Taves 9.0, 6- Morrison 8.375, 9- Ava Funk 8.25