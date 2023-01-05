99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Gymnastics: Lakers dominate Moorhead after holiday layoff

The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team trounced Moorhead on Tuesday night. The Lakers are the top-ranked Class A team.

Detroit Lakes gymnastics.
By Jared Rubado
January 05, 2023 10:19 AM
MOORHEAD – The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team was back in action after the holiday break on Tuesday night.

The top-ranked Class A team, according to the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association, knocked off Moorhead 140.050-122.600.

Jerzie Horner led the Lakers with an all-around score of 37.250. She won the beam (9.45), bars (9.1), and vault (9.425) and took second on the floor (9.275).

Gabby Whitworth wasn’t far behind Horner in second place. She won the floor competition with a score of 9.425 and took second on the beam (9.25) and vault (9.3). Whitworth totaled an all-around score of 35.875.

Kate Taves also competed in all four events for an all-around score of 33.425. She took second on the bars (8.35) and third on the vault (9.0). Ava Morrison finished third on the bars with an 8.15 and sixth on the vault (8.375). Elsie Ratz had the third-best floor routine score at 8.625.

The Lakers head to Princeton on Saturday for an invitational.

DETROIT LAKES 140.050, MOORHEAD 122.600

DETROIT LAKES VARSITY FINISHERS- FLOOR- 1- Gabby Whitworth 9.425, 2- Jerzie Horner 9.275, 3- Elsie Ratz 8.625, 7- Kate Taves 7.975, 8- Olivia Gag 7.9

BEAM- 1- Horner 9.45, 2- Whitworth 9.25, Kaija Aschnewitz 8.35, 5- Taves 8.1, 6- Ratz 8.05

BARS- 1- Horner 9.1, 2- Taves 8.35, 3- Ava Morrison 8.15, 4- Whitworth 7.9, 8- Ratz 6.1

VAULT- 1- Horner 9.425, 2- Whitworth 9.3, 3- Taves 9.0, 6- Morrison 8.375, 9- Ava Funk 8.25

ALL-AROUND- 1- Horner 37.250, 2- Whitworth 35.875, 3- Taves 33.425

Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
