Gymnastics: Lakers edge Bemidji at home

The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team defeated Bemidji 145.3-135.6 at home meet on Thursday night.

Devlyn Brooks
By Devlyn Brooks
January 27, 2023 01:42 PM
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team topped Bemidji 145.375 to 135.6 on Thursday night at home.

The Lakers grabbed the top three all-around scores, leading the team to a 10 point win.

Detroit Lakes is ranked second Minnesota’s Class A according to the most recent Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association rankings posted Jan. 23.

Jerzie Horner led the Lakers with an all-around score of 37.65, notching wins on the beam (9.275) and vault (9.7) and finished in second place on the floor (9.575) and bar (9.1).

Gabby Whitworth finished less than a half point behind Horner with an all-around score of 37.275. She placed first on floor with 9.625 and bars with 9.15 and second on the beam (8.95) and vault (9.55).

Kate Taves also competed in all four events for an all-around score of 34.7, finishing sixth on the floor (8.75) and beam (8.2) and fourth on the bars (8.75) and vault (9). Elsie Ratz finished third on the floor (9.3), fifth on the beam (8.35) and third on the vault (9.3). Ava Morrison finished ninth on the floor (8.3) and eighth on the bars (7.9). Kaija Aschnewitz finished third on the beam (8.45). Morgan Hausten placed fifth on the bars (8.55) and ninth on the vault (8.6).

DETROIT LAKES 145.375, MOORHEAD 135.6

DETROIT LAKES VARSITY FINISHERS- FLOOR- 1- Gabby Whitworth 9.625 , 2- Jerzie Horner 9.575, 3- Elsie Ratz 9.3, 6- Kate Taves 8.75, 9- Ava Morrison 8.3

BEAM- 1- Jerzie Horner 9.275, 2- Gabby Whitworth 8.95, 3- Kaija Aschnewitz 8.45, 5- Elsie Ratz 8.35, 6- Kate Taves 8.2

BARS- 1- Gabby Whitworth 9.15, 2- Jerzie Horner 9.1, 4- Kate Taves 8.75, 5- Morgan Hausten 8.55, 8- Ava Morrison 7.9

VAULT- 1- Jerzie Horner 9.7, 2- Gabby Whitworh 9.55, 3- Elsie Ratz 9.3, 4- Kate Taves 9, 9- Morgan Hausten 8.6

ALL-AROUND- 1- Jerzie Horner 37.65, 2- Gabby Whitworth 37.275, 3- Kate Taves 34.7

Devlyn Brooks is an ordained pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, and serves Faith Lutheran Church in Wolverton, Minn. He also works for Forum Communications Co. He can be reached at devlyn.brooks@forumcomm.com for comments and story ideas.
