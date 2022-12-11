Gymnastics: Lakers take care of business in Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS – The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team totaled 139.575 points in a dual meet win over Fergus Falls on Thursday.

Seniors Gabby Whitworth and Jerzie Horner paced the Lakers in all four events. Whitworth’s all-around score of 36.875 was highlighted by her vault mark of 9.45. She scored 9.325 on the floor, 9.25 on the beam and 8.85 on the bars.

Horner’s all-around score of 36.85 was the second-highest mark of the night. She scored a 9.6 on the vault, 9.15 on the beam and an 8.95 on her floor routine.

Kate Taves also competed in all four events for a score of 32.45. Her highest mark was on the vault at 8.55. She also scored an 8.4 on her floor routine. Morgan Hausten, Elsie Ratz and Ava Morrison each competed in two events, while Kaija Aschnewitz performed a beam routine.

Full Detroit Lakes varsity results are listed below.

