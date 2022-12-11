Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gymnastics: Lakers take care of business in Fergus Falls

The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team scored 139.575 points in a win over Fergus Falls.

GYMNASTICS.jpg
Detroit Lakes gymnastics.
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 11, 2022 12:09 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

FERGUS FALLS – The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team totaled 139.575 points in a dual meet win over Fergus Falls on Thursday.

Seniors Gabby Whitworth and Jerzie Horner paced the Lakers in all four events. Whitworth’s all-around score of 36.875 was highlighted by her vault mark of 9.45. She scored 9.325 on the floor, 9.25 on the beam and 8.85 on the bars.

Horner’s all-around score of 36.85 was the second-highest mark of the night. She scored a 9.6 on the vault, 9.15 on the beam and an 8.95 on her floor routine.

Kate Taves also competed in all four events for a score of 32.45. Her highest mark was on the vault at 8.55. She also scored an 8.4 on her floor routine. Morgan Hausten, Elsie Ratz and Ava Morrison each competed in two events, while Kaija Aschnewitz performed a beam routine.

Full Detroit Lakes varsity results are listed below.

ADVERTISEMENT

DETROIT LAKES VARSITY SCORES- VAULT- Addy Laux 8.3, Morgan Hausten 8.1, Kate Taves 8.55, Gabby Whitworth 9.45, Jerzie Horner 9.6; BARS- Ava Morrison 8.2, Taves 7.6, Hausten 7.8, Horner 9.15, Whitworth 8.85; BEAM- Elsie Ratz 8.1, Kaija Aschnewitz 8.0, Taves 7.9, Whitworth 9.25, Horner 9.15; FLOOR- Morrison 8.0, Taves 8.4, Ratz 8.45, Horner 8.95, Whitworth 9.325; ALL-AROUND- Horner 36.85, Whitworth 36.875, Taves 32.45

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSGYMNASTICS
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What to read next
Rubado Column Mug
Sports
Rubado column: Parents and hockey skates
This is a column written by Jared Rubado about the holiday season and the importance of family. This is column does not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Tribune, Focus or Wadena PJ.
December 23, 2022 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
IMG_3209.jpg
Prep
Football: Ethan Carrier inks commitment to the University of Minnesota
Detroit Lakes' Ethan Carrier made his commitment to the University of Minnesota official on Wednesday night.
December 23, 2022 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
GIRLS HOCKEY.jpg
Prep
Girls hockey: Crookston handles Detroit Lakes in make-up game
The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team suffered a loss in Crookston on Thursday night.
December 23, 2022 12:54 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
WRESTLING.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Lakers mount comeback against Fosston-Bagley, pushes No. 12 Thief River Falls
The Detroit Lakes wrestling team split Thursday night's triangular against Fosston-Bagley and Thief River Falls.
December 23, 2022 12:22 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado