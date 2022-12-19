Gymnastics: Lakers take third in Brainerd, Horner shares all-around title

BRAINERD – Detroit Lakes gymnasts got another weekend of high-level competition at the Brainerd Holiday Invite on Saturday.

The Lakers took third place as a team with a score of 139.95, trailing only Lakeville South (142.55) and Big Lake (141.3). Jerzie Horner was tied with Big Lakes’ Britney Krumrei for the top all-around score at 36.65.

Horner finished in the top eight in all four events. She took second on the bars (9.5), fourth on the vault (9.45), sixth on the floor (9.2) and eighth on the beam (8.5).

Gabby Whitworth wasn’t far behind in the all-around standings. She took fourth place with a title of 35.95. Whitworth won the bars (9.5) and floor (9.45) competitions. She also took fifth on the vault (9.2) and 15th on the beam (7.75)

Kate Taves had the 12th-best all-around score. Her best mark was on the vault at 8.8, good enough for 10th place. Morgan Hausten also notched a top-10 finish on the bars. Her score of 8.85 landed her in eighth place.

Full results from Detroit Lakes, as well as a list of team scores, are listed below.

BRAINERD HOLIDAY INVITE TEAM SCORES- 1- Lakeville South 142.55, 2- Big Lake 141.3, 3- Detroit lakes 139.95, 4- Owatonna 139.65, 5- Melrose 136.35, 6- Lakeville North 134.5, 7- Brainerd 130.55, 8- Moorhead 116.8

DETROIT LAKES VARSITY SCORES- VAULT- 4- Jerzie Horner 9.45, 5- Gabby Whitworth 9.2, 10- Kate Taves 8.8, T11- Elsie Ratz 8.65, T15- Morgan Hausten 8.45

BEAM- T8- Horner 8.5, 14- Taves 7.85, T15- Whitworth 7.75, T19- Elsie Ratz 6.9, 20- Kaija Aschnewitz 6.85

BARS- 1- Whitworth 9.55, 2- Horner 9.5, 8- Hausten 8.85, 13- Taves 8.5, T18- Ava Morrison 8.2,

FLOOR- 1- Whitworth 9.45, T6- Horner 9.2, 9- Ratz 9.05, 14- Olivia Gag 8.75, 20- Taves 8.35