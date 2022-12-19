Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Gymnastics: Lakers take third in Brainerd, Horner shares all-around title

The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team finished in third place at the Brainerd Holiday Invite. Jerzie Horner tied for the best overall all-around score at 36.65.

GYMNASTICS.jpg
Detroit Lakes gymnastics.
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 18, 2022 09:29 PM
BRAINERD – Detroit Lakes gymnasts got another weekend of high-level competition at the Brainerd Holiday Invite on Saturday.

The Lakers took third place as a team with a score of 139.95, trailing only Lakeville South (142.55) and Big Lake (141.3). Jerzie Horner was tied with Big Lakes’ Britney Krumrei for the top all-around score at 36.65.

Horner finished in the top eight in all four events. She took second on the bars (9.5), fourth on the vault (9.45), sixth on the floor (9.2) and eighth on the beam (8.5).

Gabby Whitworth wasn’t far behind in the all-around standings. She took fourth place with a title of 35.95. Whitworth won the bars (9.5) and floor (9.45) competitions. She also took fifth on the vault (9.2) and 15th on the beam (7.75)

Kate Taves had the 12th-best all-around score. Her best mark was on the vault at 8.8, good enough for 10th place. Morgan Hausten also notched a top-10 finish on the bars. Her score of 8.85 landed her in eighth place.

Full results from Detroit Lakes, as well as a list of team scores, are listed below.

BRAINERD HOLIDAY INVITE TEAM SCORES- 1- Lakeville South 142.55, 2- Big Lake 141.3, 3- Detroit lakes 139.95, 4- Owatonna 139.65, 5- Melrose 136.35, 6- Lakeville North 134.5, 7- Brainerd 130.55, 8- Moorhead 116.8

DETROIT LAKES VARSITY SCORES- VAULT- 4- Jerzie Horner 9.45, 5- Gabby Whitworth 9.2, 10- Kate Taves 8.8, T11- Elsie Ratz 8.65, T15- Morgan Hausten 8.45

BEAM- T8- Horner 8.5, 14- Taves 7.85, T15- Whitworth 7.75, T19- Elsie Ratz 6.9, 20- Kaija Aschnewitz 6.85

BARS- 1- Whitworth 9.55, 2- Horner 9.5, 8- Hausten 8.85, 13- Taves 8.5, T18- Ava Morrison 8.2,

FLOOR- 1- Whitworth 9.45, T6- Horner 9.2, 9- Ratz 9.05, 14- Olivia Gag 8.75, 20- Taves 8.35

ALL-AROUND- T1- Horner 36.65, 4- Whitworth 35.95, 12- Taves 33.5

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
