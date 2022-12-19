Gymnastics: Lakers take third in Brainerd, Horner shares all-around title
The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team finished in third place at the Brainerd Holiday Invite. Jerzie Horner tied for the best overall all-around score at 36.65.
BRAINERD – Detroit Lakes gymnasts got another weekend of high-level competition at the Brainerd Holiday Invite on Saturday.
The Lakers took third place as a team with a score of 139.95, trailing only Lakeville South (142.55) and Big Lake (141.3). Jerzie Horner was tied with Big Lakes’ Britney Krumrei for the top all-around score at 36.65.
Horner finished in the top eight in all four events. She took second on the bars (9.5), fourth on the vault (9.45), sixth on the floor (9.2) and eighth on the beam (8.5).
Gabby Whitworth wasn’t far behind in the all-around standings. She took fourth place with a title of 35.95. Whitworth won the bars (9.5) and floor (9.45) competitions. She also took fifth on the vault (9.2) and 15th on the beam (7.75)
Kate Taves had the 12th-best all-around score. Her best mark was on the vault at 8.8, good enough for 10th place. Morgan Hausten also notched a top-10 finish on the bars. Her score of 8.85 landed her in eighth place.
ADVERTISEMENT
Full results from Detroit Lakes, as well as a list of team scores, are listed below.