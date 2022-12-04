Gymnastics photo gallery: Detroit Lakes and Perham scenes from the Jackie Mann Invitational

PERHAM – The 18th Jackie Mann Invitational welcomed eight of the best Minnesota high school gymnastics teams to The Hive on Saturday afternoon.

Detroit Lakes won the competition with a team score of 138.25, followed by Cambridge-Isanti in second (136.9) and Melrose in third (134.7). Perham took sixth place with a team score of 131.3.

Detroit Lakes’ Gabby Whitworth finished second in the all-around standings with a score of 36.650. Jerzie Horner was fifth (35.05), while Perham’s Avery McAllister finished sixth (34.95). Detroit Lakes’ Kate Taves took 10th place at 33.20, while Perham’s Breahnna Rodewald finished in 13th place. Perham’s Elise Reuter (30.850, 18th) and Cailyn Greisen (30.50, 19th) also competed in all four events.

A full list of results and complete stories from Detroit Lakes and Perham at the Jackie Mann Invitational will be posted at www.dlonline.com and www.perhamfocus.com on Monday.

Here is a photo gallery from The Hive on Saturday.

