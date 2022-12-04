Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gymnastics photo gallery: Detroit Lakes and Perham scenes from the Jackie Mann Invitational

The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team won the Jackie Mann Invitational on Saturday afternoon at The Hive. Below is a photo gallery from the Detroit Lakes and Perham teams. Full stories from Saturday's action will be posted on Monday morning.

1 DL Gabby Whitworth Jerzie Horner AD7C7799.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Jerzie Horner, right, and Gabby Whitworth hug after Whitworth's uneven bars routine at the Jackie Mann Invitational at The Hive in Perham on Dec. 3, 2022.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 04, 2022 02:43 AM
PERHAM – The 18th Jackie Mann Invitational welcomed eight of the best Minnesota high school gymnastics teams to The Hive on Saturday afternoon.

Detroit Lakes won the competition with a team score of 138.25, followed by Cambridge-Isanti in second (136.9) and Melrose in third (134.7). Perham took sixth place with a team score of 131.3.

Detroit Lakes’ Gabby Whitworth finished second in the all-around standings with a score of 36.650. Jerzie Horner was fifth (35.05), while Perham’s Avery McAllister finished sixth (34.95). Detroit Lakes’ Kate Taves took 10th place at 33.20, while Perham’s Breahnna Rodewald finished in 13th place. Perham’s Elise Reuter (30.850, 18th) and Cailyn Greisen (30.50, 19th) also competed in all four events.

A full list of results and complete stories from Detroit Lakes and Perham at the Jackie Mann Invitational will be posted at www.dlonline.com and www.perhamfocus.com on Monday.

Here is a photo gallery from The Hive on Saturday.

1 DL Addy Laux AD7C8145.JPG
1/33: Addy Laux
1 DL Addy Laux AD7C7733.JPG
2/33: Addy Laux
1 PER Natlie Rooney AD7C8546.JPG
3/33: Natalie Rooney
1 DL Ava Morrison AD7C8126.JPG
4/33: Ava Morrison
1 PER Elise Reuter AD7C8445.JPG
5/33: Elise Reuter
1 DL Elsie Ratz AD7C7540.JPG
6/33: Elsie Ratz
1 DL Elsie Ratz AD7C7522.JPG
7/33: Elsie Ratz
1 DL Elsie Ratz AD7C8216.JPG
8/33: Elsie Ratz
1 PER Cailyn Greisen AD7C8042.JPG
9/33: Cailyn Greisen
1 PER Cailyn Greisen AD7C8410.JPG
10/33: Cailyn Greisen
1 DL Gabby Whitworth AD7C8400.JPG
11/33: Gabby Whitworth
1 DL Gabby Whitworth AD7C7921.JPG
12/33: Gabby Whitworth
1 DL Gabby Whitworth AD7C7779.JPG
13/33: Gabby Whitworth
1 DL Gabby Whitworth AD7C7898.JPG
14/33: Gabby Whitworth
1 DL Gabby Whitworth AD7C7790.JPG
15/33: Gabby Whitworth
1 PER Brittney Lorentz Avery McAllister AD7C8516.JPG
16/33: Brittney Lorentz, right, hugs Avery McAllister after the beam routine at the Jackie Mann Invitational at The Hive in Perham on Dec. 3, 2022.
1 PER Brittney Lorentz AD7C8494.JPG
17/33: Brittney Lorentz
1 PER Brittney Lorentz AD7C7955.JPG
18/33: Brittney Lorentz
1 DL Jerzie Horner AD7C7746.JPG
19/33: Jerzie Horner
1 DL Jerzie Horner AD7C8292.JPG
20/33: Jerzie Horner
1 DL Jerzie Horner AD7C7942.JPG
21/33: Jerzie Horner
1 DL Jerzie Horner AD7C7678.JPG
22/33: Jerzie Horner
1 PER Avery McAllister AD7C8575.JPG
23/33: Perham's Avery McAllister performs her floor routine at the Jackie Mann invitational at The Hive in Perham on Dec. 3, 2022.
1 PER Avery McAllister AD7C8503.JPG
24/33: Avery McAllister
1 PER Avery McAllister AD7C8013.JPG
25/33: Avery McAllister
1 DL Olivia Gag AD7C8364.JPG
26/33: Olivia Gag
1 DL Maren Skadsem AD7C8175.JPG
27/33: Maren Skadsem
1 DL Mallory Fischer AD7C7569.JPG
28/33: Mallory Fischer
1 DL Leesa Lindgaard AD7C7659.JPG
29/33: Leesa Lindgaard
1 DL Kate Taves AD7C7844.JPG
30/33: Kate Taves
1 DL Kate Taves AD7C7592.JPG
31/33: Detroit Lakes' Kate Taves performs her uneven bars routine at the Jackie Mann Invitational at The Hive in Perham on Dec. 3, 2022.
1 DL Kaija Aschnewitz AD7C7859.JPG
32/33: Kaija Aschnewitz
1 DL Morgan Hausten AD7C7725.JPG
33/33: Morgan Hausten

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSPERHAM YELLOWJACKETSGYMNASTICS
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
