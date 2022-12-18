Hockey roundup: Laker boys cruise in Crookston, girls shutout at home
The Detroit Lakes boys and girls hockey teams were in action on Friday night.
CROOKSTON – The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team took care of business in Crookston on Friday night.
The Lakers (5-1-1) scored seven straight in an 8-2 win over the Pirates (1-5-0). Detroit Lakes scored three special teams goals to win its fifth game of the season.
Crookston’s Jack Donda broke the ice with a power-play goal before Easton Kennedy, Chase Kukowski, Jacob Thomas and Carter Bellefeuille put the Lakers ahead 4-1. Bellefeuille’s goal was the first of two on a man advantage before Cole Larson added another on the power play early in the second period.
Cooper Moore added a short-handed goal midway through the second period to put Detroit Lakes ahead 6-1. Aiden Kennedy and Easton Wahl added goals in the third before Crookston scored in the final minute.
After Tuesday’s road battle at Morris-Benson Area, the Lakers head to Fergus Falls for a holiday tournament. They will take on Ontario’s Fort Frances, New Ulm and the host school starting Dec. 27.
ADVERTISEMENT
Thief River Falls shuts out Laker girls
Kali Knutson had a big night for the Thief River Falls (3-10) girls hockey team on Friday night.
Knutson tallied four goals and three assists in a 9-0 win over the Lakers (1-9). Gretchen Cota also had a hat trick and two assists. Carli Prickett, Julia Rude and Lila Dalager also had multi-point games.
Talyn Anderson had an impressive night between the pipes for Detroit Lakes. She stopped 44 shots and kept Thief River Falls scoreless on three power-play attempts.