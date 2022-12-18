Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Hockey roundup: Laker boys cruise in Crookston, girls shutout at home

The Detroit Lakes boys and girls hockey teams were in action on Friday night.

1 Talyn Anderson AD7C4304.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Talyn Anderson makes a save in the second period of the Lakers' 13-0 loss against Hastings at the Kent Freeman Arena on Nov. 18, 2022. Anderson made 44 saves against Thief River Falls on Friday night.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 18, 2022 10:11 AM
CROOKSTON – The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team took care of business in Crookston on Friday night.

The Lakers (5-1-1) scored seven straight in an 8-2 win over the Pirates (1-5-0). Detroit Lakes scored three special teams goals to win its fifth game of the season.

Crookston’s Jack Donda broke the ice with a power-play goal before Easton Kennedy, Chase Kukowski, Jacob Thomas and Carter Bellefeuille put the Lakers ahead 4-1. Bellefeuille’s goal was the first of two on a man advantage before Cole Larson added another on the power play early in the second period.

Cooper Moore added a short-handed goal midway through the second period to put Detroit Lakes ahead 6-1. Aiden Kennedy and Easton Wahl added goals in the third before Crookston scored in the final minute.

After Tuesday’s road battle at Morris-Benson Area, the Lakers head to Fergus Falls for a holiday tournament. They will take on Ontario’s Fort Frances, New Ulm and the host school starting Dec. 27.

Thief River Falls shuts out Laker girls

Kali Knutson had a big night for the Thief River Falls (3-10) girls hockey team on Friday night.

Knutson tallied four goals and three assists in a 9-0 win over the Lakers (1-9). Gretchen Cota also had a hat trick and two assists. Carli Prickett, Julia Rude and Lila Dalager also had multi-point games.

Talyn Anderson had an impressive night between the pipes for Detroit Lakes. She stopped 44 shots and kept Thief River Falls scoreless on three power-play attempts.

DL 4 2 2 – 8

CR 1 0 0 1 – 2

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- CR- Jack Donda (Carter Trudeau) PPG, 4:10; DL- Easton Kennedy (Tommy Suckert, Jacob Thomas) 10:22; DL- Chase Kukowski (Easton Wahl, Grady Kirchner) 11:02; DL- Thomas (Carter Bellefeuille) 11:22; DL- Bellefeuille (Cole Larson, Jace Fields) PPG, 14:58

SECOND PERIOD- DL- Larson (Suckert, Fields) PG, 5:43; DL- Cooper Moore (Ben Hines) SHG, 9:12

THIRD PERIOD- DL- Aiden Kennedy (Larson) 0:10; DL- Easton Wahl (Thomas, Larson) 3:18; CR- Jackson Reese (Michael Bochow) 16:11

PENALTIES- DL- 6 minutes on 3 infractions; CR- 17 minutes on 3 infractions

GOALTENDING- DL- Josh Mack, W, 5 saves, 2 goals allowed; CR- Jaren Bailey, L, 25 saves, 8 goals allowed

TRF 3 5 1 – 9

DL 0 0 0 – 0

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- TRF- Gretchen Cota (Carli Prickett, Julia Rude) 1:48; TRF- Cota (Prickett, Knutson) 6:14; TRF- Knutson (unassisted) 11:56

SECOND PERIOD- TF (Knutson, Lila Dalager) 2:05; TRF- Rude (Knutson, Cota) 3:26; TRF- Knutson (Cota) 13:47; TRF- Alexis Sawatzke (Quinn Kenfield, Kora Sorter) 15:19; TRF- Cota (Dalager, Knutson) 16:51; TRF- Knutson (Dalager, Skye Peters) 3:55

PENALTIES- DL- 6 minutes on 3 infractions; TRF- 4 minutes on 2 infractions

GOALTENDING- DL- Talyn Anderson, L, 44 saves, 9 goals allowed; TRF- McKenna Carr, L, 12 saves, 0 goals allowed

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
