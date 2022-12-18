Hockey roundup: Laker boys cruise in Crookston, girls shutout at home

CROOKSTON – The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team took care of business in Crookston on Friday night.

The Lakers (5-1-1) scored seven straight in an 8-2 win over the Pirates (1-5-0). Detroit Lakes scored three special teams goals to win its fifth game of the season.

Crookston’s Jack Donda broke the ice with a power-play goal before Easton Kennedy, Chase Kukowski, Jacob Thomas and Carter Bellefeuille put the Lakers ahead 4-1. Bellefeuille’s goal was the first of two on a man advantage before Cole Larson added another on the power play early in the second period.

Cooper Moore added a short-handed goal midway through the second period to put Detroit Lakes ahead 6-1. Aiden Kennedy and Easton Wahl added goals in the third before Crookston scored in the final minute.

After Tuesday’s road battle at Morris-Benson Area, the Lakers head to Fergus Falls for a holiday tournament. They will take on Ontario’s Fort Frances, New Ulm and the host school starting Dec. 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thief River Falls shuts out Laker girls

Kali Knutson had a big night for the Thief River Falls (3-10) girls hockey team on Friday night.

Knutson tallied four goals and three assists in a 9-0 win over the Lakers (1-9). Gretchen Cota also had a hat trick and two assists. Carli Prickett, Julia Rude and Lila Dalager also had multi-point games.

Talyn Anderson had an impressive night between the pipes for Detroit Lakes. She stopped 44 shots and kept Thief River Falls scoreless on three power-play attempts.

DL 4 2 2 – 8

CR 1 0 0 1 – 2

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- CR- Jack Donda (Carter Trudeau) PPG, 4:10; DL- Easton Kennedy (Tommy Suckert, Jacob Thomas) 10:22; DL- Chase Kukowski (Easton Wahl, Grady Kirchner) 11:02; DL- Thomas (Carter Bellefeuille) 11:22; DL- Bellefeuille (Cole Larson, Jace Fields) PPG, 14:58

SECOND PERIOD- DL- Larson (Suckert, Fields) PG, 5:43; DL- Cooper Moore (Ben Hines) SHG, 9:12

THIRD PERIOD- DL- Aiden Kennedy (Larson) 0:10; DL- Easton Wahl (Thomas, Larson) 3:18; CR- Jackson Reese (Michael Bochow) 16:11

PENALTIES- DL- 6 minutes on 3 infractions; CR- 17 minutes on 3 infractions

GOALTENDING- DL- Josh Mack, W, 5 saves, 2 goals allowed; CR- Jaren Bailey, L, 25 saves, 8 goals allowed

TRF 3 5 1 – 9

DL 0 0 0 – 0

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- TRF- Gretchen Cota (Carli Prickett, Julia Rude) 1:48; TRF- Cota (Prickett, Knutson) 6:14; TRF- Knutson (unassisted) 11:56

SECOND PERIOD- TF (Knutson, Lila Dalager) 2:05; TRF- Rude (Knutson, Cota) 3:26; TRF- Knutson (Cota) 13:47; TRF- Alexis Sawatzke (Quinn Kenfield, Kora Sorter) 15:19; TRF- Cota (Dalager, Knutson) 16:51; TRF- Knutson (Dalager, Skye Peters) 3:55

PENALTIES- DL- 6 minutes on 3 infractions; TRF- 4 minutes on 2 infractions