Hockey roundup: Laker boys shutout Park Rapids; Girls fall in overtime thriller

PARK RAPIDS – The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team earned its second shutout of the season on Tuesday night.

The Lakers (3-1) blanked Park Rapids (1-2) 4-0 behind a balanced scoring effort.

Cole Larson extended his scoring streak to four games with a first-period tally, assisted by Aiden Kennedy and Tommy Suckert. Kennedy found the back of the net early in the second period to double the lead with helpers from Jacob Thomas and Carter Bellefeuille.

Senior Grady Kirchner scored his first career varsity goal just over five minutes into the third period. Chase Kukowski and Suckert were in on the milestone play with assists. Jace Fields capped off the shutout win with a power-play goal midway through the third period, giving Detroit Lakes its second consecutive win.

Josh Mack continued his impressive start to the season in goal. He stopped all 15 shots, raising his save percentage to .936 with a 1.43 goals against average. It’s his second shutout in three wins on the season.

Detroit Lakes' Grady Kirchner handles the puck in the Lakers' 4-0 win over Park Rapids on Dec. 6, 2022. Kirchner scored his first varsity goal on Tuesday night. Vance Carlson / Forum News Service

The Lakers’ top line of Kennedy, Larson and Bellefeuille continues to be their primary source of offense. Larson leads the team in goals (4) and points (8), while Bellefeuille leads in assists (5). The three forwards have combined for 21 of Detroit Lakes’ 41 points and eight of its 14 goals.

Laker girls’ rally falls short

The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team played in its most thrilling game of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday.

The Lakers (1-7) lost in overtime against Morris-Benson Area (4-6). Detroit Lakes tied the game in the final minute before the Storm buried the overtime winner to take it 6-5.

After MBA’s Aubree Ramierez scored the game’s opening goal late in the first period, Detroit Lakes’ Kaydence Thorsteinson tied the game with an assist from Haley Stattelman. The Thorsteinson-Stattelman connection squared the game again in the second period before Kortney Sanasack gave the Storm a 3-2 lead in the final minutes before the second intermission.

After MBA’s Karlie Bruns put the Storm ahead 4-2 early in the third, Detroit Lakes’ Rhett Zima got the goal back 24 seconds later. The Lakers needed less than two minutes to tie the game, thanks to Brynn Erickson’s unassisted goal.

Sanasack scored her second goal of the game to give MBA a 5-4 lead midway through the third period before Detroit Lakes pulled a rabbit out of its hat. Stattelman buried a pass from Zima on the power play with less than a minute left to tie the game.

Overtime was not in favor of Detroit Lakes. Bruns scored her second goal of the night on the power play to send the Storm faithful home happy.

Eighth-grader Talyn Anderson had one of her best goaltending performances of the season. She made 43 saves on 49 shots, including eight in overtime.

After a slow start offensively, the Lakers are starting to pick up some steam. After getting just one in their previous five, they’ve potted 13 goals in their last two games. They will host Rock Ridge on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Kent Freeman Arena.

DL 1 1 2 – 4

PR 0 0 0 – 0

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- DL- Cole Larson (Aiden Kennedy, Tommy Suckert), 3:05; SECOND PERIOD- DL- A. Kennedy (Jacob Thomas, Carter Bellefeuille) 2:04

THIRD PERIOD- DL- Grady Kirchner (Chase Kukowski, Suckert) 5:32; DL- Jace Fields (Larson, Bellefeuille) PPG, 8:10

PENALTIES- DL- 8 minutes on 4 infractions; PR- 12 minutes on 6 infractions

GOALTENDING- DL- Josh Mack, W, 15 saves, 0 goals allowed; PR- Sawyer Torkelson, L, 32 saves, 4 goals allowed

DL 1 1 3 0 – 5

MBA 2 1 2 1 – 6

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- MBA- Aubree Ramierez (Molly Jones, Phoebe Overlie) 10:46; DL- Kaydence Thorsteinson (Hailey Stattleman) 12:58; MBA- Charlie Erdahl (Karlie Bruns, Kortney Sanasack) PPG, 15:07

SECOND PERIOD- DL- Thorsteinson (Stattelman) 6:39; MBA- Sanasack (Erdahl, Allison Michaelson) 14:22

THIRD PERIOD- MBA- Bruns (Sadie Koehler) 1:44; DL- Rhett Zima (Stormy Maaninga, Ivy Geffre) 2:08; DL- Brynn Erickson (unassisted) 3:14; MBA- Sanasack (Bruns, Erdahl) 7:24; DL- Stattelman (Zima) PPG, 16:09

OVERTIME- MBA- Bruns (Sanasack) PPG, 4:32