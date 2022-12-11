Hockey roundup: Lakers see late lead evaporate in tie with Thief River Falls

DETROIT LAKES – Two contending Section 8A teams met at the Ralph Engelstad Arena on Friday night.

Detroit Lakes (4-1-1-) tied Thief River Falls (2-2-1) 5-5 in a pivotal section clash. The Prowlers erased a two-goal lead in the third period to draw even with the Lakers.

Tailing 3-2 after the second intermission, Thief River Falls’ Jace Erickson tied the game midway through the third period with an assist from Max Arlt. Shortly after, Detroit Lakes took a 5-3 lead on foals from Aiden Kennedy and Cole Deraney.

With under five minutes left, Paul Anderson cut the Prowlers’ deficit in half before Braydin Lund tied the game with 4:30 remaining. Both teams were scoreless in the overtime session, bringing their only regular-season meeting to a tie.

Thief River Falls opened the scoring in the first period on Tucker Howe’s goal. Timmy Suckert tied the game two minutes later with an assist from Aiden Kennedy. Deraney scored his first goal of the game 5:33 into the second period before Easton Wahl doubled the lead to make it 3-1. Arlt scored a goal to pull Thief River Falls within one of the lead with just over a minute left in the second period.

Detroit Lakes’ goaltender Josh Mack stopped 29 shots for the Lakers. Conor Roff made 32 saves for Thief River Falls. Arlt led all skaters with a goal and three assists. Deraney, Aiden Kennedy and Easton Kennedy each had multi-point games.

A night earlier, the Lakers made quick work of Prairie Centre. Cole Larson scored three times in an 8-2 win.

Larson finished with a hat trick and two assists for a game-high five points. Chase Kukowski, Jace Fields, Wahl, Deraney and Suckert all had multi-point games. Mack made nine saves.

Laker girls fall to Rock Ridge

The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team peppered Rock Ridge goaltender Nola Kwiatowski 28 times, but came away empty handed on Saturday afternoon

The Wolverines knocked off the Lakers 9-0 behind four-point performances from Mayme Scott, Natalie Bergman and Ayla Troutwine. Makayla Waldron and Sydney Spelds also had multi-point games in the win.

Detroit Lakes goaltender Talyn Anderson made 25 saves in the loss. Kwiatkowski stopped all 28 shots for Rock Ridge.

DL 1 2 2 0 – 5

TRF 1 1 3 0 – 5

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- TRF- Tucker Howe (Max Arlt) 5:13; DL- Tommy Suckert (Aiden Kennedy) PPG, 7:22

SECOND PERIOD- DL- Cole Deraney (Ben Hines, Easton Kennedy) 5:33; DL- East Wahl (unassisted) 7:23; TRF- Arlt (Braydin Lund, Tysen Loeffler) 15:58

THIRD PERIOD- TRF- Jace Erickson (Arlt) 7:34; DL- A. Kennedy (Cole Larson) 7:34; DL- Deraney (Easton Kennedy, Jack Turner) 9:18; TRF- Paul Anderson (Rylan Leake, Jaxon Hams) 11:58; TRF- Lund (Howe, Arlt) 13:30

PENALTIES- DL- 8 minutes on 4 infractions; TRF- 10 minutes on 5 infractions

GOALTENDING- DL- Josh Mack, T, 29 saves, 5 goals allowed; TRF- Connor Roff, T, 32 saves, 5 goals allowed

PC 0 1 1 – 2

DL 3 5 0 – 8

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- A. Kennedy (Jacob Thomas, Cole Larson) 0:57; DL- Larson ( Carter Bellefeuille, Jace Fields) PPG, 3:29; DL- Deraney (Larson, Suckert) 7:16

SECOND PERIOD- DL- Ben Hines (E. Kennedy, Deraney) PPG, 0:35; DL- Larson (Wahl) 9:16; DL- Wahl (Chase Kukowski, Hines) 9:40; 12:25- DL- Kukowski (unassisted) 12:25; PC- Owen Christians (Jesse Williams) PPG, 14:65; DL- Larson (Suckert, Fields) 16:08

THIRD PERIOD- PC- Eli Fletcher (James Rieland, Derick Sorenson) PPG, 12:28

PENALTIES- DL- 6 minutes on 3 infractions; PC- 6 minutes on 3 infractions

GOALTENDING- DL- Mack, W, 9 saves, 2 goals allowed; PC- Carter Holman, L, 22 saves, 8 goals allowed

RR- 4 3 2 – 9

DL- 0 0 0 – 0

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- RR- Natalie Bergman (Ayla Troutwine) 12:25; RR- Mayme Scott (Bergman, Koskela) 12:33; RR- Troutwine (Katie Johnson) 14:08; RR- Scott (Bergman, Troutwine) 16:48

SECOND PERIOD- RR- Troutwine (Mylee Young) 5:53’ RR- Scott (Makalya Waldron, Sydney Spelts) PPG, 7:33; RR- Natalie Bergman (unassisted) 15:53

THIRD PERIOD- RR- Skyra Skelton (Elle Otto) 8:30; RR- Sydney Spelts (Waldron, Scott) 16:48

PENALTIES- DL 6 minutes on 3 infractions; RR- 4 minutes on 2 infractions