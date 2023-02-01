Hockey roundup: Reep, Chiodo notch first goals in blowout win

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team made light work of Breckenridge-Wahpeton on Tuesday night at the Kent Freeman Arena.

The Lakers (14-4-1) beat the Blades (1-17-1) 14-1. Nine Detroit Lakes players had multi-point performances.

Cole Larson led the offensive charge with two goals and three assists. Easton Kennedy had a big night with a pair of goals and two assists. Jace Fields and Aiden Kennedy each had a goal and two helpers for three points. Carter Bellefeuille, Jack Turner, Ben Hines, Owen Chiodo and Chase Kukowski all had multi-point games.

Two Lakers popped their first career goals on Tuesday. Chiodo and senior Caden Reep both earned game pucks.

BW 0 0 1 – 1

ADVERTISEMENT

DL 5 6 3 – 14

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- DL- Cole Larson (Aiden Kennedy) 2:36; DL- Easton Kennedy (Larson, Jace Fields) 3:24; DL- Ben Hines (Easton wahl, E. Kennedy) 11:23; DL- E. Kennedy (Fields) 16:26; DL- Fields (unassisted) 16:54

SECOND PERIOD- DL- Jack Turner (Carter Bellefeuille) 0:09; DL- Larson (E. Kennedy, Turner) 0:55; DL- Hines (Chase Kukowski) 5:05; DL- A. Kennedy (unassisted) 6:37; DL- Caden Reep (Larson) 10:02; DL- Bellefeuille (Larson) 12:39

THIRD PERIOD- DL- Thomas (A. Kennedy, Kukowski) 6:38; BW- Brady DeVries (unassisted) 10:03; DL- Owen Chiodo (Isaac Chiodo) 10:58; DL- Grady Kirchner (O. Chiodo) 15:49

PENALTIES- DL- 2 minutes on 1 infraction; BW- no penalties

GOALTENDING- DL- Josh Mack, W, 7 saves, 1 goal allowed; BW- David Beam, L, 37 saves, 14 goals allowed

Girls fall to Crookston

The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team ran into a juggernaut on Monday night at home.

Crookston (15-5-2) handled the Lakers (3-20-0) 9-0. Cassie Solheim had a goal and five assists for the pirates. Taylor Field had two goals and two assists, while Ashlyn Bailey and Addison Fee each had three points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talyn Anderson made 49 saves for the Lakers. Kailee Magsam notched a 15-save shutout for Crookston.

CR 4 3 2 – 9

DL 0 0 0 – 0

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- CR- Taylor Field (Cassie Solheim, Ashlyn Bailey) 2:56; CR- Solheim (Bailey, Fee) 3:13; CR- Emma LaPlante (unassisted) 12:45; CR- Bailey (Field) 13:45

SECOND PERIOD- CR- Reese Swanson (Solheim) 5:53; CR- LaPlante (Brynley Coleman) 7:48; CR- Swanson (Solheim) 12:21

THIRD PERIOD- CR- Field (Sohleim, Fee) 7:00; CR- Fee (Solheim, Field)

PENALTIES- DL- 2 minutes on 1 infraction; CR- no penalties

GOALTENDING- DL- Talyn Anderson, L, 40 saves, 9 goals allowed; CR- Kailee Magsam, W, 15 saves, 0 goals allowed