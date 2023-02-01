99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Hockey roundup: Reep, Chiodo notch first goals in blowout win

Detroit Lakes' Caden Reep and Owen Chiodo each scored their first varsity goals against Breckenridge-Wahpeton on Tuesday. The Detroit Lakes girls suffered a home loss to a Class A juggernaut.

BOYS HOCKEY.jpg
Detroit Lakes Boys Hockey
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 01, 2023 11:06 AM
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team made light work of Breckenridge-Wahpeton on Tuesday night at the Kent Freeman Arena.

The Lakers (14-4-1) beat the Blades (1-17-1) 14-1. Nine Detroit Lakes players had multi-point performances.

Cole Larson led the offensive charge with two goals and three assists. Easton Kennedy had a big night with a pair of goals and two assists. Jace Fields and Aiden Kennedy each had a goal and two helpers for three points. Carter Bellefeuille, Jack Turner, Ben Hines, Owen Chiodo and Chase Kukowski all had multi-point games.

Two Lakers popped their first career goals on Tuesday. Chiodo and senior Caden Reep both earned game pucks.

BW 0 0 1 – 1

DL 5 6 3 – 14

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- DL- Cole Larson (Aiden Kennedy) 2:36; DL- Easton Kennedy (Larson, Jace Fields) 3:24; DL- Ben Hines (Easton wahl, E. Kennedy) 11:23; DL- E. Kennedy (Fields) 16:26; DL- Fields (unassisted) 16:54

SECOND PERIOD- DL- Jack Turner (Carter Bellefeuille) 0:09; DL- Larson (E. Kennedy, Turner) 0:55; DL- Hines (Chase Kukowski) 5:05; DL- A. Kennedy (unassisted) 6:37; DL- Caden Reep (Larson) 10:02; DL- Bellefeuille (Larson) 12:39

THIRD PERIOD- DL- Thomas (A. Kennedy, Kukowski) 6:38; BW- Brady DeVries (unassisted) 10:03; DL- Owen Chiodo (Isaac Chiodo) 10:58; DL- Grady Kirchner (O. Chiodo) 15:49

PENALTIES- DL- 2 minutes on 1 infraction; BW- no penalties

GOALTENDING- DL- Josh Mack, W, 7 saves, 1 goal allowed; BW- David Beam, L, 37 saves, 14 goals allowed

Girls fall to Crookston

The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team ran into a juggernaut on Monday night at home.

Crookston (15-5-2) handled the Lakers (3-20-0) 9-0. Cassie Solheim had a goal and five assists for the pirates. Taylor Field had two goals and two assists, while Ashlyn Bailey and Addison Fee each had three points.

Talyn Anderson made 49 saves for the Lakers. Kailee Magsam notched a 15-save shutout for Crookston.

CR 4 3 2 – 9

DL 0 0 0 – 0

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- CR- Taylor Field (Cassie Solheim, Ashlyn Bailey) 2:56; CR- Solheim (Bailey, Fee) 3:13; CR- Emma LaPlante (unassisted) 12:45; CR- Bailey (Field) 13:45

SECOND PERIOD- CR- Reese Swanson (Solheim) 5:53; CR- LaPlante (Brynley Coleman) 7:48; CR- Swanson (Solheim) 12:21

THIRD PERIOD- CR- Field (Sohleim, Fee) 7:00; CR- Fee (Solheim, Field)

PENALTIES- DL- 2 minutes on 1 infraction; CR- no penalties

GOALTENDING- DL- Talyn Anderson, L, 40 saves, 9 goals allowed; CR- Kailee Magsam, W, 15 saves, 0 goals allowed

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
