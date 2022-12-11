Laker Dance Invite photo gallery: Area dancers perform at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse
Dance teams from Detroit Lakes, Wadena-Deer Creek, Frazee and Mahnomen-Waubun performed at Lakershirts Fieldhouse on Saturday. Check out these scenes from the Laker Dance Invite. Full recaps will be posted on Monday.
DETROIT LAKES — The Laker Dance Invite hosted teams from all over west centeral Minnesota on Saturday at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse at Detroit Lakes High School.
Detroit Lakes' jazz team took second place behind Sauk Rapids-Rice. Rocori finished in third in the Class AA/AAA standings. The Frazee Fly Girls won the Class A jazz compeitition. Varsity and junior varsity teams from Detroit Lakes, Mahnomen-Waubun, Wadena-Deer Creek and Frazee all competed on Saturday.
Full recaps will be posted on Monday. Check out the scenes from area dancers below:
1/37: The Laker Dance Team
2/37: The Laker Dance Team
3/37: The Laker Dance Team
4/37: The Laker Dance Team performs its jazz routine at the Laker Dance Invite at Lakeshirts Fielhouse on Dec. 10, 2022.
5/37: Detroit Lakes' Zoe Cariveau and the Laker Dance team perform a jazz routine to a second-place finish at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse during the Laker Dance Invite on Dec. 10, 2022.
6/37: Detroit Lakes' Jade Adams Tolbert, left, and Madelyn Peters, right, and the Laker Dance team perform a jazz routine to a second-place finish at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse during the Laker Dance Invite on Dec. 10, 2022.
7/37: The Laker Dance Team
8/37: The Laker Dance Team
9/37: The Laker Dance Team
10/37: The Laker Dance Team
11/37: The Laker Dance Team
12/37: The Laker Dance Team
13/37: The Laker Dance Team
14/37: The Laker Dance Team
15/37: The Laker Dance team performs a high kick routine to a second-place finish at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse during the Laker Dance Invite on Dec. 10, 2022.
16/37: Detroit Lakes' Taylor Lauden and the Laker Dance team perform a high kick routine to a second-place finish at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse during the Laker Dance Invite on Dec. 10, 2022.
17/37: The Laker Dance Team
18/37: The Laker Dance Team
19/37: The Frazee Fly Girls
20/37: The Frazee Fly Girls performed their jazz routine on Dec. 10, 2022 at the Laker Dance Invite at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.
21/37: The Frazee Fly Girls
22/37: The Frazee Fly Girls
23/37: The Frazee Fly Girls
24/37: The Frazee Fly Girls
25/37: The Frazee Fly Girls
26/37: The Frazee Fly Girls
27/37: The Frazee Fly Girls
28/37: The Wadena-Deer Creek Dance Team
29/37: The Wadena-Deer Creek Dance Team performed their jazz routine on Dec. 10, 2022 at the Laker Dance Invite at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.
30/37: The Wadena-Deer Creek Dance Team
31/37: The Wadena-Deer Creek Dance Team
32/37: The Wadena-Deer Creek Dance Team
33/37: The Wadena-Deer Creek Dance Team
34/37: The Mahnomen-Waubun Dance Team
35/37: The Mahnomen-Waubun dance team performed their high kick routine on Dec. 10, 2022 at the Laker Dance Invite at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.
36/37: The Mahnomen-Waubun Dance Team
37/37: The Mahnomen-Waubun Dance Team
