Laker Dance Invite photo gallery: Area dancers perform at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse

Dance teams from Detroit Lakes, Wadena-Deer Creek, Frazee and Mahnomen-Waubun performed at Lakershirts Fieldhouse on Saturday. Check out these scenes from the Laker Dance Invite. Full recaps will be posted on Monday.

1 Detroit Lakes AD7C9176.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Amaya LeCleir performes the Laker Dance Team's jazz routine on Dec. 10, 2022 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 10, 2022 11:06 PM
DETROIT LAKES — The Laker Dance Invite hosted teams from all over west centeral Minnesota on Saturday at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse at Detroit Lakes High School.

Detroit Lakes' jazz team took second place behind Sauk Rapids-Rice. Rocori finished in third in the Class AA/AAA standings. The Frazee Fly Girls won the Class A jazz compeitition. Varsity and junior varsity teams from Detroit Lakes, Mahnomen-Waubun, Wadena-Deer Creek and Frazee all competed on Saturday.

Full recaps will be posted on Monday. Check out the scenes from area dancers below:

1 Detroit Lakes AD7C9290.JPG
1/37: The Laker Dance Team
1 Detroit Lakes AD7C9194.JPG
2/37: The Laker Dance Team
1 Detroit Lakes AD7C9319.JPG
3/37: The Laker Dance Team
1 Detroit Lakes AD7C9335.JPG
4/37: The Laker Dance Team performs its jazz routine at the Laker Dance Invite at Lakeshirts Fielhouse on Dec. 10, 2022.
1 Detroit Lakes AD7C9080.JPG
5/37: Detroit Lakes' Zoe Cariveau and the Laker Dance team perform a jazz routine to a second-place finish at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse during the Laker Dance Invite on Dec. 10, 2022.
1 Detroit Lakes AD7C9160.JPG
6/37: Detroit Lakes' Jade Adams Tolbert, left, and Madelyn Peters, right, and the Laker Dance team perform a jazz routine to a second-place finish at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse during the Laker Dance Invite on Dec. 10, 2022.
1 Detroit Lakes AD7C9149.JPG
7/37: The Laker Dance Team
1 Detroit Lakes AD7C9107.JPG
8/37: The Laker Dance Team
1 Detroit Lakes AD7C9137.JPG
9/37: The Laker Dance Team
1 Detroit Lakes AD7C9090.JPG
10/37: The Laker Dance Team
1 Detroit Lakes AD7C9648.JPG
11/37: The Laker Dance Team
1 Detroit Lakes AD7C9634.JPG
12/37: The Laker Dance Team
1 Detroit Lakes AD7C9682.JPG
13/37: The Laker Dance Team
1 Detroit Lakes AD7C9666.JPG
14/37: The Laker Dance Team
1 Detroit Lakes AD7C9691.JPG
15/37: The Laker Dance team performs a high kick routine to a second-place finish at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse during the Laker Dance Invite on Dec. 10, 2022.
1 Detroit Lakes AD7C9728.JPG
16/37: Detroit Lakes' Taylor Lauden and the Laker Dance team perform a high kick routine to a second-place finish at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse during the Laker Dance Invite on Dec. 10, 2022.
1 Detroit Lakes AD7C9713.JPG
17/37: The Laker Dance Team
1 Detroit Lakes AD7C9752.JPG
18/37: The Laker Dance Team
1 Frazee AD7C8964.JPG
19/37: The Frazee Fly Girls
1 Frazee AD7C8947.JPG
20/37: The Frazee Fly Girls performed their jazz routine on Dec. 10, 2022 at the Laker Dance Invite at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.
1 Frazee AD7C9042.JPG
21/37: The Frazee Fly Girls
1 Frazee AD7C9017.JPG
22/37: The Frazee Fly Girls
1 Frazee AD7C9052.JPG
23/37: The Frazee Fly Girls
1 Frazee AD7C9352.JPG
24/37: The Frazee Fly Girls
1 Frazee AD7C9386.JPG
25/37: The Frazee Fly Girls
1 Frazee AD7C9364.JPG
26/37: The Frazee Fly Girls
1 Frazee AD7C9346.JPG
27/37: The Frazee Fly Girls
1 WDC AD7C8688.JPG
28/37: The Wadena-Deer Creek Dance Team
1 WDC AD7C8714.JPG
29/37: The Wadena-Deer Creek Dance Team performed their jazz routine on Dec. 10, 2022 at the Laker Dance Invite at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.
1 WDC AD7C8677.JPG
30/37: The Wadena-Deer Creek Dance Team
1 WDC AD7C8645.JPG
31/37: The Wadena-Deer Creek Dance Team
1 WDC AD7C8609.JPG
32/37: The Wadena-Deer Creek Dance Team
1 WDC AD7C8632.JPG
33/37: The Wadena-Deer Creek Dance Team
1 Mahnomen-Waubun AD7C9572.JPG
34/37: The Mahnomen-Waubun Dance Team
1 Mahnomen-Waubun AD7C9588.JPG
35/37: The Mahnomen-Waubun dance team performed their high kick routine on Dec. 10, 2022 at the Laker Dance Invite at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.
1 Mahnomen-Waubun AD7C9555.JPG
36/37: The Mahnomen-Waubun Dance Team
1 Mahnomen-Waubun AD7C9622.JPG
37/37: The Mahnomen-Waubun Dance Team

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
