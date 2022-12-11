Laker Dance Invite photo gallery: Area dancers perform at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse

DETROIT LAKES — The Laker Dance Invite hosted teams from all over west centeral Minnesota on Saturday at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse at Detroit Lakes High School.

Detroit Lakes' jazz team took second place behind Sauk Rapids-Rice. Rocori finished in third in the Class AA/AAA standings. The Frazee Fly Girls won the Class A jazz compeitition. Varsity and junior varsity teams from Detroit Lakes, Mahnomen-Waubun, Wadena-Deer Creek and Frazee all competed on Saturday.

Full recaps will be posted on Monday. Check out the scenes from area dancers below: