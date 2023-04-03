Track and field: Laker girls track ties for first; boys place third at NDSU meet

FARGO – The Detroit Lakers girls track team tied for first place, and the boys scored a third place finish at the Thundering Herd Indoor Track and Field Championships held April 1 at North Dakota State University.

The Laker girls 4x200-meter relay team of Ella Paulson, Jerzie Horner, Mallory Fischer and Abby Larson took first place with a time of 1:51.95. Grace Gunderson secured the top spot in the high jump, jumping an even five feet. This is Gunderson’s second straight first-place finish. Horner also secured first in the pole vault with a height of 9’ 3”.

Maddie Blahut finished second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.35 seconds. The 4x800-meter relay team of Helena Daggett, Julia Steffl, Lil Kallstrom and Marin Johnson also finished in second with a time of 10:53.47. Brenna Skadsem also secured a silver medal in the shot put with a throw of 31’ 10.25”.

For the boys, Ethan Carrier finished the 60-meter dash in 7.09 seconds to secure first place. Brandton Marsh finished first in the triple jump with a jump of 42’ 5.75”. Last year, Marsh qualified for state in the long jump.

Brady Witz completed the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.77 seconds to grab a second-place finish. The 4x800-meter relay team of Brayden Francis, Alex Chilton, Xander Jessen and Connor Jensen finished in second with a time of 9:26.07.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Both sides (of the team) look very well-rounded this year. We don't have many holes,” Coach Maggy Doll said after the NDSU meet. “ We have a large team on both the girls and guys side.”

Doll said that while the track team keeps losing outdoor meets because of the prolonged winter, that the team feels fortunate to have the indoor meets to compete.

“Luckily, we have great leadership from our upperclassmen and enthusiasm from our younger grades to get better,” Doll said. “It will be an exciting season for sure, we have very high goals! Now we just need spring to finally get here so we can get outside.”

THUNDERING HERD CLASSIC INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS TEAM SCORES

GIRLS – 1. Detroit Lakes 109, 2. Central Cass 109, 3. Kindred 84.5, 4. Wadena-Deer Creek 80, 5. Staples-Motley 57, 6. Rock Ridge 54.5, 7. Ottertail Central 47, 8. Pelican Rapids 26, 9. Nevis 10

BOYS – 1. Kindred 146.5, 2. Staples-Motley 84, 3. Detroit Lakes 79, 4. Pelican Rapids 58, 5. Wadena-Deer Creek 45, 6. Rock Ridge 43, 7. Central Cass 40, 8. Ottertail Central 29.5, 9. Nevis 26, 10. Bishop Ryan 17

DETROIT LAKES GIRLS RESULTS (TOP EIGHT PLACES):

60 METER DASH – 1st Elise Wisnewski (Central Cass) 7.93; 3rd Abby Larson (Detroit Lakes) 8.28

ADVERTISEMENT

200 METER DASH – 1st Elise Wisnewski (Central Cass) 25.70; 8th Morgan Hausten (Detroit Lakes) 30.43.

400 METER DASH – 1st Amber Collins (Wadena-Deer Creek) 1:01.93; 6th Haydon King (Detroit Lakes) 1:07.21; 7th Helena Daggett (Detroit Lakes) 1:08.85

800 METER RUN – 1st Maija Lamppa (Rock Ridge) 2:34.79

1600 METER RUN – 1st Audrey Brownell (Staples-Motley) 5:25.71

3200 METER RUN – 1st Jade Rypkema (Nevis) 10:54.72; 3rd Julia Steffl (Detroit Lakes) 12:56.10; 6th Kira Wolf (Detroit Lakes) 13:27.49; 7th Maria Foltz (Detroit Lakes) 15:06.78; 8th Lily Adkins (Wadena-Deer Creek) 15:33.23

60 METER HURDLES – 1st Elsa Ingebrigtson (Kindred) 9.79; 2nd Maddie Blahut (Detroit Lakes) 10.35

4x200 METER RELAY – 1st Detroit Lakes 1:51.95 (Ella Paulson, Jerzie Horner, Mallory Fischer, Abby Larson); 3rd Wadena-Deer Creek 1:57.69 (Layla Sharp, Lydia Oldakowski, Isabelle Larson, Amber Collins)

4x400 METER RELAY – 1st Staples-Motley 4:23.06; 3rd Wadena-Deer Creek 4:33.0 (Britta Sweeney, Ally Pavek, Leah Osberg, Amber Collins); 4th Detroit Lakes 4:38.09 (Lila Kallstrom, Brooklyn Markuson, Karli Skarie, Marin Johnson)

ADVERTISEMENT

4x800 METER RELAY – 1st Staples-Motley 10:27.05; 2nd Detroit Lakes 10:53.47 (Helena Daggett, Julia Steffl, Lila Kallstrom, Marin Johnson); 7th Wadena-Deer Creek 11:53.65 (Ally Pavek, Leah Osberg, Lily Adkins, Ruby Wegscheid)

HIGH JUMP – 1st Grace Gunderson (Detroit Lakes) 5’; 5th Mallory Fischer (Detroit Lakes) 4’8”; 8th Natalie Spindler (Detroit Lakes) 4’8”

POLE VAULT – 1st Jerzie Horner (Detroit Lakes) 9’3”; 2nd Isabelle Larson (Wadena-Deer Creek) 9’3”; 4th Morgan Hausten (Detroit Lakes) 7’9”

LONG JUMP – 1st Elise Wisnewski (Central Cass) 16’7”; 5th Haydon King (Detroit Lakes) 14’6.5”; 7th Mallory Fischer (Detroit Lakes) 14’2.75”

TRIPLE JUMP – 1st Mayzee Jacobson (Central Cass) 32’10.5”

SHOT PUT – 1st Gracie Arm (Wadena-Deer Creek) 32’5”; 2nd Brenna Skadsem (Detroit Lakes) 31’10.25”; 3rd Jacee Hauser (Detroit Lakes) 31’4”; 4th Elle Bettcher (Detroit Lakes) 31’3.5”

DETROIT LAKES BOYS RESULTS (TOP EIGHT PLACES):

60 METER DASH – 1st Ethan Carrier (Detroit Lakes) 7.09; 4th Jake Pavek (Detroit Lakes) 7.31

ADVERTISEMENT

200 METER DASH – 1st Avo Ogundeii (Nevis) 23.35

400 METER DASH – 1st Logan Robben (Staples-Motley) 55.29; 4th Tyler Bye (Detroit Lakes) 57.94; 6th Connor Jensen (Detroit Lakes) 58.19; 7th Xander Jessen (Detroit Lakes) 58.37

800 METER RUN – 1st Charlie Larson (Pelican Rapids) 2:06.89

1600 METER RUN – 1st Cameron Stocke (Rock Ridge) 4:28.92; 7th Lane Hoefs (Wadena-Deer Creek) 5:01.68; 8th Brayden Francis (Detroit Lakes) 5:01.79

3200 METER RUN – 1st Issiah Tabatt (Staples-Motley) 11:03.02

60 METER HURDLES – 1st Jon Rice (Nevis) 9.25; 2nd Brady Wirtz (Detroit Lakes) 9.77; 5th Lawson Greene (Detroit Lakes) 10.22

4x200 METER RELAY – 1st Kindred 1:36.42; 7th Detroit Lakes 1:432.62 (Tyler Bye, Davide Giambellini, Billy Thompson, Brock Jones)

4x400 METER RELAY – 1st Rock Ridge 3:42.39; 4th Detroit Lakes 3:58.67 (Glenn Simons, Lane Yliniemi, Davide Giambellini, Jackson Maasjo)

ADVERTISEMENT

4x800 METER RELAY – 1st Kindred 9:09.52; 2nd Detroit Lakes 9:26.07 (Brayden Francis, Alex Chilton, Xander Jessen, Connor Jensen)

HIGH JUMP – 1st Lyrik Haug (Wadena-Deer Creek) 6’2”; 5th Evan Thomas (Detroit Lakes) 5’10”; 7th Brandton Marsh (Detroit Lakes) 5’6”; 7th Lawson Greene (Detroit Lakes) 5’6”

POLE VAULT – 1st Turner Beachy (Staples-Motley) 10’9”; 5th Coye Braten (Detroit Lakes) 9’3”

LONG JUMP – 1st Presley Peraza (Kindred) 20’8.25”

TRIPLE JUMP – 1st Brandton Marsh (Detroit Lakes) 42’5.75”

SHOT PUT – 1st Jack Packer (Kindred) 56’1”; 3rd Braydon Sjoblom (Detroit Lakes) 45’2”