STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lakers extend winning streak against Lake of the Woods

The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team won their fourth straight game against Lake of the Woods on Friday night at Kent Freeman Arena.

BOYS HOCKEY.jpg
Detroit Lakes Boys Hockey
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
January 29, 2023 04:02 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team put their three-game winning streak on the line against Lake of the Woods at Kent Freeman Arena on Friday night.

The Lakers defeated the Bears 6-2 to grab their fourth straight win and third straight win at home.

Detroit Lakes’ Tommy Suckert scored the game’s first goal at the 2:23 mark of the first period with assistance from Brock Bender. Lake of the Woods would tie things up after a Gregory Peters goal. The Lakers’ Carter Bellefeuille scored a power-play goal to regain the lead at 2-1.

Detroit Lakes scored the only two goals of the second period. Suckert (Easton Kennedy) and Easton Kennedy (Aiden Kennedy) both found the back of the net to give the Lakers a 4-1 lead heading into the third period.

The Bears would score their second and final goal to start the third period. Detroit Lakes would secure the win with two more goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suckert and Easton both finished with a game-high three points. Suckert had two goals and an assist and Easton had a goal and two assists.

The Lakers' defense only allowed 18 shots on goal and Detroit Lakes’ goalie Josh Mack made 16 saves. The Detroit Lakes offense kept up the pressure with 53 shots on goal.

DL 2 2 2- 6

LOW 1 0 1- 2

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- DL- Tommy Suckert (Brock Bender) 2:23; LOW- Gregory Peters (Zachary Thompson) 7:16; DL- Carter Bellefeuille (Jace Fields, Tommy Suckert), PPG, 9:55

SECOND PERIOD- DL- Tommy Suckert (Easton Kennedy) 2:24; DL- Easton Kennedy (Aiden Kennedy) 7:57

THIRD PERIOD- LOW- Alexander Beckel (Brant Baron, Randy Wood) 5:48; DL- Aiden Kennedy 7:27; Cooper Moore (Jacob Thomas, Easton Kennedy), PPG, 8:41

GOALTENDING- DL- Josh Mack, W, 16 saves, 2 goals allowed; LOW- Jayce Lueck, L, 47 saves, 6 goals allowed

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSHOCKEYBOYS HOCKEY
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What To Read Next
GIRLS HOCKEY.jpg
Prep
Girls hockey: Lakers fail to score against Breckenridge-Wahpeton
Detroit Lakes was unable to protect home ice in their 7-0 shutout loss to Breckenridge-Wahpeton on Thursday night.
January 27, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
BOYS BASKETBALL.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Lakers end losing streak at Staples-Motley
The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team hit the road in win against Staples-Motley on Thursday night.
January 27, 2023 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
NORDIC SKIING.jpg
Prep
Nordic Skiing: Detroit Lakes finish sixth at Camp Ripley meet
The Detroit Lakes nordic ski team grabbed a top ten finish at the Camp Ripley Meet on Thursday.
January 27, 2023 03:23 PM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Detroit Lakes Gymnastics
Prep
Gymnastics: Lakers edge Bemidji at home
The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team defeated Bemidji 145.3-135.6 at home meet on Thursday night.
January 27, 2023 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks