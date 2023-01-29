Lakers extend winning streak against Lake of the Woods

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team put their three-game winning streak on the line against Lake of the Woods at Kent Freeman Arena on Friday night.

The Lakers defeated the Bears 6-2 to grab their fourth straight win and third straight win at home.

Detroit Lakes’ Tommy Suckert scored the game’s first goal at the 2:23 mark of the first period with assistance from Brock Bender. Lake of the Woods would tie things up after a Gregory Peters goal. The Lakers’ Carter Bellefeuille scored a power-play goal to regain the lead at 2-1.

Detroit Lakes scored the only two goals of the second period. Suckert (Easton Kennedy) and Easton Kennedy (Aiden Kennedy) both found the back of the net to give the Lakers a 4-1 lead heading into the third period.

The Bears would score their second and final goal to start the third period. Detroit Lakes would secure the win with two more goals.

Suckert and Easton both finished with a game-high three points. Suckert had two goals and an assist and Easton had a goal and two assists.

The Lakers' defense only allowed 18 shots on goal and Detroit Lakes’ goalie Josh Mack made 16 saves. The Detroit Lakes offense kept up the pressure with 53 shots on goal.

DL 2 2 2- 6

LOW 1 0 1- 2

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- DL- Tommy Suckert (Brock Bender) 2:23; LOW- Gregory Peters (Zachary Thompson) 7:16; DL- Carter Bellefeuille (Jace Fields, Tommy Suckert), PPG, 9:55

SECOND PERIOD- DL- Tommy Suckert (Easton Kennedy) 2:24; DL- Easton Kennedy (Aiden Kennedy) 7:57

THIRD PERIOD- LOW- Alexander Beckel (Brant Baron, Randy Wood) 5:48; DL- Aiden Kennedy 7:27; Cooper Moore (Jacob Thomas, Easton Kennedy), PPG, 8:41

GOALTENDING- DL- Josh Mack, W, 16 saves, 2 goals allowed; LOW- Jayce Lueck, L, 47 saves, 6 goals allowed