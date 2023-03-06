Lakers have medal filled 2023 Individual State Wrestling Tournament

ST. PAUL – The Detroit Lakes wrestling team came into the individual state wrestling tournament with four wrestlers and three of them left with medals hanging around their necks.

Tyson Ullyott (145), Cade Okeson (152), Cade Jackson (170) and Jeffrey Moen (285) represented the Lakers in St. Paul at the Xcel Energy Center on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4.

Detroit Lakes' Cade Okeson wrestles at 152-pounds in the quarterfinals of the Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Mar. 3, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

After Saturday’s festivities concluded, Jackson, Moen, and Ullyott all stood on the podium for their respective weight classes. Jackson was Class AA’s 170-pound third-place medalist. Moen and Ullyott both finished fifth place.

Detroit Lakes' Tyson Ullyott wrestles at 145-pounds in the consolation semifinals in the Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on March 4, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

First-year head coach Taylor Nein couldn't hold in his excitement after the tournament concluded.

“This was my first time being to the Minnesota state high school tournament and it was outstanding,” he said. “It was a completely different atmosphere from what I am used to. It was super fun and our guys wrestled great.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The tournament started with all four Lakers winning their first-round matches and reaching the quarterfinals.

Jackson and Moen moved on to the semifinals with wins. Ullyott and Okeson both lost their second-round matches to the No. 1 seeds and the eventual state champions.

Detroit Lakes' Jeffrey Moen catches a breather in his quarterfinal match at the individual state wrestling tournament in St. Paul at the Xcel Energy Center on March 3, 2023. Nick Leonarelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Okeson saw his season come to an end after he lost to Hutchinson's Luke Hoag by decision (7-2).

Friday ended with Jackson and Moen in the semis and Ullyott in the consolation quarterfinals.

On Saturday, Ullyott was granted all-state honors after his defeat of Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Laiken Copeman by decision (4-1) and moved on to the consolation semis.

Jackson and Moen both suffered their first losses of the tournament in their semifinal matches.

Moen lost to Class AA's No. 1 ranked 285-pounder and eventual state champion Soren Herzog of Simley by major decision (10-1). Jackson was taken down by Class AA's No. 2 170-pounder and eventual state finals winner Watertown-Mayer’s Bryce Burkett by major decision (10-1). Both boys had wrestleback matches to determine if they would wrestle for third or fifth place later in the day.

Jackson secured his spot in the third-place match with a win by major decision (9-0) over Scott West's Leo Siekmann. In his third-place match,he defeated Class AA’s 10th-ranked 170-pounder Rock Ridge’s Damian Tapio by decision (7-2) to win the bronze medal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson wrestles at 170-pounds in his Class AA third-place match in the Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on March 4, 2023. Nick Leonardelli

Ullyott fell to Big Lake's Nolan Reiter by decision (9-2) in the consolation semifinals but won his fifth-place match after Alexandira’s Blaze Nelson had to forfeit due to injury.

Moen lost to Dawson-Boyd/Lac Qui Parle/Montevideo United's Brady Rhode after Rhode grabbed a last-second point by escaping Moen’s clutches. In his next match, Moen defeated New Ulm's Evan Thompson by decision (6-1) to be crowned Class AA’s fifth-best 285-pounder in the state.

Detroit Lakes' Jeffrey Moen wrestles at 285-pounds in his fifth-place match at the Individual State Wrestling Tournament in St. Paul at the Xcel Energy Center on March 4, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“They truly came ready to wrestle,” Nein said. “We have been telling them all year they are someone other wrestlers shouldn’t take lightly when they step on the mat. The boys came to wrestle and proved themselves this weekend. I couldn’t be more proud of all four of the boys. They all wrestled hard and it was amazing to see that.”

The three Laker medalists all wished for state titles but that didn’t take away from them soaking in the moments of the weekend.

“It’s a fun time to come down here, compete against the best in the state, and show what you got,” Jackson said.

Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson wrestles at 170-pounds in his semifinal match in the Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on March 4, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“The competition here was great. It didn’t end on the top of the podium like we wanted but it proved a lot to ourselves and other people around the state,” Moen said.

“It was a great third experience coming down here,” Ullyott said. “I thought I wrestled pretty well. I was put into a pretty tough spot in the bracket being the eighth seed and thought I proved to everyone that I was better than my given seed.”

Ullyott was able to end his senior career with something he hasn’t been able to do as a Detroit Lakes wrestler.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is always good to end on a win, especially being a senior,” he said. “This is my first time medaling and it feels really good.”

Detroit Lakes' Tyson Ullyott wrestles at 145-pound in the individual state wrestling tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on March 3, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Jackson and Moen learned something about themselves as wrestlers knowing they ended their wrestling careers on the podium.

“I learned that I can overcome adversity and wrestle my best until the end,” Jackson said. “I figured out that I can’t headlock everybody,” Moen said with a big smile.

Nein was elated to see three of his state qualifiers leave the Xcel Energy Center with medals around their necks.

“Cade, Tyson, and Jeffrey all ended their careers with a win and that’s what you wanted to see happen,” he said. “Cade’s third place wasn’t a finals win, but he only had one loss this whole tournament. The biggest thing is that these three kids get to end their high school careers with a win. Being seniors, I’m going to miss them all next year.”

Detroit Lakes' head coach Taylor Nein and wrestler Cade Okeson (152) before his first wrestle-back match in the Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Mar. 3, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The four seniors wrestled their hearts out and left it all on the mats. They grew into their leadership roles and paved the way for the younger kids in the program.

“Okeson, Jackson, Moen and Ullyott have all been leaders on this team,” Nein said. “They set the example of the work ethic, of what it takes to make it to state. They have been wrestling for Detroit Lakes almost their whole lives. They have had a huge impact on this team and on this program. Them being team leaders, they set examples for the younger kids that look up to them. Getting to see them wrestle and have success, they have really matured throughout the season and stepped up as leaders. It was great to be able to coach them and I’m going to truly miss all of them.”

Detroit Lakes' Jeffrey Moen wrestles at 285-pounds in the quarterfinals of the Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Mar. 3, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Tyson Ullyott wrestles at 145 pounds in his second wrestle-back match in the Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Mar. 3, 2023. Nick Leonarelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson wrestles at 170-pounds in the Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Mar. 3, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune