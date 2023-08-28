Lakers Sports Roundup

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes girls tennis team struggled in their two matches against Fergus Falls and Little Falls. Detroit Lakes didn’t pick up a victory in a Fergus Falls 7-0 sweep. The Lakers picked up a couple of wins but Little Falls was too much in a 5-2 victory over Detroit Lakes.

Fergus Falls won every match in two sets except in the No. 3 singles. Detroit Lakes’ Allie Bolar forced a third set but was eventually bested by Fergus Falls’ Ruby Ellison (3-6, 2-6, 2-10).

The Lakers managed to pick up two victories in its 5-2 loss to Little Falls. Detroit Lakes’ No. 1 singles Anna Askelson defeated Little Falls’ Claire Kimman in a tight three-set match (6-2, 1-6, 11-9) to grab the first win of the day.

The Lakers’ No. 3 doubles team of Jaycie Sliper and Audrey Hochgraber defeated Little Falls’ Julia Lange and Natalie Graeve (5-7, 6-1, 10-7) for Detroit Lakes.

FERGUS FALLS- 7 DETROIT LAKES- 0

ADVERTISEMENT

SINGLES

No. 1: Abrahams (FF) def. Askelson 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Ellison (FF) def. Wolf 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Stephan (FF) def. Bolar 3-6, 2-6, 2-10

No. 4: Bredenberg (FF) def. Klabunde 6-2, 6-2

DOUBLES

No. 1: Lill/Fullhart (FF) def. Pazdernik/Hochgraber 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Ness/Zosel (FF) def. Sliper/Lindberg 6-1, 6-2

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 3: C. Lill/D. Lill (FF) def. Wilke/Cummings 6-1, 6-1

LITTLE FALLS- 5 DETROIT LAKES- 2

SINGLES

No. 1: Askelson (DL) def. Kimman 6-1, 1-6, 11-9

No. 2: Athman (LF) def. Wolf 6-1, 6-2

No. 3: Ballou (LF) def. Bolar 6-1, 6-1

No. 4: Litke (LF) def. Carlson 6-3, 6-3

DOUBLES

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 1: McDuffee/Nelson (LF) def. Klabunde/Pazdernik

No. 2: Litke/Ballou (LF) def. Cummings/Lindberg 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Sliper/Hochgraber (DL) def. Lange/Graeve 5-7, 6-1, 10-7

Lakers girls soccer open season at Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS – The girls soccer season officially kicked off on Thursday. Detroit Lakes opened up the year with a trip to Little Falls.

An early goal by the Flyers’ Olivia Dempsey in the 23rd minute proved to be the difference as Little Falls defeated the Lakers 1-0.

Detroit Lakes finished the game with 10 shots on goal. The Lakers fired off four of their 10 shots inside the penalty box. Little Falls’ goalie Kylin Anderson ended the match with eight saves.

Detroit Lakes’ goalie Elle Bettcher had no time to rest as Little Falls sent a barrage of shots her way all night. Bettcher picked up 22 saves on 28 Flyers shots on goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite picking up a loss to start the season, Detroit Lakes’ head coach Ben Aastuen said the team is showing a lot of promise for the rest of the season. The Lakers are back on the pitch with its first home game of the year against the back-to-back state champions in Alexandria on Saturday.

LITTLE FALLS 1, DETROIT LAKES 0

LF 1 0 – 1

DL 0 0 – 0

FIRST HALF SCORING - 1, LF GOAL, Dempsey, 23’

SECOND HALF SCORING- No goals

SAVES- DL- Bettcher 22; LF- Anderson 8

Boys soccer held scoreless against Alexandria

ADVERTISEMENT

ALEXANDRIA – Detroit Lakes struggled to find the net in their first road game of the season against Alexandria on Aug. 26.

DETROIT LAKES NEWS





Detroit Lakes trailed the Cardinals 2-0 at the half before Alexandria opened things up in the second. The Cardinals exploded for eight goals to secure a 10-0 victory.

Alexandria’s Patrick Klecker scored four goals in the second half and Otto Anderson finished with a hat trick.

The Lakers fall to 0-2 to start the season.

Alexandria 10, Detroit Lakes 0

DL 0 0 – 0

AX 2 8 – 10

