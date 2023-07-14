Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Legion baseball: Detroit Lakes loses close one to Hillsboro to start Water Carnival Tournament

Post 15's three-run bottom of the fourth wasn't enough to overcome an early Hillsboro lead in Detroit Lakes' first game of the Wood Bat Water Carnival Tournament at Washington Field Ballpark in Detroit Lakes on Thursday, July 13.

Cooper Kanthak
By Cooper Kanthak
Today at 2:04 PM

DETROIT LAKES – Detroit Lakes Post 15 opened up the Wood Bat Water Carnival Tournament against Hillsboro on Thursday, July 13 at Washington Field Ballpark.

Hillsboro went on the attack early and Post 15 nearly clawed their way back but it was too little, too late in its 5-3 loss.

Hillsboro was first to strike, scoring a run in the top of the first and later tacking on three more runs in the third to grab a 4-0 lead after two and a half innings of play.

Detroit Lakes responded in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jacob Thomas walked followed by a Hunter Korth single to put runners on first and second. After a Connor Beswick pop out, an error by Hillsboro allowed Thomas and Korth to advance to third and second. Joshua Goodspeed singled to score Thomas. Tanner Wilson then hit a double to drive in two runs and trail 4-3.

After scoreless fifth and sixth innings, Hillsboro plated an insurance run in the top of the seventh to give itself a two-run cushion at 5-3 heading into the final half inning of play.

In the bottom of the seventh with runners on first and second and two outs, Hunter Korth represented the final out of the game as he flew out to center field.

Thomas started on the mound for Post 15. He went six and a third innings allowing five runs on seven hits and had two strikeouts. Logan Adams entered the game in the top of the seventh and recorded the final two of the inning with back-to-back fly outs.

Detroit Lakes ended the night with four total hits. Rieber, Goodspeed, Wilson, and Korth each recorded a hit. Wilson had two RBIs and Goodspeed had one RBI. Post 15 drew seven walks but left seven on the base paths.

Games for the tournament will be held on Friday, July 14 and end on Sunday, July 16.

HLLS- 1 0 3 0 0 0 1- 5

DLPS- 0 0 0 3 0 0 0- 3

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Jacob Thomas: 6.1 IP, 7H, 5R, 1ER, 2K, 3BB; Logan Adams: 0.2 IP

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Noah Rieber: 1-3, BB; Grady Kirchner: 0-4; Jacob Thomas: 0-2, R, 2BB; Connor Beswick: 0-2, BB; Joshua Goodspeed: 1-1, R, RBI, 2BB; Mason Omberg: 0-3; Tanner Wilson: 1-2, 2RBI, BB; Chaz Echhoff: 0-3; Hunter Korth: 1-4, R

