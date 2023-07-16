Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Legion baseball: Detroit Lakes loses to Jamestown in Wood Bat Water Carnival Tournament

Post 15 tied the game in the sixth inning but Jamestown got the last laugh on Saturday, July 15.

Logan Adams.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Logan Adams before sending the ball to home plate in Post 15's 5-3 loss to Jamestown in the Wood Bat Water Carnival Tournament at Washington Field Ballpark on Saturday, July 16.
Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Cooper Kanthak
By Cooper Kanthak
Today at 5:30 PM

DETROIT LAKES – Detroit Lakes Post 15 surrendered a late home run in the seventh inning losing to Jamestown on Saturday, July 15 at Washington Ballpark.

Detroit Lakes saw its late game rally disappear as Jamestown smashed the go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the seventh to walk away as 5-3 victors.

Jamestown scored a run in the first, second and fourth innings to lead 3-0 while Post 15 did not record a hit until the bottom of the fourth. Jacob Thomas played spoiler as his single broke up the perfect game.

Tanner Wilson lined out to start the bottom of the sixth. Chaz Echhoff grounded out to third for the second out. Rieber singled and Grady Kirchner followed with a forced walk. Thomas’ RBI double cut the deficit to 3-1. With runners on second and third, Hunter Korth singled scoring both runners and tied the game at Kirchner and Thomas and tie the game 3-3.

Jacob Thomas (2).JPG
Detroit Lakes' Jacob Thomas at the plate in Post 15's 5-3 loss to Jamestown in the Wood Bat Water Carnival Tournament at Washington Field Ballpark on Saturday, July 16.
Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

In the top of the seventh inning, Adams got the first Jamestown batter to fly out. After giving up a single, Jamestown took advantage and sent a ball over the fence to give itself the lead at 5-3. Adams walked the following batter but the Detroit Lakes defense secured the double play minimizing the damage.

Connor Beswick singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh and advanced to second on a balk. Joshua Goodspeed struck out for the first out of the inning. Mason Omberg grounded out to short and Wilson grounded out to third, ending the game.

Tanner Wilson.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Tanner Wilson awaits a fly ball in foul territory in Post 15's 5-3 loss to Jamestown in the Wood Bat Water Carnival Tournament at Washington Field Ballpark on Saturday, July 16.
Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Adams threw all seven innings for Detroit Lakes. He allowed five runs on 11 hits and struck out three batters.

Thomas led Post 15 in hits going 2-3 with an RBI. Rieber, Beswick, and Korth all recorded a hit with Korth having two RBIs.

JMST- 1 1 0 1 0 0 2- 5

DLPS- 0 0 0 0 0 3 0- 3

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Logan Adams: 7.0 IP, 11H, 5R, 4ER, 3K, 1BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Noah Rieber: 1-3, R; Grady Kirchner: 0-2, R, BB; Jacob Thomas: 2-3, R, RBI; Connor Beswick: 1-3; Joshua Goodspeed: 0-3; Hunter Korth: 1-3, 2RBI; Mason Omberg: 0-3; Tanner Wilson: 0-3; Chaz Echhoff: 0-2

Cooper Kanthak
By Cooper Kanthak
Cooper Kanthak is a sports reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal. Cooper graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in journalism and minored in digital and social media. He is originally from Pipestone, Minnesota, and has a passion for all things sports. You can reach Cooper at ckanthak@forumcomm.com.
