Legion baseball: Detroit Lakes loses to No. 1 Bemidji

PERHAM – Detroit Lakes Post 15 had a tough task in its second game of the Sub-Stae 14 American Legion Baseball Tournament with a matchup against No. 1 Bemidji on Thursday, July 20.

Post 15 had just two hits as a team along with six errors that led to a 6-0 loss in their second game of the Sub-State 14 American Legion Baseball Tournament.

“In the first five innings, we played really well, pitched well, and played good defense but just couldn't get the bats going,” said head coach Phil Kirchner.

Detroit Lakes' Noah Rieber after throwing a pitch in Post 15's 6-0 loss against Bemidji in the second round of the Sub-State 14 American Legion Baseball Tournament at Tuffy Stadium in Perham on Thursday, July 20. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The game started with both pitchers taking command and retiring each batter they faced without any blemishes. Each team did not record a hit until Bemidji knocked two singles in the bottom of the third inning. Detroit Lakes didn't get their first hit until the top of the fifth on a single from Joshua Goodspeed.

Bemidji took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth on a home run. Five more Bemidji runs crossed the plate in the bottom of the sixth on three hits and four errors from Detroit Lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Post 15 did not have a baserunner reach second base until the top of the seventh. Grady Kirchner forced a leadoff walk. Jacob Thomas followed with a pop out but Hunter Korth singled to put runners on first and second. Pinch hitter Chase Kukowski struck and Goodspeed popped out stranding two and ending the game.

Detroit Lakes' third baseman Jacob Thomas makes the acrobatic catch for the out in Post 15's 6-0 loss against Bemidji in the second round of the Sub-State 14 American Legion Baseball Tournament at Tuffy Stadium in Perham on Thursday, July 20. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Rieber went three and ⅓ innings allowing four hits and one run while striking out one batter. Logan Adams came in for relief throwing two and ⅔ innings and gave up five runs on four hits and walked four.

Goodspeed and Korth were the only players that recorded a hit for Detroit Lakes. Kirchner walked twice.

Post 15 postseason hopes are still alive and Kirchner knows his team is looking to respond to extend its season another day. He hopes his team can flip the script against a good Alexandria team.

“We have to take it one game at a time and go out there and score some runs and we have a chance,” Kirchner said.

DLPS- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0- 0

BMDJ- 0 0 0 1 0 5 X- 6

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Noah Rieber: 3.1 IP, 4H, 1R, 1ER, 1K, 1BB; Logan Adams: 2.2 IP, 4H, 5R, 1ER, 0K, 4BB

ADVERTISEMENT

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Noah Rieber: 0-3; Grady Kirchner: 0-1, 2BB; Jacob Thomas: 0-3; Connor Beswick: 0-2; Chase Kukowski: 0-1; Joshua Goodspeed: 1-3; Mason Omberg: 0-2; Tanner Wilson: 0-2; Chaz Echhoff: 0-1; Logan Adams: 0-1; Hunter Korth: 1-3