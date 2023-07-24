Legion baseball: Detroit Lakes Post 15 ends a successful summer campaign against Alexandria

PERHAM – Summer is the time for Legion baseball in northwest Minnesota. Detroit Lakes Post 15 saw its season come to an end in an elimination game against Alexandria in the Division 1 Legion baseball tournament on Friday, July 21.

Detroit Lakes couldn’t bring in the runs despite nearly out-hitting Alexandria. Post 15 was sent home with a 7-3 loss but this one game didn’t sum up the Legion baseball season they had.

“Alexandria beat us,” head coach Phil Kirchner said. “We made a couple of errors but that didn’t cost us the game. Alex came out to play and hit the ball well. They simply scored more runs than us and good luck to them in the rest of the tournament.”

Detroit Lakes' Hunter Korth takes a big swing at a ball in Post 15's 7-3 season-ending loss to Alexandria in the Division I Legion Baseball Tournament at Tuffy Stadium in Perham on Friday, July 21. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Alexandria was first to get on the board putting two runs on the board in the bottom of the first. Alexandria added four more runs in the bottom of the third to jump out to a 6-0 lead.

Detroit Lakes cut into Alexandria's lead in the top of the fourth. With two outs and runners on the corners, Chaz Echhoff doubled scoring both runners and Detroit Lakes trailed 6-2.

Alexandria responded with a run in the next half-inning to extend its lead to 7-2. After a scoreless fifth and sixth innings, Post 15 had one last chance to keep its season alive.

Josh Goodspeed was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs. An error by the Alexandria shortstop on Chase Kukowski’s grounder plated a run and Detroit Lakes had some life down 7-3 with the bases loaded. Mason Omberg fly out to center field and Detroit Lakes saw its Legion baseball season come to an end.

Detroit Lakes' Connor Beswick looking to throw it to first in Post 15's 7-3 season-ending loss to Alexandria in the Division I Legion Baseball Tournament at Tuffy Stadium in Perham on Friday, July 21. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“It was their hitting,” Kirchner said about how Alexandria separated itself in the game. “We had one clutch hit but they had about four or five. When we finally got the base runners on, we stranded them. I have to give credit to Alexandria. When we threw strikes, they took advantage of that.”

Post 15 ended the game with seven hits to Alexandria’s eight. Echhoff went 1-3 with a team-high two RBIs. Connor Beswick finished the day with two hits and accounted for a run in his three plate appearances. Detroit Lakes had six different players record at least a hit.

Jacob Thomas started on the mound. He pitched four innings allowing eight hits, seven runs, six walks, and striking out five. Echhoff threw the final two innings. He struck out one and walked one while surrendering zero hits and zero runs.

Although the season had concluded, Kirchner was happy with the improvements he saw from the team.

Detroit Lakes' Jacob Thomas takes a peep at first base in Post 15's 7-3 season-ending loss to Alexandria in the Division I Legion Baseball Tournament at Tuffy Stadium in Perham on Friday, July 21. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“Every year we want to go deep in the playoffs and this year we made it to Day 3,” he said. “Our kids had fun and got better, especially the 10th and 11th graders. That is a big thing for us.”

Kirchner has been with this group of seniors since they were young. He has seen them grow into fine young men and become players that hopefully the younger guys have learned from.

I think we had so much leadership with our seniors. Jacob, Hunter, Grady, and Mason have been together since fifth grade. I was actually their coach then and I have followed them ever since. They all can play the game. Hopefully, they taught the 10th and 11th graders how to be leaders and play this game right. They were all good role models.”

DLPS- 0 0 0 2 0 0 1- 3

ALEX- 2 0 4 1 0 0 X- 7

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Jacob Thomas: 4IP, 8H, 7R, 7ER, 5K, 6BB; Chaz Echhoff: 2IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 1K, 1BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Noah Rieber: 1-4; Grady Kirchner: 1-4, R; Jacob Thomas: 1-3, BB; Joshua Goodspeed: 0-2, BB; Connor Beswick: 2-3, R; Chase Kukowski: 0-1; Mason Omberg: 0-3, BB; Tanner WIlson: 1-3, R; Chaz Echhoff: 1-3, 2RBI; Hunter Korth: 0-3, BB

