6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Legion baseball: Detroit Lakes sail past Grand Forks in final regular season game

Post 15’s pitching allowed five hits and the offense was on the attack early against Grand Forks on Monday, July 17.

DL BASEBALL STOCK 1.jpg
Cooper Kanthak
By Cooper Kanthak
Today at 2:20 PM

GRAND FORKS – Detroit Lakes Post 15 fired on all cylinders as they blanked Grand Forks on to close out the 2023 summer season Monday, July 17.

Brock Okeson and Chaz Echhoff threw a combined shutout while Hunter Korth tallied five RBIs including a grand slam to win 9-0.

Post 15 scored their first run of the game on an RBI single from Jacob Thomas in the top of the first inning to lead 1-0.

In the top of the second and with two outs on the board, a single by Rieber and two walks by Kirchner and Thomas loaded the bases. Korth proceeded to hit a grand slam over the left field fence to grow the lead to 5-0.

Detroit Lakes added two runs in the top of the sixth off two passed balls to take a 7-0 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the top of the eighth, Kirchner led off the inning with a strikeout. Thomas walked to put a runner on first. Korth doubled to drive in Thomas for the eighth run of the game. Easton Rieber came in to pinch hit for Beswick and singled to score Korth to lead 9-0. Chase Kukowski popped out and Mason Omberg grounded out for Post 15.

Echhoff got the final three batters to ground out to secure the win for Detroit Lakes.

Okeson threw the first seven innings for Post 15 allowing five hits and three strikeouts. Echhoff pitched the final two innings giving up no hits and striking out one batter.

Korth went 3-4 with five RBIs to lead Detroit Lakes. Noah Rieber, Thomas, Omberg, and Wilson each recorded two hits. Easton Rieber and Echhoff both had one hit a piece. Post 15 forced ten walks.

Detroit Lakes opens up postseason play on Wednesday, July 19 against East Grand Forks at 11:00 a.m. in Perham in the 2023 Sub-State 14 American Legion Baseball Tournament.

DLPS- 1 4 0 0 0 2 0 2 0- 9

GRND- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0- 0

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Brock Okeson: 7.0 IP, 5H, 0R, 0ER, 3K, 1BB; Chaz Echhoff: 2.0 IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 1K, 0BB

ADVERTISEMENT

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Noah Rieber: 2-4, 2R, BB; Ben Shipman: 0-1; Grady Kirchner: 0-4, 2BB; Jacob Thomas: 2-4, 3R, RBI, 2BB; Connor Beswick: 0-2, 2BB; Easton Rieber: 1-1, RBI; Joshua Goodspeed: 0-2, 2BB; Chase Kukowski: 0-1; Hunter Korth: 3-4, 3R, 5RBI, BB; Mason Omberg: 2-5; Tanner Wilson: 2-3; Henry Peeters: 0-2; Chaz Echhoff: 1-4; Alex Specht: 0-1; Kael McArthur: R

Cooper Kanthak
By Cooper Kanthak
Cooper Kanthak is a sports reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal. Cooper graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in journalism and minored in digital and social media. He is originally from Pipestone, Minnesota, and has a passion for all things sports. You can reach Cooper at ckanthak@forumcomm.com.
What To Read Next
RayJamesDeLaSalle.jpeg
Men's Sports
Ongoing list of Bison football commits for 2024 recruiting class, including Sioux Falls, S.D., recruit
4h ago
 · 
By  Eric Peterson
dlLiger.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball: Ligers stand no chance against the Fergus Falls Canes in blowout loss
1d ago
 · 
By  Cooper Kanthak
Logan Adams.JPG
Prep
Legion baseball: Detroit Lakes loses to Jamestown in Wood Bat Water Carnival Tournament
1d ago
 · 
By  Cooper Kanthak
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
IMG_8807.jpg
Local
Pup plunges past measuring tape at Northwest Water Carnival event
7h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
IMG_8667.jpg
Local
About 20 join the Lego Building Competition in Detroit Lakes
8h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Officers find campfire on Detroit Lakes City Beach Saturday
8h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
"Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
‘Mission: Impossible” sequel on mission to save summer box office
8h ago
 · 
By  Frank Lee