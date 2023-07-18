Legion baseball: Detroit Lakes sail past Grand Forks in final regular season game

GRAND FORKS – Detroit Lakes Post 15 fired on all cylinders as they blanked Grand Forks on to close out the 2023 summer season Monday, July 17.

Brock Okeson and Chaz Echhoff threw a combined shutout while Hunter Korth tallied five RBIs including a grand slam to win 9-0.

Post 15 scored their first run of the game on an RBI single from Jacob Thomas in the top of the first inning to lead 1-0.

In the top of the second and with two outs on the board, a single by Rieber and two walks by Kirchner and Thomas loaded the bases. Korth proceeded to hit a grand slam over the left field fence to grow the lead to 5-0.

Detroit Lakes added two runs in the top of the sixth off two passed balls to take a 7-0 lead.

In the top of the eighth, Kirchner led off the inning with a strikeout. Thomas walked to put a runner on first. Korth doubled to drive in Thomas for the eighth run of the game. Easton Rieber came in to pinch hit for Beswick and singled to score Korth to lead 9-0. Chase Kukowski popped out and Mason Omberg grounded out for Post 15.

Echhoff got the final three batters to ground out to secure the win for Detroit Lakes.

Okeson threw the first seven innings for Post 15 allowing five hits and three strikeouts. Echhoff pitched the final two innings giving up no hits and striking out one batter.

Korth went 3-4 with five RBIs to lead Detroit Lakes. Noah Rieber, Thomas, Omberg, and Wilson each recorded two hits. Easton Rieber and Echhoff both had one hit a piece. Post 15 forced ten walks.

Detroit Lakes opens up postseason play on Wednesday, July 19 against East Grand Forks at 11:00 a.m. in Perham in the 2023 Sub-State 14 American Legion Baseball Tournament.

DLPS- 1 4 0 0 0 2 0 2 0- 9

GRND- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0- 0

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Brock Okeson: 7.0 IP, 5H, 0R, 0ER, 3K, 1BB; Chaz Echhoff: 2.0 IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 1K, 0BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Noah Rieber: 2-4, 2R, BB; Ben Shipman: 0-1; Grady Kirchner: 0-4, 2BB; Jacob Thomas: 2-4, 3R, RBI, 2BB; Connor Beswick: 0-2, 2BB; Easton Rieber: 1-1, RBI; Joshua Goodspeed: 0-2, 2BB; Chase Kukowski: 0-1; Hunter Korth: 3-4, 3R, 5RBI, BB; Mason Omberg: 2-5; Tanner Wilson: 2-3; Henry Peeters: 0-2; Chaz Echhoff: 1-4; Alex Specht: 0-1; Kael McArthur: R