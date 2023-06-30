Legion baseball: Detroit Lakes survives two nail-biters against Fergus Fall to secure doubleheader sweep

DETROIT LAKES – Detroit Lakes Post 15 had both games go down to the wire but ultimately swept Fergus Falls on Thursday, June 29, at Washington Ballpark.

There were fireworks in both games but Post 15 made the right plays defensively in Game 1 to win 6-5 and got timely hits from the offense and walked it off in thrilling fashion to win 11-8 in Game 2 against Fergus Falls.

“A win’s a win and we did enough to win the games,” said head coach Phil Kirchner. “We had good at-bats and made plays that we normally make.”

Detroit Lakes started Game 1 with a pop-out from Noah Rieber and a strikeout from Grady Kirchner. With two outs in the inning, Jacob Thomas hit a no-doubt home run over the left field fence to give Post 15 a 1-0 lead.

In the next inning, Joshua Goodspeed singled on a line drive to the outfield. The right fielder mishandled the ball, allowing Goodspeed to reach second base. Tanner Wilson then advanced Goodspeed to third on an infield single. Next up was Chaz Echhoff who singled to the outfield to score Goodspeed and make it a 2-0 ball game.

Detroit Lakes baserunner gives the third base coach a high five in Post 15's 11-8 victory over Fergus Falls in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Washington Ballpark Field in Detroit Lakes on June 29. Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The bottom of the third was led off by Connor Beswick who was walked. Goodspeed followed that up with a single to put runners on first and second. Mason Omberg flew out to right field but advanced Beswick to third. Wilson was up again and he delivered another single to score a run and stretch the lead to 3-0.

Fergus Falls scored their first run in the top of the fourth inning to cut the Detroit Lakes lead to 3-1.

Post 15 added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Goodspeed led off the inning with a single. Omberg moved him over on a sacrifice bunt. Wilson again came up with a timely hit to drive in Goodspeed for another run making it 4-1. Wilson then advanced on a wild pitch and Rieber hit a ball into the gap between center and right field for a triple, scoring Wilson and adding to the lead. Kirchner drove in Rieber on a single to make it 6-1.

Fergus Falls added two more runs in the top of the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 6-3. Detroit Lakes went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the sixth, so Fergus Falls had all of the momentum going into the seventh inning.

Brock Okeson pitched well all game but ran out of gas in the top of the seventh. He got the first batter to ground out to third base for the first out. Okeson then walked the next batter followed by a single. With runners on first and second, Okeson hit the next batter to load the bases. The next batter hit a long fly ball out to left fielder Hunter Korth. Korth bobbled the ball allowing two runs to score and Fergus Falls to cut the lead to 6-5.

Jacob Thomas came in for relief only needing two outs. The first batter Thomas faced grounded into a fielder's choice where they got the runner at second base out. The next batter also grounded out to third base, letting Post 15 narrowly escape with a 6-5 win in Game 1.

Detroit Lakes' Noah Rieber at the plate in Post 15's 11-8 victory over Fergus Falls in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Washington Ballpark Field in Detroit Lakes on June 29. Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes had 12 hits in the first game. Seven different players recorded a hit. Tanner Wilson and Joshua Goodspeed led the way both having three hits apiece. Rieber went 2-4 and Echhoff went 1-3 with an RBI.

That was only Game 1.

In Game 2, Post 15 had to use late-game heroics, this time offensively. Noah Rieber started the game off with a single. Grady Kirchner flew out to left field for the first out. Jacob Thomas then hit a hard line drive to center field to score Rieber. Hunter Korth then singled to advance Thomas to third base. Thomas was driven in on a Goodspeed single to lead 2-0.

Fergus Falls put up four runs in the top of the second inning to take a 4-2 lead. Detroit Lakes added a run in the bottom of the third inning off of a home run from Hunter Korth to cut the lead to 4-3.

Fergus added another run in the top of the sixth inning to lead 5-3. In the bottom of the sixth Connor Beswick singled to start the inning. Mason Omberg followed that up with a single of his own. Easton Rieber and Ryker Gulseth both struck out back to back. Noah Rieber walked to load the bases. Kirchner also walked to score a run for Detroit Lakes making it 5-4. Thomas was next up and he hit a hard ground ball to third base that was bobbled for an error. That scored Omberg and Rieber to take the lead 6-5.

The lead wasn't held for long as Fergus Falls scored three more runs in the top of the seventh to retake the lead 8-6.

Detroit Lakes' pitcher on the mound in Post 15's 11-8 victory over Fergus Falls in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Washington Ballpark Field in Detroit Lakes on June 29. Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Post 15 needed two runs to force the game into extra innings. Goodspeed led off the inning with a single. Beswick then drilled a double to left field to score Goodspeed and cut the lead to 8-7. Omberg then singled to score Beswick and tie the game 8-8. Easton Rieber put down a sacrifice bunt to advance Omberg. Ryker Gulseth struck out swinging and Noah Rieber flew out to right field to send the game to extra innings.

Jacob Thomas needed three outs to give his team a chance to walk it off. He got the first two batters to fly out to the outfield. Thomas then walked the next batter. Luckily it didn’t matter because Thomas got the last batter to fly out to center field for the third out.

Detroit Lakes needed one run to win the game. Kirchner led off the inning with a walk on four pitches. He then stole second base to put the winning run in scoring position. Thomas then grounded out but advanced Kirchner to third base. Korth was then intentionally walked to set up the double play. Korth stole second so that meant Fergus Falls had to intentionally walk Goodspeed to load the bases for Connor Beswick. Beswick leaned back in the batter's box and lifted a high-fly ball to center field that traveled all the way over the fence for a walk-off grand slam to win it for Post 15.

Goodspeed was called out for offensive interference officially making the final score 11-8 and the sweep for Detroit Lakes.

Beswick talked about what was going to through his head during his at-bat before sending the ball over the fence. Beswick talked about his approach in the last at-bat of the game:

“My approach was to get a single or a long pop fly with the bases loaded, all we needed was one run,” he said.

Beswick led Post 15 with three hits, going 3-3 with four RBIs. Goodspeed, Omberg and Korth all went 2-4 and combined for three RBIs.

Logan Adams and Jacob Thomas combined to throw eight innings allowing eight runs on 11 hits, striking out seven and walking seven.

GAME 1

FRGS- 0 0 0 1 0 2 2- 5

DLPS- 1 1 1 0 3 0 X- 6

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Brock Okeson and Jacob Thomas combined for: 7.0 IP, 7H, 5R, 3ER, 4K, 2BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Noah Rieber: 2-4, R; Grady Kirchner: 1-3, RBI, BB; Jacob Thomas: 1-4, R, RBI; Connor Beswick: 0-3, R, BB; Joshua GoodSpeed: 3-4, 2R; Mason Omberg: 0-2; Hunter Korth: 1-3, BB; Tanner Wilson: 3-3, R, 2RBI; Chaz Echhoff: 1-3, RBI

GAME 2

FRGS- 0 4 0 0 0 1 3 0- 8

DLPS- 2 0 1 0 0 3 2 3- 11

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Logan Adams and Jacob Thoms combined for: 8.0 IP, 11H, 8R, 8ER, 7K, 7BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Noah Rieber: 1-2, 2R, 3BB; Grady Kirchner: 0-3, R, RBI, 2BB; Jacob Thomas: 1-5, R, RBI; Joshua Goodspeed: 2-4, R, RBI, BB; Tanner Wilson: 0-2; Connor Beswick: 3-3, 2R, 4RBI; Mason Omberg: 2-4, R, RBI; Easton Rieber: 0-3; Hunter Korth: 2-4, 2R, RBI, BB; Ryker Gulseth: 0-3, BB

