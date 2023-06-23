Legion baseball: Detroit Lakes swept by Bemidji in doubleheader

Detroit Lakes – Detroit Lakes Post 15 dropped both games in a doubleheader against Bemidji on Thursday, June 22 at Washington Field Ballpark.

Bemidji was too much for Post 15 in Game 1, pummeling Detroit Lakes 23-8. In Game 2, Post 15 stayed in the game until the very end but Bemdji knocked in a run in the sixth inning to take an 8-7 victory.

Detroit Lakes came close, cutting the lead down to 7-5 after the second inning but Bemidji was all gas and no brakes. Bemidji went on to outscore Post 15 16-3 over the next three innings before forcing the mercy-run rule that ended the game after the sixth.

Jacob Thomas started the game for Detroit Lakes. He surrendered 10 runs on eight hits over three innings, striking out one batter. Post 15 sent Connor Beswick, Grady Kirchner and Chaz Echhoff to the bump to finish out the game and none of them found much success, giving up a combined 13 runs on 10 hits.

Detroit Lakes had 11 hits led by Mason Omberg who went 3-4 with an RBI. Eight other players recorded a hit for Detroit Lakes.

Bemidji scored in every inning except for one, including nine runs in the top of the sixth to blow the game open.

Game 2 came down to the wire but it was Bemidji who got the last laugh. After giving up four runs in the top of the first inning it was trending toward another blowout but Detroit Lakes’ battled back.

Post 15 tied the game at four after knocking in four runs in the bottom of the second. Bemidji answered with one run in the top of the third and two more in the fourth to regain the lead at 7-4.

After a scoreless bottom of the fourth by Detroit Lakes and no runs scored by Bemidji in the top of the fifth, Post 15 made things interesting in the bottom frame of the fifth.

It started with a one-out single by Thomas. Joshua Goodspeed forced a walk putting runners on first and second. Connor Beswick stepped into the batter's box and blasted an RBI single to center field that plated Thomas to cut the lead to 7-5 and advanced Goodspeed to third. After a wild pitch scored Goodspeed to bring Detroit Lakes within a run, Mason Omberg tied the game at seven with an RBI double with only one out still in the inning.

Chaz Echhoff followed up with a one-out walk which was followed by two straight outs to end the inning but things were locked in at seven after five.

Bemidji added a run in the top of the sixth inning to take the lead at 8-7. They put the game away in the top of the seventh, keeping Detroit Lakes off the board.

Post 15 had eight hits with Thomas, Rieber and Beswick all having multiple hits. Rieber pitched all seven innings allowing nine hits and eight runs with two strikeouts.

GAME ONE

BMDJ- 7 0 3 1 3 9 X- 23

DLPS- 3 2 1 0 2 0 X- 8

DL POST 15 PITCHING- Jacob Thomas: 3.0 IP, 8H, 10R, 4ER, K, 4BB; Connor Beswick: 2.0 IP, 5H, 4R, 4ER, K; Grady Kirchner: 0.0 IP, 4H, 8R, 8ER, 4BB; Chaz Echhoff: 1.0 IP, R, 0ER, K, 2BB

DL POST 15 BATTING- Noah Rieber: 1-2, 3R, 2BB; Grady Kirchner: 1-3, R, 2RBI, BB; Jacob Thomas: 1-2, R, RBI, BB; Joshua Goodspeed: 1-3; Alex Specht: 1-1, RBI; Mason Omberg: 3-4, R, RBI; Connor Beswick: 1-4, RBI; Tanner Wilson: 1-2; Ryker Gulseth: 0-1, BB; Chaz Echhoff: 1-1, R, 2BB; Henry Peeters: 0-1, R; Chase Kukowski: 0-2; Ben Shipman: 0-2

GAME TWO

BMDJ- 4 0 1 2 0 1 0- 8

DLPS- 2 2 0 0 3 0 0- 7

DL POST 15 PITCHING- Noah Rieber: 7.0 IP, 9H, 8R, 6ER, 2K, 3BB

DL POST 15 BATTING- Noah Rieber: 2-4, R, RBI; Grady Kirchner: 0-1, 3BB; Jacob Thomas: 2-3, R, RBI, BB; Joshua Goodspeed: 0-2, R, RBI, BB; Connor Beswick: 2-4, R, RBI; Mason Omberg: 1-4, RBI; Chaz Echhoff: 0-2, R, 2BB; Chase Kukowski: R; Easton Rieber: 0-2, R, BB; Tanner Wilson: 1-1; Ryker Gulseth: 0-2; Logan Adams: 0-1