Legion baseball: Detroit Lakes trounces Proctor, wins late against Duluth

DULUTH – Detroit Lakes Post 15 was victorious in both of their games on Tuesday, June 27, against Proctor and Duluth.

Game 1 was a convincing 10-1 win against Proctor behind a 4-4 game from Jacob Thomas. Game 2 was a close win against Duluth with a late-game score from Post 15.

Noah Rieber started Game 1 with a single. Grady Kirchner advanced Rieber to second on a fielder's choice. Jacob Thomas smoked a single to left field to score Rieber and put Post 15 up 1-0. After Thomas stole second base, Connor Beswick lined a single to the outfield to score Thomas and increased the lead to 2-0 after one inning.

In the top of the second inning, Ryker Gulseth reached on an error from Proctor’s third baseman. Chaz Echhoff moved Gulseth over to second base with a sacrifice bunt and Rieber came through again for Post 15, singling to score Gulseth to lead by three runs.

Detroit Lakes added another run after courtesy runner Kael McArthur scored. He stole home on the throwdown from the Proctor pitcher that tried to catch Thomas stealing second base to lead 4-0.

Proctor added a run in the bottom of the second to cut the Post 15 lead to 4-1.

Alex Specht came in to run for Echhoff who reached on a walk. Thomas singled to shortstop to score Specht and increase the lead to 5-1 in the top of the fourth inning.

Detroit Lakes added five more runs in the top of the fifth inning to ice the game at 10-1. Hunter Korth, Echhoff and Thomas all had RBI hits in the inning.

Rieber went into the bottom of the fifth inning and got the first two batters out from a line out and pop out. Proctor's next two batters reached to keep the game alive but Rieber forced a ground out to second base to secure the blowout victory. Rieber pitched all five innings allowing six hits and one run with two strikeouts.

Jacob Thomas went a perfect 4-4 with three RBIs. Rieber, Beswick and Echhoff all recorded multiple hits for Post 15 with the team having 13 total hits in the game.

The second game against Duluth was much closer.

Post 15 needed a late run in the sixth inning to win 3-2. Rieber started the game with a single. Kirchner was hit by a pitch and Thomas walked to load the bases. Rieber and Kirchner both scored on passed balls to grab an early 2-0 lead. Thomas was caught stealing home to end the inning.

Duluth scored a run in the bottom of the second and third innings to tie the game at 2-2.

The game was tied at two until the top of the sixth inning when Post 15 took the lead for good. Henry Peeters started the inning with a walk. Beswick and Chase Kukowski both singled to load the bases. In the next at-bat, Mason Omberg battled to force a walk and score the go-ahead run to give Detroit Lakes a 3-2 lead.

Logan Adams was given the win on the mound for Detroit Lakes. He threw two innings allowing no hits and one run with two strikeouts. Echhoff came in for relief and threw three innings allowing one run and striking out four batters.

Noah Rieber went 1-3 with a run and an RBI for Post 15. Beswick, Kukowski and Korth had the other three hits for Detroit Lakes.

GAME ONE

DLPS- 2 2 0 1 5 X X- 10

PRCT- 0 1 0 0 0 X X- 1

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Noah Rieber: 5.0 IP, 6H, 1R, 0ER, 2K

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Noah Rieber: 3-3, 2R, RBI, BB; Grady Kirchner: 0-4, RBI; Jacob Thomas: 4-4, 2R, 3RBI; Connor Beswick: 3-4, RBI; Joshua Goodspeed: 0-2, 2BB; Mason Omberg: 0-3, R; Ryker Gulseth: 0-2, 2R; Chaz Echhoff: 2-2, R, RBI; Hunter Korth: 1-4, 2RBI

GAME TWO

DLPS- 2 0 0 0 0 1 X- 3

DLTH- 0 1 1 0 0 X X- 2

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Logan Adams: 2.0 IP, 0H, 1R, 0ER, 2K, 0BB; Chaz Echhoff: 3.0 IP, 3H, 1R, 1ER, 4K, 0BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Noah Rieber: 1-3, R; Grady Kirchner: R, BB; Ryker Gulseth: 0-1; Jacob Thomas: 0-2, BB; Henry Peeters: R, BB; Connor Beswick: 1-3; Joshua Goodspeed: BB; Chase Kukowski: 1-2; Mason Omberg: 0-1, RBI, BB; Kael McArthur: 0-1; Ben Shipman: 0-1; Easton Rieber: 0-1; Alex Specht: 0-2; Hunter Korth: 1-2