Legion baseball: Detroit Lakes wins late against Brainerd, walks it off against West St. Paul

DETROIT LAKES – Detroit Lakes Post 15 went 2-0 on the second day of the Water Carnival Tournament with wins over Brainerd and West St. Paul on Friday, July 14 at Washington Ballpark.

Post 15 scored seven late runs in its 9-4 victory over Brainerd. Detroit Lakes walked it off in extras against West St. Paul grabbing a 5-4 win and its second win of the day.

“We fought back and I’m proud of the kids. We have to make plays against good teams and we did that,” Detroit Lakes head coach Phil Kirchner said.

Detroit Lakes started Game 1 with a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first after a fielder’s choice RBI from Hunter Korth and an RBI single from Connor Beswick.

Brainerd scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning off four Post 15 errors to take a 4-2 lead.

Detroit Lakes' Shawn Felker in his wind up before letting off a pitch in Post 15's 9-4 victory against Brainerd

Noah Rieber singled to lead off the bottom of the fifth. Grady Kirchner also singled and Jacob Thomas walked to load the bases for Detroit Lakes. Rieber scored on a wild pitch to trail 4-3. Korth hit a line drive that was mishandled by the left fielder. Kirchner scored and Thomas advanced to third and Korth moved up to second. Kael McArthur singled to drive in Thomas and Korth to take a 6-4 lead. Tanner Wilson then singled to score McArthur and Post 15 led 7-4 after five innings.

Detroit Lakes added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead 9-4. Thomas scored on a wild pitch and Mason Omberg had an RBI single in the inning.

Shawn Felker threw all seven innings for Post 15. He allowed four runs on three hits and struck out eight batters.

Rieber, Kirchner, and Thomas all had two hits for Detroit Lakes. Beswick, McArthur, Omberg, Wilson, and Chaz Echhoff each recorded a hit. McArthur had two RBIs while Beswick, Korth, Omberg, and Wilson all had one RBI.

In Game 2, West St. Paul took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning and added another run in the top of the fifth to lead 2-0.

Post 15 got on the board in the bottom of the fifth courtesy of a sacrifice fly from Thomas and Detroit Lakes trailed 2-1 after five.

Detroit Lakes' Noah Rieber about to send a pitch to home plate in Post 15's 5-4 walk-off victory against West St. Paul

After a ground out from Omberg in the bottom of the seventh, McArthur forced a walk. Echhoff singled putting two runners on base. Rieber's RBI single tied the game at 2-2. Kirchner lined out and Thomas grounded out to send the game into extra innings.

The Water Carnival Tournament follows the Major League Baseball extra inning rules where a player from the offensive team is placed at second base to start every inning of extra. West St. Paul took advantage by scoring two runs in the top of the eighth to give itself a 4-2 cushion.

Korth started the bottom of the eighth with a walk and Beswick was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Detroit Lakes. Joshua Goodspeed forced a walk and Post 15 scored a run and found themselves trailing by a run. Omberg’s sacrifice fly tied the game at 4-4. McArthur was intentionally walked to load the bases again. Echhoff then hit a ground ball to third base. The third baseman overthrew the force out at home plate to score Beswick and Detroit Lakes walked it off to win 5-4.

Detroit Lakes' Joshua Goodspeed at the plate in Post 15's 5-4 walk-off victory against West St. Paul

Rieber started on the mound for Post 15. He went seven and one third innings allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts. Beswick came in for relief for the final two outs of the eighth inning. He gave up one run on one hit with one strikeout.

Rieber and Echhoff each had two hits for Detroit Lakes. Thomas and Omberg had one hit apiece. Rieber, Thomas, Goodspeed, Omberg, and Echhoff all had one RBI. Post 15 drew six walks as a team.

GAME 1 vs. Brainerd

BRNR- 0 0 0 4 0 0 0- 4

DLPS- 2 0 0 0 5 2 X- 9

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Shawn Felker: 7.0 IP, 3H, 4R, 0ER, 8K, 1BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Noah Rieber: 2-4, 2R; Grady Kirchner: 2-4, 2R; Jacob Thomas: 2-3, 2R, BB; Connor Beswick: 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Joshua Goodspeed: 0-1; Kael McArthur: 1-1, R, 2RBI, BB; Hunter Korth: 0-4, R, RBI; Mason Omberg: 1-4, RBI; Tanner Wilson: 1-3, RBI, BB; Chaz Echhoff: 1-4

GAME 2 vs. West St. Paul

WSTS- 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2- 4

DLPS- 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 3- 5

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Noah Reiber: 7.1 IP, 5H, 2R, 0ER, 5K, 2BB; Connor Beswick: 0.2 IP, 1H, 1R, 0ER, 1K, 1BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Noah Rieber: 2-4, RBI; Grady Kirchner: 0-3, BB; Jacob Thomas: 1-3, R, RBI; Connor Beswick: 0-3, R; Joshua Goodpeed: 0-3, RBI, BB; Hunter Korth: 0-2, R, 2BB; Mason Omberg: 1-3, RBI; Kael McArthur: 0-2, R, 2BB; Chaz Echhoff: 2-4, R, RBI

