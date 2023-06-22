Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Legion baseball: Detroit Lakes wins one, loses one against East Grand Forks

Detroit Lakes Post 15 was held scoreless in Game 2 after a narrow Game 1 victory.

Cooper Kanthak
By Cooper Kanthak
Today at 2:58 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS – Detroit Lakes Post 15 split its double-header against East Grand Forks on Wednesday, June 21 in East Grand Forks.

In the first game, Detroit Lakes picked up a close win with a final score of 5-3. Shawn Felker started the game and got the win for Post 15. Felker threw 6 ⅓ innings, allowing a run and striking out nine batters. Noah Rieber was credited with the save, coming in for relief and getting the final out.

By the end of the top of the third, Detroit Lakes had a 5-1 cushion. East Grand Forks tacked on one run in the bottom of the third to cut the deficit to 5-2. EGF made things interesting with a two-out home run in the bottom of the six to go down 5-3. They loaded the bases but Felker ended the inning with a five-pitch strikeout.

EGF was held off the board in the seventh after starting the inning with back-to-back singles.

Detroit Lakes tallied 10 hits. Rieber, Grady Kirchner and Jacob Thomas all had multiple hits. Rieber led the team with three hits.

Game 2 was a different story. Detroit Lakes Post 15 was outmatched in the second game of the doubleheader losing 10-0 to East Grand Forks.

Post 15 only had one hit the entire game, a single by Noah Rieber. Logan Adams was the pitcher for Detroit Lakes. He went four innings, allowing 10 runs on 11 hits with only one strikeout.

GAME ONE

DLPS- 3 1 1 0 0 0 0- 5

ESTG- 0 1 1 0 0 1 0- 3

DL POST 15 PITCHING- Shawn Felker: 6.2 IP, 8H, 3R, ER, 9K, BB; Noah Rieber: 0.1IP, BB

DL POST 15 BATTING- Noah Rieber: 3-4, 2R; Grady Kirchner: 2-4, R; Jacob Thomas: 2-4, R; Joshua Goodspeed: 1-4, R; Connor Beswick: 1-2, 2RBI; Mason Omberg: 0-2, RBI; Easton Rieber: 0-3; Tanner Wilson: 0-3; Chaz Echhoff: 1-3

GAME TWO

DLPS- 0 0 0 0 0 X X- 0

ESTG- 3 3 4 0 X X X- 10

DL POST 15 PITCHING- Logan Adams: 4IP, 11H, 10R, 9ER, K, 2BB

DL POST 15 BATTING- Noah Rieber: 1-2, Grady Kirchner: 0-2; Jacob Thomas: 0-2; Joshua Goodspeed: 0-2; Connor Beswick: 0-2; Mason Omberg: 0-2; Chase Kukowski: 0-2; Ryker Gulseth: 0-2; Easton Rieber: 0-1

Cooper Kanthak is a sports reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal. Cooper graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in journalism and minored in digital and social media. He is originally from Pipestone, Minnesota, and has a passion for all things sports. You can reach Cooper at ckanthak@forumcomm.com.
