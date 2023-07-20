Legion baseball: Felker’s strong performance propels Detroit Lakes over East Grand Forks

PERHAM – It was a short 20-minute drive for No. 4 Detroit Lakes Post 15 as they took their talents to Tuffy Stadium in Perham to take on No. 5 East Grand Forks in the opening round of the Sub-State 14 Legion Baseball Tournament on Wednesday, July 20.

Behind a stellar Shawn Felker performance on the mound and a Detroit Lakes offense that responded in a big way, Post 15 snuck away with a 5-4 victory over EGF.

“We did enough to win against a good East Grand Forks team,” Detroit Lakes head coach Phil Kirchner said. “Our pitching kept us in the game. We had one error which cost us a couple of runs, but we won the game and are happy with that.”

“We played a great game today,” Detroit Lakes starting pitcher Felker said. “We got a little sloppy but we cleaned things up. Jacob Thomas hitting the two-run home run really set the tone. Then, we started to struggle a little bit but we battled back, fought through adversity, and got it done.”

Post 15 jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first after Thomas’ two-run home run. Hunter Korth followed up with a single but Connor Beswick popped out and Joshua Goodspeed grounded out to end the inning.

Felker retired nine straight EGF batters in the first three innings of the game. In the bottom of the third, Detroit Lakes tacked on another run with an RBI double from Korth to expand its lead to 3-0.

EGF got its first runner on base to start the top of the fourth after shortstop Mason Omberg committed an error and back-to-back walks loaded the bases with no outs. EGF then rattled off three straight runs and tied the game at three.

Post 15 swung momentum back their way in the bottom of the fourth. Omberg and Tanner Wilson hit consecutive singles. Omberg found his way home to give Detroit Lakes the lead at 4-3. With two outs on the board, Grady Kirchner found the gap in center field to score Wilson and Detroit Lakes jumped out to a 5-3 lead after four.

Kirchner loved the response by his squad to take back the lead after he saw their lead disappear.

“That half-inning brought the moment back our way,” he said. “Grady Kirchner hit a triple to give us an even bigger lead. That’s exactly what we have to do which is battle. These are high school kids and they are going to make mistakes but they have to have short memories.”

Felker followed up with another 1-2-3 inning in the top of the fifth. EGF cut the deficit to 5-4 with a run in the top of the sixth. Detroit Lakes saw the side go down in order in the bottom of the sixth and EGF was looking to pull off the Round 1 upset.

Felker picked up two strikeouts to start the top of the seventh before getting pulled as he hit the max pitch count. Noah Rieber fanned the final batter in four pitches to end the game.

Felker nearly went the distance pitching 6 2/3 innings. He allowed four runs on three hits, two walks and punched out eight. He couldn’t have done it without the boys in the field.

“The good defense behind me gave me the confidence to attack the strike zone,” he said. “When I do that, I can use my fastball to my advantage. The defense was the real reason I had success on the mound today.”

Korth went a perfect 3-3 at the plate and added an RBI. Thomas finished the day with one hit, two RBIs, and accounted for a run in three plate appearances. Kirchner went 1-1 with an RBI, accounted for two runs and forced a pair of walks. Detroit Lakes had five different players total seven hits.

After the struggle bus hit Felker in the top of the fourth, he knew the offense would get things back on track.

“The offense has backed me up all season,” he said. “I struggle every once in a while but they don’t. When I’m having a tough time, I know the offense will do something to keep us in the game.”

The win keeps Detroit Lakes out of the elimination bracket and guarantees a spot in Friday’s games. Kircher was happy the team found a way to win, but the competition doesn’t get any easier as they make their way through the bracket.

“It gets the momentum rolling our way,” he said. “We are in the winner's bracket but we got a few good teams coming up. It’s going to be a fun couple of days.

EGF- 0 0 0 3 0 1 0- 4

DTL- 2 0 1 2 0 0 X- 5

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Shawn Felker: 6.2IP, 3H, 4R, 1ER, 8K, 2BB; Noah Rieber: 0.1IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 1K, 0BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Noah Rieber: 0-4; Grady Kirchner: 1-1, 2R, RBI, 2BB; Jacob Thomas: 1-3, R, 2RBI; Connor Beswick: 0-3; Joshua Goodspeed: 0-3; Hunter Korth: 3-3, RBI; Mason Omberg: 1-2, R, BB; Tanner Wilson: 1-3, R; Chaz Echhoff: 0-2

