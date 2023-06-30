Leonardelli column: The top Detroit Lakes moments from the 2022-23 athletic year

DETROIT LAKES – Detroit Lakes High School sports had a stellar year of sports.

One of the first things I was told about Detroit Lakes was that it’s Adam Thielen’s hometown. The journey of Thielen to the pros is a spectacle in and of itself so I was excited to see what the Lakers had in store this year.

Detroit Lakes did not disappoint. From heart-throbbing moments on the football field to record-breaking finishes on the track, the Lakers put you on an emotional roller coaster. That’s why we love sports.

With a whole lot of help from Jared Rubado, we captured the best moments of the 2022-23 athletic season. I got to meet some great people along the way and talk with some amazing athletes. The community welcomed me and I will be forever grateful for that.

It was a pleasure to cover Detroit Lakes sports. I couldn’t have done it without the help of the coaches, athletes and administration. I thoroughly relished every minute of covering the Lakers. I am very grateful for your patience and I hope the coverage I provided was to your standards.

My first year covering Detroit Lakes is a memory that is forever etched in my mind. But for now, we are going to look back at some of the best moments of the 2022-23 sports season.

Football: The true meaning of sports

There are some moments in sports that go beyond the winners and losers. When Detroit Lakes and Park Rapids touched the field on a mid-October evening, the two teams joined forces to create a memory for a kid that he will carry for the rest of his life.

For the first play of the game, Detroit Lakes head coach Reed Hefta called over senior Logan Hilde who has low-tension cerebral palsy in the lower half of his body and high-tension cerebral palsy in the upper half, to put his helmet on because Hilde was getting the first carry of the game. Senior Ethan Carrier took the snap, handed the ball off to Hilde and he rushed for a 20-yard touchdown . Jared put it best, it was a “moment that welled the eyes of fans on both sides.”

Detroit Lakes' Logan Hilde, right, hugs Tyson Ullyott after scoring a 20-yard touchdown before the Lakers took on Park Rapids on Oct. 14, 2022 at Mollberg Field. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“Dude, it was freaking surreal,” Hilde said. “All I’ve ever wanted to do in my life was play football. For those boys to put the amount of time and effort into cooperating together to get me a touchdown is freaking surreal. It’s an adrenaline rush.”

The Lakers won the game 26-14 to end a two-game skid but they gave the beloved senior a send-off he deserved. Hilde suited up in full pads for every game and led the team onto the field. In his final home game, the Laker football team honored him in a fitting way. Instances like this demonstrate that sports are more than what shows up on the scoreboard.

Revenge served on a Pigskin Paddle

When I was told about the “Battle for the Pigskin Paddle,” I immediately thought about the “Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe” that happens every year between the University of Wisconsin and the University of Minnesota.

Perham claimed the paddle the year before on a miraculous hook-and-ladder play in the waning seconds of the game to claim the victory. That did not sit well with Detroit Lakes. The Lakers entered the game “fueled by motivation”.

Detroit Lakes' Mason Carrier breaks a tackle on his way to the end zone for a 77-yard score in the Lakers' 49-6 win over Perham on Sept, 23, 2022 at Mollberg Field. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

When the game concluded, Detroit Lakes trounced Perham 49-6 to take back the paddle . The Lakers gained 600 yards of total offense including 290 yards rushing from Ethan Carrier and 145 yards receiving from Mason Carrier. One senior perfectly described the rivalry between the two teams.

“Man, this feels good compared to last year,” senior tackle Connor Zamzo said. “I was on the sidelines right where (Perham’s Levi Richter) caught that hook-and-ladder with the missed tackle. I saw the whole thing. It was heartbreaking. This just feels amazing. We respect (Perham) and know they’re going to be a tough team, but we want to beat them bad every year. Make no mistake about it.”

The Lakers finished the season with an overall record of 5-4. Their season ended prematurely in the first round of the playoffs against Becker.

A comeback for the ages

Some of the best stories that come out of sports are the underdogs coming out on top or a tremendous comeback. The Detroit Lakes volleyball team took the comeback route.

Down two sets to none against Alexandria in the Section 8AAA championship game, Detroit Lakes pulled off the impossible. The Lakers rattled off three straight sets to claim their first section title in program history and its first trip to the state tournament.

Detroit Lakes captains Grace Gunderson, left, Ava Jones, middle and Jalynn Gunderson hoist the the Lakers' trophy after their 3-2 win over Alexandria in the Section 8-3A title game win on Nov. 3, 2022 at The Hive in Perham. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“I really felt like we had it, even after the first two sets,” Detroit Lakes senior Jalynn Gunderson said. “We started playing more as a team. Now, looking around at all of these people and holding this trophy, my heart feels so warm. I’m shaking because I’m so excited. We had this. I knew we had this.”

The Lakers capped off their first-ever trip to state with a fifth-place consolation finish by sweeping No. 5 Mahtomedi. This was the beginning of more successful years to come for Detroit Lakes volleyball.

“This is just the start for what the program’s been trying to build for 50 years,” head coach Lynnsey Machakaire said. “Detroit Lakes was blessed to have someone who wanted to start this team in 1972. We’re at the 50-year mark. We’ve had coaches who have worked their tails off to get this to where it’s at right now. This is the point they wanted to get to. We did it. We finally did it. These girls never believed they could be here because we’re in the north, and we aren’t as big as these city schools. Now they believe. That’s the first step, and it’ll be a snowball effect. I really do think this is just the beginning.”

End it with a bang

Some of the world’s greatest athletes have been gymnasts and Detroit Lakes doesn’t mess around when it comes to gymnastics. The Lakers gymnastics team had another incredible season. Detroit Lakes capped off the year with a second-place finish at the Class A state meet.

Detroit Lakes finished with a score of 146.15, only a point and a half behind the state champions. The Lakers finished the day scoring 37.5 on the vault, 36.875 on the floor, 36.15 on the bars and 35.625 on the beam.

Detroit Lakes' Jerzie Horner performs her beam routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

With tears in her eyes, senior Jerzie Horner summed up the season and state tournament appearance.

“When we were waiting to march in, I told the girls, 'Not everything is going to go right. Something will go wrong,'" she said. "I said that because it's what happens when you're down here. If everything goes right, you're either lucky or didn't try hard enough. Nothing is perfect down here, and we have to accept that. But last year we got sixth. We didn't podium, medal – nothing. Now, we come here and get second. It's absolutely nuts."

"I'm overwhelmed. My emotions are all over the place," senior Gabby Whitworth said. "I'm just so happy to be here one last time with this team. I love all of them with all of my heart. Just being here with them is just amazing. I'm so overwhelmed today. It feels unreal right now. It'll sink in (Saturday). It'll hit me that this is my last meet. I'm just so happy to be here with the girls I'm with."

Detroit Lakes is no slouch when it comes to gymnastics. The Lakers finished second as a team before six of the top gymnasts took the stage in the individual portion of the state tournament.

Horner and Whitworth each competed in the all-around competition and finished with identical scores. Horner grabbed a fourth-place finish and Whitworth finished fifth.

Junior Kate Taves got her first taste of the state meet in the team competition. She competed on the beam and on the floor in the individuals, improving both her scores.

Grappling for medals

I got my first state tournament action covering wrestling. Perham, Wadena and Detroit Lakes all had kids representing their school and it was a blast. I quickly learned that Minnesota doesn’t mess around when it comes to wrestling. No matter who was on the mat, the fans in the stands were lively and let the refs know when they messed up.

Detroit Lakes sent four representatives to the Xcel Energy Center for two days of battling it out on the mats. Cade Jackson had the best finish of the four, securing a third-place medal at 170 pounds. Jeffrey Moen (285) and Tyson Ullyott (145) each grabbed fifth-place medals. Cade Okeson, unfortunately, was the only Laker that didn’t finish on the podium at the conclusion of the two-day tournament.

Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson wrestles at 170-pounds in his Class AA third-place match in the Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on March 4, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

First-year head coach Taylor Nein was happy for his seniors no matter the result. The goal was to bring back four state titles, but the moments the seniors shared were all Nein could ask for. Their presence on the team will be missed next year.

“Okeson, Jackson, Moen and Ullyott have all been leaders on this team,” Nein said. “They set the example of the work ethic, of what it takes to make it to state. They have been wrestling for Detroit Lakes almost their whole lives. They have had a huge impact on this team and on this program. Them being team leaders, they set examples for the younger kids that look up to them. Getting to see them wrestle and have success, they have really matured throughout the season and stepped up as leaders. It was great to be able to coach them and I’m going to truly miss all of them.”

The captain’s return

Injuries are one of the worst aspects of sports. It puts things into perspective on how finite an athlete’s time is on the court or field. When that athlete is able to return, it's a special moment for everyone who witnesses it.

The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team felt every emotion in the return of senior captain Jacee Hauser in their 47-44 win over Bemidji. Hauser suffered a stress fracture in her foot that left her on the sideline for 11 games. Her return was long awaited and much needed.

Detroit Lakes' Jacee Hauser looks for a teammate to pass the ball to in the Lakers' 47-44 win over Bemidji on Jan. 31, 2023. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"I was just itching to get out there," Hauser said. "I would make jokes to (Detroit Lakes head coach Rachel Johnson) about having her put me out there. I think keeping it light-hearted and making jokes about the whole thing got me through it. I knew I needed to be there in a different aspect. I needed to be a leader off the court, on the bench, in practice and in the locker room. I just had to look at things from a different perspective."

Head coach Rachel Johnson was elated to see Hauser return to the court.

“It was very exciting," she said. “To see a senior come back out here and get to be on the court, it's special because it doesn't always happen. To see her welcomed so warmly by the fans and her teammates says a lot about her character."

The Lakers finished the season 22-5 section the No. 2 seed in the section 8AAA tournament. Their season came to a premature end after a loss to No. 3 Sauk Rapids-Rice in the semifinals.

Honors on the ice

Coming from Wisconsin, hockey was a sport I never followed. Moving to Minnesota, I quickly learned that hockey is king.

To say the Detroit Lakes boys hockey team had a successful 2022-23 season is an understatement. The Lakers finished the season with an overall record of 17-8-1 and were crowned Mid-State Conference champions.

Detroit Lakes' Jace Fields(far left) , Cole Larson (middle left), Jacob Thomas (middle right), and (far right) Aiden Kennedy awarded Mid-State All-Conference honors. Contributed / Ben Noah

The team was showered with end-of-season awards. Jace Fields, Cole Larson, Jacob Thomas, and Aiden Kennedy were awarded Mid-State All-Conference honors. Josh Mack and Fields were awarded Third Team All-Section honors.

Kennedy was the Derrick Brehm Memorial Award winner. Jack Turner was granted the Hobey Baker Award, given to a player based on coachability, strength of character, integrity, commitment, teamwork, community leadership, and outstanding sportsmanship.

I can’t wait to see what Laker hockey has in store for next season.

A high flyer and record breakers

I spent three days cooking under the heat watching some of the best athletes compete at the Minnesota state track meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Detroit Lakes provided a couple of awesome moments that made my sunburnt skin all worth it.

It started with Grace Gunderson soaring to a state championship finish in the high jump. She was perfect at every height until the bar was raised to 5 feet, 6 inches. Gunderson went into a three-person jump-off but none of the girls cleared the bar.

Detroit Lakes' Grace Gunderson soars over the bar in the high jump on her way to becoming a state champion at the Class AA prelims at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

With Gunderson’s perfect resume entering the jump-off, she was crowned the high jump champion. She became the first Detroit Lakes girl to become a state track and field champion since 2018. Gunderson couldn’t believe it herself but through hard work and determination, she finished out on top.

In the prelims, the girls 4x100 meter relay team of Ella Paulson, Rylee Johnson, Jerzie Horner and Abby Larson broke the Class AA state meet record with their time of 49.00. I remember thinking to myself, why not save a run like that for the finals? Well, the girls definitely proved me wrong on Saturday.

Detroit Lakes' girls 4x100 meter relay team of Ella Paulson (far left), Rylee Johnson (middle left), Abby Larson (middle right) and Jerzie Horner (far right) are all smiles after breaking the Class AA state meet record and becoming state champions with a time of 48.65 at the Class AA state meet on Saturday, June 10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

When the gun sounded and Paulson shot out of the blocks like a cannon, the Lakers relay team was on their way to glory. Detroit Lakes broke the Class AA state meet record yet again with a time of 48.65 and were crowned state champions . After Horner handed it off to Larson for the finish, all she could do was watch and await the announcement.

“I was a little nervous,” Horner said. “I knew Ashley Fischer was quick and (would) give Abby (Larson) a real challenge. I was hoping Abby was going to be able to fend her off. Then I heard the announcer say ‘Ashley Fischer is closing the gap, but Abby held her off’ and that’s when everything sank in. I realized we had just won state. Obviously, we were hoping it would happen as we were the best relay team in Class AA, but I am so extremely happy we pulled it off.”

I was in awe when they broke the record for the second straight day. It was amazing to witness such an amazing group of athletes pull off what seemed to be the impossible.

Fountain of youth

The Detroit Lakes girls golf team's most veteran members were juniors Hanna Knoop and Laura Syltie. From there, the team consisted of sophomore Sydney Miller, freshman Tatum Gatheridge, eighth-grader Jayce Sliper and seventh-grader Sophie Christanson.

This team was quite something to cover. It started with the Lakers' comeback victory in Round 2 of the Section 8AAA tournament to dethrone the back-to-back state champions in Alexandria. Seeing the whole team get the nod to the state tournament was unbelievable.

The 2023 Detroit Lakes girls golf team after their fourth-place finish at the Class AAA state championship at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, on Wednesday, June 14. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes had a nice run at the Class AAA state tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Knoop missed All-State honors by two strokes finishing in 10th place. Syltie and Miller both tied for 35th. Gatheridge finished tied for 54th. Christianson tied for 57th and Sliper finished 85th.

Head coach Dustin Martin was all smiles after the second round. Martin remembered one ranking that I think was the fuel that led to a fiery end of the season.

“The Minnesota golf association had this team ranked 34th in the state at the end of May.” he said. “Then we went on to win the section and knock off the two-time defending state champions Alexandria. It was a successful season and the best part about it is we bring everybody back.”

The girls are going to be very exciting to watch next year as they drop into Class AA. I don’t think those teams are ready for what the Lakers are about to unleash.

Shooting into the history books

Detroit Lakes trap shooting finished out the 2022-23 athletic season. The Lakers sent five individuals to the state tournament at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake

After a grueling day of shooting clay targets, the Lakers finished 21st out of the 40 teams that participated. Carter Haverkamp finished with a score of 99, Kira Wolf ended the team competition with a score of 95, James Schattschneider had a 96, Cameron Akers shot a score of 95, and Owen Chiodo rounded out Detroit Lakers with a final score of 86.

The Detroit Lakes 2023 trap shooting team at the state tournament at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake on Friday, June 23, 2023. Contributed / Detroit Lakes High School

In the individual high gun portion of the day, Wolf managed to make history. She was crowned the first-ever clay target female division state champion. She finished with a final score of 99 out of 100. Wolf was also a part of the Fleet Farm Clay Target Top Gun All-Tournament team in the female division. Haverkamp placed 30th in the male division.

Other top moments

There were so many other moments from the year that deserve recognition. Some of those are baseball’s 24-run win over East Grand Forks , the girls swim and dive team’s countless all-conference awards , and boys basketball end-of-season rewards.

Although I wasn’t there to capture them all, I’m glad someone was there to recognize all the amazing Laker athletes. I wish it didn’t have to end but the next school year is just around the corner. Thank you for your continued support of local media.

This is an opinion column written by Nick Leonardelli. Opinions expressed do not specifically represent theDetriot Lakes Tribune. Any feedback can be sent to nleonardelli@perhamfocus.com

Detroit Lakes' Devon Berg hands the ball to Mason Carrier in a 79-54 win over Pequot Lakes on Jan. 17, 2023 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune