Sports Prep

LIVE UPDATES: Lakers wrestlers compete at individual state wrestling tournament

Check out the live updates on all the Detroit Lakes wrestlers competing at the state wrestling tournament in St. Paul from March 2-4, 2023.

Detroit Lakes Wrestling
Nick Leonardelli
March 03, 2023 12:39 PM

Here at the four Detroit Lakes wrestlers first round results at the Individual State Wrestling Tournament.

145-pounder Tyson Ullyott defeated Benilde St. Margarets' Matthew Litchy by technical fall (17-2)

Detroit Lakes 145 Tyson Ullyott.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Tyson Ullyott wrestles at 145-pounds in the Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN on Mar. 3, 2023.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Cade Okeson (152) defeated Rocori's Evan Moscho by decision (4-0).

Detroit Lakes 152 Cade Okeson.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Cade Okeson wrestles at 152-pounds in the Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN on Mar. 3, 2023.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Cade Jackson (170) grabbed a thirty second win by fall over Bloomington Kennedy's Ja'Shaun Bostic.

Detroit Lakes 170 Cade Jackson.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson wrestles at 170-pounds in the Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN on Mar. 3, 2023.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The heavyweight Jeffrey Moen (285) secured another Lakers win by fall (1:26) over Big Lake's Kane Lapointe.

Detroit Lakes 285 Jeffrey Moen.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Jeffrey Moen wrestles at 285-pounds in the Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN on Mar. 3, 2023.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Lakers sweep their first-round competition.

Nick Leonardelli
