LIVE UPDATES: Lakers wrestlers compete at individual state wrestling tournament
Check out the live updates on all the Detroit Lakes wrestlers competing at the state wrestling tournament in St. Paul from March 2-4, 2023.
Here at the four Detroit Lakes wrestlers first round results at the Individual State Wrestling Tournament.
145-pounder Tyson Ullyott defeated Benilde St. Margarets' Matthew Litchy by technical fall (17-2)
Cade Okeson (152) defeated Rocori's Evan Moscho by decision (4-0).
Cade Jackson (170) grabbed a thirty second win by fall over Bloomington Kennedy's Ja'Shaun Bostic.
The heavyweight Jeffrey Moen (285) secured another Lakers win by fall (1:26) over Big Lake's Kane Lapointe.
The Lakers sweep their first-round competition.