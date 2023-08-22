Make the Lake provides a unique running experience for local cross-country teams

MORE STORIES BY NICK LEONARDELLI









DETROIT LAKES — DETROIT LAKES – With many teams looking for different ways to challenge their athletes before the cross-country season begins, hundreds of runners flocked to City Park in Detroit Lakes to partake in the Make the Lake run.

The 29th edition of the largest cross-country practice in Minnesota was held on Tuesday, Aug. 22. The event featured nearly 600 long-distance athletes from around the Lakes area and some coming from near the Twin Cities. The 17 teams congregated in the park near Detroit Lakes to meet and greet with other runners before being sent off to their desired starting positions.

Runners had a choice of 3 miles, 5 miles, 7 miles and 10 miles. The athletes ranged from seventh graders all the way to seniors in high school. Detroit Lakes girls cross country head coach Ryan Zunich is the mastermind behind the whole event.

Runners are all smiles at the 29th edition of the Make the Lake, the largest cross-country practice in Minnesota, in Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

“I think we get an opportunity to celebrate a pretty cool sport,” he said. “A lot of kids do a lot of different stuff. For us to get together and celebrate all the hard work these kids put in and the atmosphere around the event, it makes it fun. It gives them an experience and gives them something to do to start off their season. So, it's awesome.”

Schools like Hawley, Perham and Wadena-Deer Creek made the short drive to give their kids a more fun experience than simply holding a Tuesday practice. Eden Prairie and Red Lake County packed their buses for a day full of fun and long-distance running.

Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Mike Brunsberg and his team made sure to mark their calendars for the Make the Lake.

“One of the cool things about the vibe surrounding this event is that it's something the kids look forward to,” he said. “I think the returning veterans in our program wear their T-shirts all year long, even in the winter. It's just a special day because you get to see how many kids do this sport. Kids from neighboring towns, even big schools, travel just to be here. So, it's on their radar and there's a positive vibe about it all.”

For Jeff Morris and his Perham Yellowjackets squad, it brings variety to a sport that can be so mundane sometimes. He knows that if his kids are walking out the door of their house with shorts and shoes on, they are probably going for a run so why not shake things up a bit?

“Distance running can get old,” he said. “Obviously, when we start doing workouts and stuff in the season, you spice it up. You're not always just running distance days. We had a hard workout yesterday, and we'll have a hard workout tomorrow. On distance days it’s being able to run with different people, different routes and even run around the lake. It's just to enjoy being outside and that's something kids, I think, take for granted today and just don't do enough of.”

Morris was out on the course running with his kids. Even at 47 years old, he loves being able to run next to his athletes and give them a different kind of encouragement.

“Having the number of kids that we have go around the lake and encourage each other, it's awesome,” he said. “For me to be able to get out there and still run with them, it's fun. They get excited about it and it gives them a little bit more motivation and inspiration. As you get older, it gets harder to do things like this. But just for them to understand that regardless of where you're at and your ability in a sport like this, you can continue to push them to get better.”

Brunsberg and the Wolverines begin their season at Perham on Saturday. The event provided Brunsberg with a different way of understanding his athletes on the team.

“We're a few days away from our first meet," he said. So up to this point, we've been training pretty much the same workouts for our different age and ability runners. When you get to an event like this and you have to designate which bus they're going to get on for which mileage they're going to do, that's just one step closer to passing out the uniforms and deciding if they're going to run a 2-mile or a 3.1-mile once the season gets going.”

Holding an event with nearly 600 participants is no simple task. Having to get people in the right places, order the right amount of T-shirts, and make sure you have enough food can be tough. For Zunich, he also has to run a practice while making sure everything for the event is in check.

No matter what, the responses he receives are ones of appreciation and thanks, and sometimes the teams take it into their own hands to keep what makes the event so special.

“Last year we weren't able to do T-shirts,” Zunich said. “For some of the teams, it is so ingrained in their tradition that they made their own. Coaches always tell me, ‘Thanks for having this event again’ or ‘We look forward to it every year.’ The response is awesome. The coaches are great and they love the sport too, so they know what this is all about.”

