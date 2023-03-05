Minnesota State High School League acts on proposals for changes in wrestling, football, more

BROOKLYN CENTER — Next winter, every boys high school wrestling team in Minnesota will have one less lineup spot to fill on a nightly basis.

At its meeting Thursday, the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors approved a proposal to change wrestling lineups to 13 weight classes — for boys and girls teams (boys wrestling currently has 14 weight classes; girls wrestling currently has 12) — beginning in the 2023-24 season.

The new weight-class structure for boys wrestling will be as follows: 107 pounds, 114, 121, 127, 133, 139, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215 and 285.

Girls wrestling will include the following weight classes, beginning next winter: 100 pounds, 106, 112, 118, 124, 130, 136, 142, 148, 155, 170, 190 and 235.

For some teams that currently struggle to fill a 14-wrestler lineup, the change will be helpful.

"I love it," Rochester Century coach Joel Messick said. "It will make wrestling more competitive and actually gives underclassmen better opportunity to grow by being on junior varsity."

For teams that have larger rosters and more internal competition for lineup spots, the change will mean one less position that's available each night.

The Board of Directors also officially approved the expanded tournament format at the section and state tournament levels for girls wrestling. One that essentially doubles last year's first time formats.

The approval of the new weight-class structure is just one of a handful of significant changes approved or voted down by the MSHSL Board on Thursday. Others include:

Football

• A proposal to seed all eight teams in state football tournaments (Class 9-Man through Class AAAAA) was voted down. Currently, the state tournament quarterfinal matchups — which are played at neutral sites around the state — are pre-determined. No explanation was offered by the MSHSL, though it is believed that travel concerns played a key role in the proposal being voted down.

Soccer

• A mercy rule will be implemented in boys and girls soccer matches, both in the regular season and postseason, beginning next fall. If the goal differential in a match becomes five or greater in the second half, the clock will stop only in the event of a serious injury.

• The board also approved the elimination of overtime in regular-season matches when a match is tied at the end of regulation. Those matches will be recorded as ties.

Tennis

• A proposal to add a third class in boys and girls tennis was voted down.

• The Class A boys and girls team tournaments will now seed the top five teams. The Class AA team tournament, as well as the Class A and AA individual tournaments, are already seeded.

Volleyball

• The MSHSL Board approved a proposal to allow volleyball teams to expand their postseason rosters from 15 players to 18, beginning in the fall.

General

• The Board's next meeting, which is open to the public, is scheduled for April 6 in Brooklyn Center.