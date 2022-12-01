Nordic ski: Detroit Lakes and WDC skiers kick off season in relay meet

The 2022-23 nordic skiing season kicked off on Tuesday afternoon at Detroit Mountain.

Detroit Lakes and Wadena-Deer Creek skiers competed in a sprint relay varsity race for the first competition of the season.

The Detroit Lakes team of Julia Steffl and Kira Wolf finished 18th overall with a four-lap time of 17:13.0. Right behind them was Anna Askelson and Maddie Blahut in 21st place with a time of 18:01.4. Steffl and Wolf finished in 17th place (16:43.2) in the preliminary round, while Askelson and Blahut took 22nd (17:47.5).

On the boys’ side, WDC’s team of Bjorn Brunsberg and Grant Nelson took 19th with a finals time of 14:23.0. It was seven seconds faster than their preliminary time of 14:30.1.

Detroit Lakes and WDC each had skiers compete individually in the junior varsity races. Bjorn Moors (9:29), Gabe Leff (9:57), Peyton Malecka (11:46) and Hunter Hanson (16:08) clocked times for the Lakers, while Jack Halvorson-Bucho (10:50), Nate Hepper (11:26) and Lydia Oldakowski (11:40) finished for the Wolverines.

BOYS SPRINT RELAY TEAM SCORES- 1- Little Falls 588, 2- Brainerd 585, 3- Fergus Falls 501, 4- Moorhead 462, 5- Alexandria 447, 6- Sartell-Cathedral 300, 7- Wadena-Deer Creek 105