Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nordic ski: Detroit Lakes and WDC skiers kick off season in relay meet

Detroit Lakes and Wadena-Deer Creek Nordic skiers competed in a season-opening meet on Tuesday at Detroit Mountain.

NORDIC SKIING.jpg
Detroit Lakes Nordic skiing.
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 01, 2022 04:47 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The 2022-23 nordic skiing season kicked off on Tuesday afternoon at Detroit Mountain.

Detroit Lakes and Wadena-Deer Creek skiers competed in a sprint relay varsity race for the first competition of the season.

The Detroit Lakes team of Julia Steffl and Kira Wolf finished 18th overall with a four-lap time of 17:13.0. Right behind them was Anna Askelson and Maddie Blahut in 21st place with a time of 18:01.4. Steffl and Wolf finished in 17th place (16:43.2) in the preliminary round, while Askelson and Blahut took 22nd (17:47.5).

On the boys’ side, WDC’s team of Bjorn Brunsberg and Grant Nelson took 19th with a finals time of 14:23.0. It was seven seconds faster than their preliminary time of 14:30.1.

Detroit Lakes and WDC each had skiers compete individually in the junior varsity races. Bjorn Moors (9:29), Gabe Leff (9:57), Peyton Malecka (11:46) and Hunter Hanson (16:08) clocked times for the Lakers, while Jack Halvorson-Bucho (10:50), Nate Hepper (11:26) and Lydia Oldakowski (11:40) finished for the Wolverines.

ADVERTISEMENT

BOYS SPRINT RELAY TEAM SCORES- 1- Little Falls 588, 2- Brainerd 585, 3- Fergus Falls 501, 4- Moorhead 462, 5- Alexandria 447, 6- Sartell-Cathedral 300, 7- Wadena-Deer Creek 105

GIRLS SPRINT RELAY TEAM SCORES- 1- Brainerd 564, 2- Moorhead 540, 3- Alexandria 450, 4- Little Falls 444, 5- Fergus Falls 441, 6- Sartell-Cathedral 429, 7- Detroit Lakes 207

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINESNORDIC SKIING
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What to read next
Rubado Column Mug
Sports
Rubado column: Parents and hockey skates
This is a column written by Jared Rubado about the holiday season and the importance of family. This is column does not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Tribune, Focus or Wadena PJ.
December 23, 2022 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
IMG_3209.jpg
Prep
Football: Ethan Carrier inks commitment to the University of Minnesota
Detroit Lakes' Ethan Carrier made his commitment to the University of Minnesota official on Wednesday night.
December 23, 2022 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
GIRLS HOCKEY.jpg
Prep
Girls hockey: Crookston handles Detroit Lakes in make-up game
The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team suffered a loss in Crookston on Thursday night.
December 23, 2022 12:54 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
WRESTLING.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Lakers mount comeback against Fosston-Bagley, pushes No. 12 Thief River Falls
The Detroit Lakes wrestling team split Thursday night's triangular against Fosston-Bagley and Thief River Falls.
December 23, 2022 12:22 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado