Nordic skiing: Area skiers compete in Brainerd
Skiers from Detroit Lakes and Wadena-Deer Creek competed at the Brainerd invite on Wednesday morning.
BRAINERD – The Northland Arboretum in Brainerd hosted 14 Nordic skiing teams on Wednesday.
Detroit Lakes and Wadena-Deer Creek had several skiers clock varsity times. Kira Wolf paced the Laker girls with a 12th-place finish and a time of 44:42.99. Anna Askelson was right behind her in 14th place (45:18.03), followed by Julia Steffl in 35th (50:49.33).
Wadena-Deer Creek’s Bjorn Brunsberg had the fastest time of area skiers in the boys varsity race at 43:14.92, which was good for 29th. Evan Thomas (43:03.76) and Bjorn Moors (49:01.45) finished in 44th and 50th place.
BRAINERD INVITE BOYS TEAM SCORES- 1- Brainerd 387, 2- Little Falls 385, 3- Mora 372, 4- Bemidji 340, 5- Fergus Falls 326, 6- Alexandria 310, 7- Sartell-Cathedral 309, 8- St. John’s Prep 237, 9- St. Cloud 138, 10- TrekNorth 108, 11- Sauk Rapids-Rice 70, 12- Detroit Lakes 68, 13- Willmar 65, 14- Wadena-Deer Creek
DETROIT LAKES BOYS FINISHERS- 44- Evan Thomas 45:03.76, 50- Bjorn Moors 49:01.45
WDC BOYS FINISHERS- 29- Bjorn Brunsberg 43:14.92
BRAINERD INVITE GIRLS TEAM SCORES- 1- Brainerd 373, 2- Mora 267, 3- Sartell-Cathedral 359, 4- Bemidji 356, 5- Little Falls 343, 6- Alexandria 336, 7- Fergus Falls 327, 8- St. Cloud 161, 9- Willmar 123, 10- TrekNorth 72, 11- Sauk Rapids-Rice 70
DETROIT LAKES GIRLS FINISHERS- 12- Kira Wolf 44:42.99, 14- Anna Askelson 45:18.03, 36- Julia Steffl 50:49.33
