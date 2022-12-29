99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nordic skiing: Area skiers compete in Brainerd

Skiers from Detroit Lakes and Wadena-Deer Creek competed at the Brainerd invite on Wednesday morning.

NORDIC SKIING.jpg
Detroit Lakes Nordic skiing.
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 29, 2022 01:02 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD – The Northland Arboretum in Brainerd hosted 14 Nordic skiing teams on Wednesday.

Detroit Lakes and Wadena-Deer Creek had several skiers clock varsity times. Kira Wolf paced the Laker girls with a 12th-place finish and a time of 44:42.99. Anna Askelson was right behind her in 14th place (45:18.03), followed by Julia Steffl in 35th (50:49.33).

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Bjorn Brunsberg had the fastest time of area skiers in the boys varsity race at 43:14.92, which was good for 29th. Evan Thomas (43:03.76) and Bjorn Moors (49:01.45) finished in 44th and 50th place.

BRAINERD INVITE BOYS TEAM SCORES- 1- Brainerd 387, 2- Little Falls 385, 3- Mora 372, 4- Bemidji 340, 5- Fergus Falls 326, 6- Alexandria 310, 7- Sartell-Cathedral 309, 8- St. John’s Prep 237, 9- St. Cloud 138, 10- TrekNorth 108, 11- Sauk Rapids-Rice 70, 12- Detroit Lakes 68, 13- Willmar 65, 14- Wadena-Deer Creek

DETROIT LAKES BOYS FINISHERS- 44- Evan Thomas 45:03.76, 50- Bjorn Moors 49:01.45

WDC BOYS FINISHERS- 29- Bjorn Brunsberg 43:14.92

BRAINERD INVITE GIRLS TEAM SCORES- 1- Brainerd 373, 2- Mora 267, 3- Sartell-Cathedral 359, 4- Bemidji 356, 5- Little Falls 343, 6- Alexandria 336, 7- Fergus Falls 327, 8- St. Cloud 161, 9- Willmar 123, 10- TrekNorth 72, 11- Sauk Rapids-Rice 70

DETROIT LAKES GIRLS FINISHERS- 12- Kira Wolf 44:42.99, 14- Anna Askelson 45:18.03, 36- Julia Steffl 50:49.33

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSNORDIC SKIINGWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What to read next
GIRLS HOCKEY.jpg
Prep
Girls hockey: Detroit Lakes falls to Waconia to end holiday tournament
The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team fell to Waconia 7-0 in its final game in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic on Wednesday.
December 29, 2022 12:37 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
BOYS HOCKEY.jpg
Prep
Boys hockey: Lakers hand New Ulm first loss of the season in holiday tournament
The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team handed New Ulm its first loss of the season with a 3-2 win on Wednesday in the Fergus Falls Holiday Classic.
December 29, 2022 12:24 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
GIRLS HOCKEY.jpg
Prep
Girls hockey: Lakers fall to North Shore, Anderson stops 73 shots
Detroit Lakes dropped its first two games of the Herb Brooks Tournament in Blaine this week against North Shore and the University school of Milwaukee.
December 28, 2022 01:24 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
DUDE5425.jpg
Prep
Bad call? You better watch out, this Santa Claus is watching you
Mike Pope claims he hasn’t shaved in more than 20 years and looks at officiating as another way to give back to the community.
December 24, 2022 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb