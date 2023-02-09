Nordic skiing: Askelson, Wolf come close to state berths at sections
Detroit Lakes' Anna Askelson and Kira Wolf notched top-15 finishes at
CALLAWAY – The Detroit Lakes Nordic skiing team wrapped up the 2022-23 season at the Section 8A championships on Tuesday and Wednesday at Maplelag Resort.
Anna Askelson and Kira Wolf narrowly missed state berths in the pursuit competition. Asketon took seventh with a combined time of 36:26.76, while Wolf finished in 14th (37:13.00). The top two teams and four individuals on non state-qualified teams advance. Akselson and Wolf were the first two skiers on the outside looking in.
Julia Steffl finished in 29th place with a time of 39:24.02. Madi Blahut (43:08.75) and Maria Foltz (44:45.18, 41st) rounded out the day for the Detroit Lakes girls.
A day earlier, Hannah Barberg and Lila Slavicek finished in eighth place in the sprint relay. They clocked a time of 20:44.55.
The Lakers took seventh place as a team with a score of 331. Brainerd (384) and Sartell-Cathedral (365) qualified for state.
Detroit Lakes’ lone skier in the boys pursuit was Bjorn Moors, who finished in 45th place with a time of 41:06.23.
Little Falls won the boys section championship with a score of 388. Brainerd finished in second at 384.
Boys Team Results
1- Little Falls 388; 2- Brainerd 384; 3- Bemidji 355; 4- Fergus Falls 348; 5- Moorhead 347; 6- Sartell-Cathedral 336; 7- Alexandria 314; 8- Wadena-Deer Creek 259; 9- St. John’s Prep 259; 10- TrekNorth 253; 11- Willmar 248; 12- Detroit Lakes 36
Girls Team Results
1- Brainerd 384; 2- Startell-Cathedral 356; 3- Moorhead 354; 4- Alexandria 343; 5- Bemidji 339; 6- Fergus Falls 332; 7- Detroit Lakes 331; 8- Little Falls 312; 9- Willmar 250; 10- TrekNorth 205; 11- Wadena-Deer Creek 168; 12- St. John’s Prep 102