Nordic skiing: Askelson, Wolf come close to state berths at sections

CALLAWAY – The Detroit Lakes Nordic skiing team wrapped up the 2022-23 season at the Section 8A championships on Tuesday and Wednesday at Maplelag Resort.

Anna Askelson and Kira Wolf narrowly missed state berths in the pursuit competition. Asketon took seventh with a combined time of 36:26.76, while Wolf finished in 14th (37:13.00). The top two teams and four individuals on non state-qualified teams advance. Akselson and Wolf were the first two skiers on the outside looking in.

Julia Steffl finished in 29th place with a time of 39:24.02. Madi Blahut (43:08.75) and Maria Foltz (44:45.18, 41st) rounded out the day for the Detroit Lakes girls.

Detroit Lakes' Kira Wolf skis down the last leg at the Section 8A championships on Feb. 8, 2023 at Maplelag Resort in Callaway. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

A day earlier, Hannah Barberg and Lila Slavicek finished in eighth place in the sprint relay. They clocked a time of 20:44.55.

The Lakers took seventh place as a team with a score of 331. Brainerd (384) and Sartell-Cathedral (365) qualified for state.

Detroit Lakes’ lone skier in the boys pursuit was Bjorn Moors, who finished in 45th place with a time of 41:06.23.

Little Falls won the boys section championship with a score of 388. Brainerd finished in second at 384.

Detroit Lakes' Julia Steffl skis at the Section 8A championships on Feb. 8, 2023 at Maplelag Resort in Callaway. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Boys Team Results

1- Little Falls 388; 2- Brainerd 384; 3- Bemidji 355; 4- Fergus Falls 348; 5- Moorhead 347; 6- Sartell-Cathedral 336; 7- Alexandria 314; 8- Wadena-Deer Creek 259; 9- St. John’s Prep 259; 10- TrekNorth 253; 11- Willmar 248; 12- Detroit Lakes 36

Girls Team Results

1- Brainerd 384; 2- Startell-Cathedral 356; 3- Moorhead 354; 4- Alexandria 343; 5- Bemidji 339; 6- Fergus Falls 332; 7- Detroit Lakes 331; 8- Little Falls 312; 9- Willmar 250; 10- TrekNorth 205; 11- Wadena-Deer Creek 168; 12- St. John’s Prep 102

Detroit Lakes' Maria Foltz skis at the Section 8A championships on Feb. 8, 2023 at Maplelag Resort in Callaway. Contributed / Karen Skoyles