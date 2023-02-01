99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nordic skiing: Askelson, Wolf pace Lakers ahead of sections

A week before the Section 8A championships, Anna Askelson and Kira Wolf paced the Detroit Lakes Noridic skiing team at Maplelag. Bjorn Brunsberg led the Wadena-Deer Creek skiiers.

DSC_4423.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Anna Askelson skis in the Northstar Classic at Mapleleag on Jan. 31, 2023 in Callaway.
Contributed / Karen Skoyles
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 01, 2023 12:42 PM
CALLAWAY – The Detroit Lakes Nordic skiing team put forth one of its best performances of the season a week ahead of the Section 8A championships.

The Detroit Lakes girls took fourth place in a five-team field. The Lakers finished with 356 points, just 18 16 shy of first-place Moorhead.

DSC_4467.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Julia Steffl skis in the Northstar Classic at Mapleleag on Jan. 31, 2023 in Callaway.
Contributed / Karen Sloyles

Anna Askelson clocked in a third-place finish with a time of 20:43.4. Kira Wolf took sixth at 21:06.5, while Julia Steffl finished in 14th (22:48.4). Maddie Blahut (24:32.3) and Hannah Barberg (25:58.1) rounded out the top five for the Detroit Lakes girls.

On the boy side, Detroit Lakes and Wadena-Deer Creek both logged varsity finishers.

Bjorn Moors paced the Lakers with a time of 22:58.3, good enough for 41st place. Cameron Akers (25:13.6, 47th) and Hunter Hanson (25:44.1,51st) recorded top three varsity times for the Lakers.

Bjorn Brunsberg finished in 26th place overall to lead the Wolverines. He posted a time of 20:49.2. Tayton Lehmann (23:40.2) and Nate Heppner (25:37.6) finished in 44th and 49th, respectively.

DETROIT LAKES GIRLS VARSITY FINISHERS- 3- Anna Askelson 20:43.4, 6- Kira Wolf 2:06.5, 14- Julia Steffl 22:48.4, 25- Maddie Blahut 24:32.3, 36- Hannah Barberg 25:58.1, 43- Maria Foltz 26:51.4, 66- Carlee Zurn 36:22.7

NORTHSTAR CLASSIC GIRLS TEAM SCORES- 1- Moorhead 372, 2- Bemidji 369, 3- Little Falls 361, 4- Detroit Lakes 356, 5- TrekNorth 175

DETROIT LAKES BOYS VARSITY FINISHERS- 41- Bjorn Moors 22:58.3, 47- Cameron Akers 25:13.6, 51- Hunter Hanson 25:44.1, 56- Peyton Malecka 28:38.9, 60- Gabe Leff 30:23.0, 62- Corey Ruhl 41:30.3

WADENA-DEER CREEK BOYS VARSITY FINISHERS- 26- Bjorn Brunsberg 20:49.2, 44- Tayton Lehmann 23:40.2, 49- Nate Heppner 25:37.6

NORTHSTAR CLASSIC BOYS TEAM SCORES- 1- Little Falls 388, 2- Bemidji 371, 3- Moorhead 363, 4- TrekNorth 263, 5- Detroit Lakes 209, 6- Wadena-Deer Creek 184

DSC_4382.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Kira Wolf skis in the Northstar Classic at Mapleleag on Jan. 31, 2023 in Callaway.
Contributed / Karen Skoyles

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSNORDIC SKIINGWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
