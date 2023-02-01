Nordic skiing: Askelson, Wolf pace Lakers ahead of sections

CALLAWAY – The Detroit Lakes Nordic skiing team put forth one of its best performances of the season a week ahead of the Section 8A championships.

The Detroit Lakes girls took fourth place in a five-team field. The Lakers finished with 356 points, just 18 16 shy of first-place Moorhead.

Detroit Lakes' Julia Steffl skis in the Northstar Classic at Mapleleag on Jan. 31, 2023 in Callaway. Contributed / Karen Sloyles

Anna Askelson clocked in a third-place finish with a time of 20:43.4. Kira Wolf took sixth at 21:06.5, while Julia Steffl finished in 14th (22:48.4). Maddie Blahut (24:32.3) and Hannah Barberg (25:58.1) rounded out the top five for the Detroit Lakes girls.

On the boy side, Detroit Lakes and Wadena-Deer Creek both logged varsity finishers.

Bjorn Moors paced the Lakers with a time of 22:58.3, good enough for 41st place. Cameron Akers (25:13.6, 47th) and Hunter Hanson (25:44.1,51st) recorded top three varsity times for the Lakers.

Bjorn Brunsberg finished in 26th place overall to lead the Wolverines. He posted a time of 20:49.2. Tayton Lehmann (23:40.2) and Nate Heppner (25:37.6) finished in 44th and 49th, respectively.

DETROIT LAKES GIRLS VARSITY FINISHERS- 3- Anna Askelson 20:43.4, 6- Kira Wolf 2:06.5, 14- Julia Steffl 22:48.4, 25- Maddie Blahut 24:32.3, 36- Hannah Barberg 25:58.1, 43- Maria Foltz 26:51.4, 66- Carlee Zurn 36:22.7

NORTHSTAR CLASSIC GIRLS TEAM SCORES- 1- Moorhead 372, 2- Bemidji 369, 3- Little Falls 361, 4- Detroit Lakes 356, 5- TrekNorth 175

DETROIT LAKES BOYS VARSITY FINISHERS- 41- Bjorn Moors 22:58.3, 47- Cameron Akers 25:13.6, 51- Hunter Hanson 25:44.1, 56- Peyton Malecka 28:38.9, 60- Gabe Leff 30:23.0, 62- Corey Ruhl 41:30.3

WADENA-DEER CREEK BOYS VARSITY FINISHERS- 26- Bjorn Brunsberg 20:49.2, 44- Tayton Lehmann 23:40.2, 49- Nate Heppner 25:37.6

NORTHSTAR CLASSIC BOYS TEAM SCORES- 1- Little Falls 388, 2- Bemidji 371, 3- Moorhead 363, 4- TrekNorth 263, 5- Detroit Lakes 209, 6- Wadena-Deer Creek 184