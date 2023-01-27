Nordic Skiing: Detroit Lakes finish sixth at Camp Ripley meet

CAMP RIPLEY – The Detroit Lakes nordic ski team participated in the Little Falls Flyers Ripley Nordic Ski Invitational at Camp Ripley on Thursday.

The Lakers finished sixth in the 14-team meet with 314 team points. Brainerd finished as the top team with 378 team points.

Hannah Barberg and Lyla Slavicek finished ninth in the team relay in a time of 17:33.1.

Kira Wolf finished 10th in the 5K Classic and Skate with a time of 20:23.2 in the classic and a skate time of 16:51.9. She clocked in with a two-run total at 37:15.1.

Anna Askelson finished in 14th place, about 40 seconds behind Wolf at 37:54.1 (19:43.7, 18:10.4). Julia Steffl finished in 40th (21:16.5, 19:58.1 – 41:14.6), Maddie Blahut finished 59th (23:39.5, 21:26.9 – 45:06.4), and Maria Foltz crossed the finish line in 67th (25:42.0, 25:56.7 – 51:38.7).

The meet was one of the Lakers most competitive this season. Their 314 points bested seventh place Mora by one point, and helped Detroit Lakes to a finish in the top third of a deep 14 team field. Brainerd took first with a score of 378, followed by Sartell-Cathedral (355) and Alexandria (340).

LITTLE FALLS INVITE GIRLS TEAM SCORES- 1- Brainerd 378, 2- Sartell-Cathedral 355, 3- Alexandria 340, 4- Moorhead 335, 5- Fergus Falls 319, 6- Detroit Lakes 314, 7- Mora 313, 8- Bemidji 306, 9- Little Falls 297, 10- Sauk Rapids-Rice 176, 11- TrekNorth 152, 12- Wadena-Deer Creek 139, 13- St. John’s Prep 136, 14- Willmar 45.

DETROIT LAKES VARSITY FINISHERS- Team Relay; 9- Hannah Barberg-Lyla Slavicek (17:33.1). 5K Classic and Skate- 10- Kira Wolf (20:23.2, 16:51.9 – 37:15.1), 14- Anna Askelson (19:43.7, 18:10.4 – 37:54.1), 40- Julia Steffl (21:16.5, 19:58.1 – 41:14.6), 59- Maddie Blahut (23:39.5, 21:26.9 – 45:06.4), 67- Maria Foltz (25:42.0, 25:56.7 – 51:38.7)