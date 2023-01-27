STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nordic Skiing: Detroit Lakes finish sixth at Camp Ripley meet

The Detroit Lakes nordic ski team grabbed a top ten finish at the Camp Ripley Meet on Thursday.

NORDIC SKIING.jpg
Detroit Lakes Nordic skiing.
Devlyn Brooks
By Devlyn Brooks
January 27, 2023 03:23 PM
CAMP RIPLEY – The Detroit Lakes nordic ski team participated in the Little Falls Flyers Ripley Nordic Ski Invitational at Camp Ripley on Thursday.

The Lakers finished sixth in the 14-team meet with 314 team points. Brainerd finished as the top team with 378 team points.

Hannah Barberg and Lyla Slavicek finished ninth in the team relay in a time of 17:33.1.

Kira Wolf finished 10th in the 5K Classic and Skate with a time of 20:23.2 in the classic and a skate time of 16:51.9. She clocked in with a two-run total at 37:15.1.

Anna Askelson finished in 14th place, about 40 seconds behind Wolf at 37:54.1 (19:43.7, 18:10.4). Julia Steffl finished in 40th (21:16.5, 19:58.1 – 41:14.6), Maddie Blahut finished 59th (23:39.5, 21:26.9 – 45:06.4), and Maria Foltz crossed the finish line in 67th (25:42.0, 25:56.7 – 51:38.7).

The meet was one of the Lakers most competitive this season. Their 314 points bested seventh place Mora by one point, and helped Detroit Lakes to a finish in the top third of a deep 14 team field. Brainerd took first with a score of 378, followed by Sartell-Cathedral (355) and Alexandria (340).

LITTLE FALLS INVITE GIRLS TEAM SCORES- 1- Brainerd 378, 2- Sartell-Cathedral 355, 3- Alexandria 340, 4- Moorhead 335, 5- Fergus Falls 319, 6- Detroit Lakes 314, 7- Mora 313, 8- Bemidji 306, 9- Little Falls 297, 10- Sauk Rapids-Rice 176, 11- TrekNorth 152, 12- Wadena-Deer Creek 139, 13- St. John’s Prep 136, 14- Willmar 45.

DETROIT LAKES VARSITY FINISHERS- Team Relay; 9- Hannah Barberg-Lyla Slavicek (17:33.1). 5K Classic and Skate- 10- Kira Wolf (20:23.2, 16:51.9 – 37:15.1), 14- Anna Askelson (19:43.7, 18:10.4 – 37:54.1), 40- Julia Steffl (21:16.5, 19:58.1 – 41:14.6), 59- Maddie Blahut (23:39.5, 21:26.9 – 45:06.4), 67- Maria Foltz (25:42.0, 25:56.7 – 51:38.7)

Devlyn Brooks
By Devlyn Brooks
Devlyn Brooks is an ordained pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, and serves Faith Lutheran Church in Wolverton, Minn. He also works for Forum Communications Co. He can be reached at devlyn.brooks@forumcomm.com for comments and story ideas.
