Nordic skiing: Koshnick wins division at Mora Vasaloppet

MORA – Bob Koshnick took home a first-place finish in his division from the Mora Vasaloppet, the largest Nordic skiing Minnesota.

Koshnick beat out the other skiers in the 75 and older division with a time of 2:34.28.98. He competed in a 34 kilometer competition, beating St. Paul’s Odd Osland by 10 seconds. Koshnick also won the City of the Lakes Loppet a weekend earlier.

Koshnick is a retired practitioner. He practiced at the Essentia Clinic from 1976-2018.

