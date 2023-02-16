99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Nordic skiing: Koshnick wins division at Mora Vasaloppet

Detroit Lakes' Bob Koshnick took home some hardware from the Mora Vasaloppet, the largest Nordic skiing event in Minnesota.

IMG_0134.jpg
Bob Koshnick receives his first-place medal at the Mora Vasaloppet on Feb. 11, 2023 in Mora.
Contributed
News Staff
By News Staff
February 16, 2023 02:42 PM

MORA – Bob Koshnick took home a first-place finish in his division from the Mora Vasaloppet, the largest Nordic skiing Minnesota.

Koshnick beat out the other skiers in the 75 and older division with a time of 2:34.28.98. He competed in a 34 kilometer competition, beating St. Paul’s Odd Osland by 10 seconds. Koshnick also won the City of the Lakes Loppet a weekend earlier.

Koshnick is a retired practitioner. He practiced at the Essentia Clinic from 1976-2018.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
Zeke Furhman Bruce Fuhrman.jpeg
Prep
The best thing I saw last week: A full-circle family moment
February 16, 2023 01:10 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
1 DL Ben Hines DSC_6158.JPG
Prep
Boys hockey: Lakers earn No. 3 seed, Section 8A quarterfinal rematch set with KCC
February 15, 2023 01:24 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
ALPINE SKIING.jpg
Prep
Alpine skiing: Bristlin, Schmitz compete at state
February 15, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado