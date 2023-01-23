Nordic skiing: Lakers impress at Buena Vista invite

BEMIDJI – The Detroit Lakes Nordic skiers made a trip to Bemidji on Saturday, bringing home a pair of top-10 finishes.

Kira Wolf and Anna Askelson finished sixth and seventh in the 5k Classic and Skate races at the Buena Vista Nordic ski invite.

Wolf finished with a classic time of 18:23.10 and a skate time of 15:30.70. She clocked in with a two-run total at 33:53.80. Anna Askelson was only 11 seconds behind her at 34:04.15 (18:02.27, 16:01.88). Julia Steffl finished in 23rd, while Maddie Blahut (18:30.34, 17:45.38 – 36:15.72) crossed the finish line in 45th (21:58.91, 20:40.28 – 42:03.19).

The Detroit Lakes girls totaled one of the best team finishes of the season. The Lakers claimed sixth place with a score of 330. All but one Section 8A team was in attendance. Brainerd took first place with a score of 378, followed by Sartell-Cathedral (366) and Moorhead (351).

The Detroit Lakes boys had a solo competitor hit the track. Bjorn Moors took 43rd with a two-run time of 36:21.67 (19:04.63, 17:17.04).

Little Falls won the boys team title with a score of 329. Brainerd (384) and Bemidji (356) rounded out the top three.

BEMIDJI INVITE GIRLS TEAM SCORES- 1- Brainerd 378, 2- Sartell-Cathedral 366, 3- Moorhead 351, 4- Fergus Falls 350, 5- Alexandria 348, 6- Detroit Lakes 330, 7- Little Falls 316, 8- Bemidji 295, 9- St. Cloud 126, 10- TrekNorth 99

DETROIT LAKES VARSITY FINISHERS- Team Relay- 8- Hannah Barberg-Lyla Slavicek 25:09.31; 5k Classic and Skate- 6- Kira Wolf (18:23.10, 15:30.70 – 33:53.80), 7- Anna Askelson (18:02.27, 16:01.88 – 34:04.15), 23- Julia Steffl (18:30.34, 17:45.38 – 36:15.72), 45- Maddie Blahut (21:58.91, 20:40.28 – 42:03.19)