Nordic skiing: Lakers impress at Buena Vista invite
The Detroit Lakes girls Nordic skiing team had one of its best performances of the season at the Buena Vista invite in Bemidji.
BEMIDJI – The Detroit Lakes Nordic skiers made a trip to Bemidji on Saturday, bringing home a pair of top-10 finishes.
Kira Wolf and Anna Askelson finished sixth and seventh in the 5k Classic and Skate races at the Buena Vista Nordic ski invite.
Wolf finished with a classic time of 18:23.10 and a skate time of 15:30.70. She clocked in with a two-run total at 33:53.80. Anna Askelson was only 11 seconds behind her at 34:04.15 (18:02.27, 16:01.88). Julia Steffl finished in 23rd, while Maddie Blahut (18:30.34, 17:45.38 – 36:15.72) crossed the finish line in 45th (21:58.91, 20:40.28 – 42:03.19).
The Detroit Lakes girls totaled one of the best team finishes of the season. The Lakers claimed sixth place with a score of 330. All but one Section 8A team was in attendance. Brainerd took first place with a score of 378, followed by Sartell-Cathedral (366) and Moorhead (351).
The Detroit Lakes boys had a solo competitor hit the track. Bjorn Moors took 43rd with a two-run time of 36:21.67 (19:04.63, 17:17.04).
Little Falls won the boys team title with a score of 329. Brainerd (384) and Bemidji (356) rounded out the top three.