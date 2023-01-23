STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Nordic skiing: Lakers impress at Buena Vista invite

The Detroit Lakes girls Nordic skiing team had one of its best performances of the season at the Buena Vista invite in Bemidji.

From left to right: Julia Steffl, Kira Wolf and Anna Askelson, and the rest of the Detroit Lakes Nordic skiing team competed at Buena Vista in Bemidji on Jan. 21, 2023.
By Jared Rubado
January 23, 2023 09:58 AM
BEMIDJI – The Detroit Lakes Nordic skiers made a trip to Bemidji on Saturday, bringing home a pair of top-10 finishes.

Kira Wolf and Anna Askelson finished sixth and seventh in the 5k Classic and Skate races at the Buena Vista Nordic ski invite.

Wolf finished with a classic time of 18:23.10 and a skate time of 15:30.70. She clocked in with a two-run total at 33:53.80. Anna Askelson was only 11 seconds behind her at 34:04.15 (18:02.27, 16:01.88). Julia Steffl finished in 23rd, while Maddie Blahut (18:30.34, 17:45.38 – 36:15.72) crossed the finish line in 45th (21:58.91, 20:40.28 – 42:03.19).

The Detroit Lakes girls totaled one of the best team finishes of the season. The Lakers claimed sixth place with a score of 330. All but one Section 8A team was in attendance. Brainerd took first place with a score of 378, followed by Sartell-Cathedral (366) and Moorhead (351).

The Detroit Lakes boys had a solo competitor hit the track. Bjorn Moors took 43rd with a two-run time of 36:21.67 (19:04.63, 17:17.04).

Little Falls won the boys team title with a score of 329. Brainerd (384) and Bemidji (356) rounded out the top three.

BEMIDJI INVITE GIRLS TEAM SCORES- 1- Brainerd 378, 2- Sartell-Cathedral 366, 3- Moorhead 351, 4- Fergus Falls 350, 5- Alexandria 348, 6- Detroit Lakes 330, 7- Little Falls 316, 8- Bemidji 295, 9- St. Cloud 126, 10- TrekNorth 99

DETROIT LAKES VARSITY FINISHERS- Team Relay- 8- Hannah Barberg-Lyla Slavicek 25:09.31; 5k Classic and Skate- 6- Kira Wolf (18:23.10, 15:30.70 – 33:53.80), 7- Anna Askelson (18:02.27, 16:01.88 – 34:04.15), 23- Julia Steffl (18:30.34, 17:45.38 – 36:15.72), 45- Maddie Blahut (21:58.91, 20:40.28 – 42:03.19)

BEMIDJI INVITE BOYS TEAM SCORES- 1- Little Falls 392, 2- Brainerd 384, 3- Bemidji 356, 4- Fergus Falls 348, 5- Moorhead 328, 6- Alexandria 293, 7- TrekNorth 228, 8- Sartell-Cathedral 190, 9- St. Cloud 156, 10- Detroit Lakes 38

By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
