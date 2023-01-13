99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nordic skiing: Wolf, Askelson lead the way at Maplelag

The Detroit Lakes Nordic skiing teams competed at Maplelg on Thursday afternoon against eight other teams.

1 DL Kira Wolf Anna Askelson AD7C7177.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Kira Wolf, right, and Anna Askelson cross the finish line at the Detroit Lakes invite on Jan. 12, 2023 at Maplelag Resort in Callaway.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 13, 2023 01:28 PM
CALLAWAY – The Detroit Lakes Nordic skiing team hosted its first Maplelag meet of the season on Thursday afternoon.

The Laker girls finished in sixth place behind back-to-back finishes from Kira Wolf and Anna Askelson. Wolf took 17th with a time of 31:24.9. Askelson was right behind her in 18th at 31:25.7.

Julia Steffl was the first fastest Laker girl at 34:02.3, which was good enough for 34th place. Maddie Blahut (37:50.8) and Hannah Barberg (38:22.0) rounded out the group in 51st and 53rd place.

Detroit Lakes totaled 284 team points. Brainerd paced all teams with a score of 377, followed by Moorhead (353) and Bemidji (352).

Evan Thomas led the Detroit Lakes boys. He finished with a time of 34.49.6. Bjorn Moors wasn’t far behind with a time of 35:51.2.

Brainerd won the boys competition with a team score of 384. Bemidji (362) and Fergus Falls (346) rounded out the top three.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES- 1- Brainerd 377, 2- Moorhead 353, 3- Bemidji 352, 4- Alexandria 346, 5- Fergus Falls 336, 6- Detroit Lakes 284, 7- TrekNorth 191

BOYS TEAM SCORES- 1- Brainerd 384, 2- Bemidji 362, 3- Fergus Falls 346, Moorhead 340, 5- Alexandria 276, 6- TrekNorth 216, 7- Wadena-Deer Creek 132, 8- Detroit Lakes 101.

1 DL Anna Askelson AD7C7089.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Anna Askelson gets her skis changed at the halfway point at the Detroit Lakes invite on Jan. 12, 2023 at Maplelag Resort in Callaway.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 DL Bjorn Moors AD7C6924.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Bjorn Moors hits the halfway point at the Detroit Lakes invite on Jan. 12, 2023 at Maplelag Resort in Callaway.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 DL Evan Thomas AD7C6894.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Evan Thomas skis to a time of 34:49.6 at the Detroit Lakes invite on Jan. 12, 2023 at Maplelag Resort in Callaway.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 DL Hannah Barberg AD7C7139.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Hannah Bargerg hits the halfway point at the Detroit Lakes invite on Jan. 12, 2023 at Maplelag Resort in Callaway.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 DL Julia Steffl AD7C7096.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Julia Steffl skis to a time of 34:02.3 at the Detroit Lakes invite on Jan. 12, 2023 at Maplelag Resort in Callaway.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 DL Maddie Blahut AD7C7055.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Maddie Blahut skis to a time of 37:50.8 at the Detroit Lakes invite on Jan. 12, 2023 at Maplelag Resort in Callaway.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
