Nordic skiing: Wolf, Askelson lead the way at Maplelag

CALLAWAY – The Detroit Lakes Nordic skiing team hosted its first Maplelag meet of the season on Thursday afternoon.

The Laker girls finished in sixth place behind back-to-back finishes from Kira Wolf and Anna Askelson. Wolf took 17th with a time of 31:24.9. Askelson was right behind her in 18th at 31:25.7.

Julia Steffl was the first fastest Laker girl at 34:02.3, which was good enough for 34th place. Maddie Blahut (37:50.8) and Hannah Barberg (38:22.0) rounded out the group in 51st and 53rd place.

Detroit Lakes totaled 284 team points. Brainerd paced all teams with a score of 377, followed by Moorhead (353) and Bemidji (352).

Evan Thomas led the Detroit Lakes boys. He finished with a time of 34.49.6. Bjorn Moors wasn’t far behind with a time of 35:51.2.

Brainerd won the boys competition with a team score of 384. Bemidji (362) and Fergus Falls (346) rounded out the top three.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES- 1- Brainerd 377, 2- Moorhead 353, 3- Bemidji 352, 4- Alexandria 346, 5- Fergus Falls 336, 6- Detroit Lakes 284, 7- TrekNorth 191

BOYS TEAM SCORES- 1- Brainerd 384, 2- Bemidji 362, 3- Fergus Falls 346, Moorhead 340, 5- Alexandria 276, 6- TrekNorth 216, 7- Wadena-Deer Creek 132, 8- Detroit Lakes 101.

Detroit Lakes' Anna Askelson gets her skis changed at the halfway point at the Detroit Lakes invite on Jan. 12, 2023 at Maplelag Resort in Callaway. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Bjorn Moors hits the halfway point at the Detroit Lakes invite on Jan. 12, 2023 at Maplelag Resort in Callaway. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Evan Thomas skis to a time of 34:49.6 at the Detroit Lakes invite on Jan. 12, 2023 at Maplelag Resort in Callaway. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Hannah Bargerg hits the halfway point at the Detroit Lakes invite on Jan. 12, 2023 at Maplelag Resort in Callaway. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Julia Steffl skis to a time of 34:02.3 at the Detroit Lakes invite on Jan. 12, 2023 at Maplelag Resort in Callaway. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune