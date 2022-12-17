Nordic skiing: Wolf paces Detroit Lakes skiers at Fergus Falls invite

FERGUS FALLS – The Detroit Lakes Nordic skiing team finally got a chance to compete after a slew of postponements over the last two weeks.

The Laker girls took fifth place in Fergus Falls on Friday morning with a team score of 245. Kira Wolf paced all Detroit Lakes skiers with a time of 20:51.33. Anna Askelson (25:32.39) and Maddie Blahut (27:24.52) finished in 23rd and 28th place, respectively.

Bjorn Moors and Evan Thomas competed in the boys varsity race. Moors finished with a time of 23:04.69 in 21st place, while Thomas took 22nd at 25:22.63. The Lakers took sixth place as a team with 159 points.

Bemidji won both team titles with scores just under 400.

FERGUS FALLS NORDIC INVITE GIRLS TEAM SCORES- 1- Bemidji 378, 2- Fergus Falls 375, 3- Alexandria 373, 4- St. Cloud 328, 5- Detroit Lakes 245, 6- Willmar 150, 7- TrekNorth 143

DETROIT LAKES GIRLS VARSITY FINISHERS- 7- Kira Wolf 20:51.33, 23- Anna Askelson 25:32.39, 28- Maddie Blahut 27:24.52

FERGUS FALLS NORDIC INVITE BOYS TEAM SCORES- 1- Bemidji 388, 2- Fergus Falls 384, 3- Alexandria- 351, 4- TrekNorth 237, 5- St. Cloud 160, 6- Detroit Lakes 159, 70 Willmar 83