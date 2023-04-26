Softball: Lakers drop both games to Park Rapids in doubleheader

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes softball team was happy to play on its home field for the first time this season against Park Rapids. Both teams were elated to be enjoying some fresh air with the sun shining bright on the diamond in a Tuesday evening doubleheader.

Detroit Lakes held the lead in Game 1 but Park Rapids had different plans in its 12-8 victory. In Game 2, the Lakers’ struggles on the mound aided the Panthers' 16-6 run-rule victory.

“We played well and did the best we could,” Detroit Lakes head coach Emma Maguire said. “We have to clean up a couple of defense things. We are hitting the ball well after being inside for so many weeks. I am looking forward to practice and seeing this team improve.”

Detroit Lakes' Megan Stalberger in the middle of her wind-up in the Lakers' two losses (12-8, 16-6) against Park Rapids in a doubleheader at Detroit Lakes on April 25. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Park Rapids struck first in Game 1 with a run in the top of the second inning. The Lakers responded with a two-out, three-run home run by Ellie Lunde in the bottom of the third to give Detroit Lakes a 3-1 lead after three innings of play.

The Panthers regained control in the next half-inning with three runs to take a 4-3 lead. Park Rapids added seven more runs in the top of the fifth and was in the driver's seat at 11-3 entering the bottom of the fifth.

Lunde crushed a line drive single to left field, bringing in Megan Stalberger and Isabelle Hansen as part of a three-run inning for the Lakers. Detroit Lakes added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth cutting the deficit to 11-8 but the Panthers scored yet again in the seventh and kept the Lakers scoreless to grab a 12-8 Game 1 victory.

Maguire was happy with the way her team ended the first game, even though the results didn’t end in their favor.

Detroit Lakes' Sidney Borgman begins her run to first after making contact with the ball in the Lakers' two losses (12-8, 16-6) against Park Rapids in a doubleheader at Detroit Lakes on April 25. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“The girls stayed level-headed hitting the ball and dug deep hitting where we needed to,” she said. “We scored some runs and chipped away at the lead. It was nice to see the girls bring the momentum back our way.”

Lunde finished with a game-high five RBIs on three hits in four plate appearances. Detroit Lakes forced eight walks but left 10 runners on base.

Game 2 was all Park Rapids from the get-go. The Panthers jumped out to a 13-0 lead scoring one run in the first inning, and six runs in the second and third innings. The Lakers showed some signs of life with a six-run bottom of the third, but Park Rapids added three more runs in the next two innings to force the 10-run rule after the fifth, ending the game.

Halle Johnson, Ella Cummings, Rachel Kasowski, Lunde and Hansen each had one RBI in Game 2. Maddisen Bellanger, Kasowski, and Johnson had two hits each to account for six of Detroit Lakes’ 10 hits.

Stalberger started on the mound for the Lakers. She pitched one inning, giving up one run and one hit. Lunde came in for relief and struggled against the Panther batters. She coughed up 12 runs on 10 hits. Lunde also had four walks and two strikeouts. Questis Weidenbach finished the game for Detroit Lakes pitching two innings and giving up three runs, two hits and walking two.

Detroit Lakes' Ella Cummings awaits her at-bat in the on-deck circle in the Lakers' two losses (12-8, 16-6) against Park Rapids in a doubleheader at Detroit Lakes on April 25. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Most teams in the area and around the state have been practicing indoors due to the weather, which has its advantages but does not compare to playing on the field. Maguire was excited to finally have practices outside and work on certain aspects of the game that can’t be replicated in a gym.

“Since we are finally outside, we get to work on taking ground balls in the infield and taking fly balls in the outfield,” she said. “We will finally be able to go hard with some infield and outfield practice. It will also be working on our communication. Those are some of the bigger things we’ll focus on at practice.”

GAME ONE

PARK RAPIDS- 0 1 0 3 7 0 1- 12

DETROIT LAKES- 0 0 3 0 3 2 0- 8

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Sidney Borgmann: 4.1IP, 6H, 9R, 3ER, 4K, 3BB; Megan Stalberger: 2.2IP, 5H, 3R, 2ER, 2K, 2BB

DETROIT LAKES HITTING- Ella Okeson: 0-2, R, BB; Maddisen Bellanger: 1-4, BB; Megan Stalberger: 1-3, 3R, 2BB; Rachel Kasowski: 0-2, 2BB; Ellie Lunde: 3-4, 2R, 5RBI; Chloe Leegard: 0-4, RBI; Emily Peterson: 0-3, R, BB; Sidney Borgmann: 2-4, RBI; Questis Weidenbach: 0-4; Isabelle Hansen: 0-0, R

GAME TWO

PARK RAPIDS- 1 6 6 2 1 X X- 16

DETROIT LAKES- 0 0 6 0 0 X X- 6

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Megan Stallberger: 1IP, 1H, 1R; Ellie Lunde: 2IP, 10H, 12R, 10ER, 1K, 4BB; Questis Weidenbach: 2Ip, 2H, 3R, 3ER, 2BB

DETROIT LAKES HITTING- Ella Okeson: 0-3, R; Maddisen Bellanger: 2-3, R; Ellie Lunde: 1-3, R, RBI; Isabelle Hansen: 1-3, RBI; Rachel Kasowski: 2-3, R, RBI; Emily Peterson: 1-2, R, BB; Halle Johnson: 2-3, R, RBI; Ella Cummings: 1-3, RBI; Questis Weidenbach: 0-2