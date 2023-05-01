Softball: Lakers unable to overcome early deficits in both losses to Aitkin

DETROIT LAKES – After being shut out in Game 1, the Detroit Lakes softball team found some offense in Game 2 but its efforts weren't enough against a strong Aitkin team on Thursday.

The Lakers dropped both games of their home doubleheader to the Gobblers. Aitkin allowed only two hits to Detroit Lakes in a 10-0 blowout victory. In Game 2, the Gobblers scored all nine runs in the first three innings to secure a 9-5 victory.

In the first inning of Game 1, both teams held each other scoreless. In the top of the second, Aitkin began its onslaught with one run and followed with nine more between the third and sixth innings. The game ended after the sixth inning because Detroit Lakes failed to bring the Aitkin lead to under 10 runs.

A Detroit Lakes baserunn slides into second in the Lakers' 10-0 Game 1 loss and 9-5 Game 2 loss in a doubleheader against Aitkin at Detroit Lakes on April 27. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Sidney Borgmann started on the mound for the Lakers. She pitched four innings giving up six hits, five runs, four walks and striking out four. Megan Stalberger came in for relief and got through two innings allowing three hits, five runs, one walk and punching out two. Borgmann and Stalberger recorded the only two hits for Detroit Lakes.

Game 2 saw some more offense from the Lakers. Aitkin’s bats were hot from the jump scoring two runs in the first innings, six in the second and one in the third.

Down 9-0 in the bottom of the third, Emily Peterson crushed a two-run home run to left field to cut the deficit to 9-2. Detroit Lakes tacked on three more runs in the following inning but failed to complete the comeback after being held scoreless in the fifth and final inning.

A Detroit Lakes batter swings at the right pitch in the Lakers' 10-0 Game 1 loss and 9-5 Game 2 loss in a doubleheader against Aitkin at Detroit Lakes on April 27. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Stalhberger got the call to the mound to start the game for the Lakers. She got through one and two-thirds innings giving up six hits, eight runs, two walks and punching out one batter. Borgmann finished the final three and one-third innings surrendering two hits, one run, one walk and striking out three.

Peterson went 1-2 from the plate with a two-run home run. Questis Weidenbach had one hit in her two at-bats and recorded an RBI. Four different Lakers had one hit to account for Detroit Lakes’ four hits in the game.

GAME ONE

AITKIN- 0 1 3 1 4 1 X- 10

DETROIT LAKES- 0 0 0 0 0 0 X- 0

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Sydney Borgmann: 4IP, 6H, 5R, 4ER, 4K, 4BB, 1HR; Megan Stalberger: 2IP, 3H, 5R, 2K, 1BB

DETROIT LAKES HITTING- Ella Okeson: 0-3; Maddisen Bellanger: 0-2, BB; Megan Stalberger: 1-3; Rachel Kosowski: 0-2; Sidney Borgamnn 1-1, BB; Chloe Leegard: 0-2; Ella Cummings: 0-1; Ellie Lunde: 0-1; Questis Weidenbach: 0-2; Emily Peterson: 0-2

GAME TWO

AITKIN- 2 6 1 0 0- 9

DETROIT LAKES- 0 0 2 3 0- 5

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Megan Stalberger: 1.2IP, 6H, 8R, 2ER, 1K, 2BB; Sidney Borgmann: 3.1IP, 2H, 1R, 3K, 1BB

DETROIT LAKES HITTING- Ella Okeson: 0-3; Maddisen Bellanger: 0-3; Megan Stalberger: 1-2, R, BB; Rachel Kasowski: 0-2, R, BB; Ellie Lunde: 0-2, R, BB; Halle Johnson: 0-1; Sidney Borgmann: 1-1, R; Emily Peterson: 1-2, R, 2RBI; Questis Weidenbach: 1-2, RBI

Detroit Lakes' third baseman gets ready to tag the Aitkin's baserunner in the Lakers' 10-0 Game 1 loss and 9-5 Game 2 loss in a doubleheader against Aitkin at Detroit Lakes on April 27. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune