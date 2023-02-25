State gymnastics photo gallery: Lakers take center stage at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium

FULL STORY FROM DETROIT LAKES' CLASS A STATE GYMNASTICS TEAM PERFORMANCE CAN BE FOUND
HERE.
The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team finished in second place at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Detroit Lakes' Jerzie Horner performs her floor routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Detroit Lakes' Gabby Whitworth performs her floor routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team celebrates a Olivia Gag's floor routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Detroit Lakes' Kaija Aschnewitz performs her beam routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Detroit Lakes' Jerzie Horner performs her beam routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Detroit Lakes' Gabby Whirtworth performs her beam routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Detroit Lakes' Elsie Ratz performs her beam routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Detroit Lakes' Elsie Ratz performs her beam routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
The Detroit Lakes reserves celebrate Elsie Ratz's vault at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Detroit Lakes' Steve Samzo celebrates a bars routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Detroit Lakes' Kate Taves leaps to the top bar at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Detroit Lakes' Jerzie Horner smiles after her bars routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team celebrates Gabby Whitworth's bars routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Detroit Lakes' Ava Morrison celebrates her bars routine with Gabby Whitworth at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Detroit Lakes' Morgan Hausten performs her vault at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Detroit Lakes' Matt Horner smiles after Gabby Whitworth's vault at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Detroit Lakes' Kate Taves performs her vault at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Detroit Lakes' Gabby Whitworth performs her vault routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Detroit Lakes' Elsie Ratz performs her vault routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Detroit Lakes' Jerzie Horner hugs her dad, Matt Horner, at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team celebrates a vault at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
