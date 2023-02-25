99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

State gymnastics photo gallery: Lakers take center stage at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium

Scenes from the Detroit Lakes gymnastic team's state tournament performance on Friday in St. Paul.

1 Celebration DSC_8961.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Jerzie Horner hugs Leesa Lindgaard at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 24, 2023 10:55 PM

FULL STORY FROM DETROIT LAKES' CLASS A STATE GYMNASTICS TEAM PERFORMANCE CAN BE FOUND HERE.

1 Team Picture DSC_9482.JPG
The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team finished in second place at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Jerzie Horner DSC_9374.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Jerzie Horner performs her floor routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Gabby Whitworth DSC_9389.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Gabby Whitworth performs her floor routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Celebration DSC_9270.JPG
The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team celebrates a Olivia Gag's floor routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

1 Kaija Aschnewitz DSC_9153.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Kaija Aschnewitz performs her beam routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Jerzie Horner DSC_9237.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Jerzie Horner performs her beam routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Gabby Whitworth DSC_9215.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Gabby Whirtworth performs her beam routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Elsie Ratz DSC_9194.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Elsie Ratz performs her beam routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Elsie Ratz DSC_9187.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Elsie Ratz performs her beam routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Celebration DSC_9203.JPG
The Detroit Lakes reserves celebrate Elsie Ratz's vault at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Steve Zamzo DSC_9130.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Steve Samzo celebrates a bars routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Kate Taves DSC_9078.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Kate Taves leaps to the top bar at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

1 Jerzie Horner DSC_9115.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Jerzie Horner smiles after her bars routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Celebration DSC_9144.JPG
The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team celebrates Gabby Whitworth's bars routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Ava Morrison DSC_9040.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Ava Morrison celebrates her bars routine with Gabby Whitworth at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Morgan Hausten DSC_8866.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Morgan Hausten performs her vault at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Matt Horner DSC_8938.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Matt Horner smiles after Gabby Whitworth's vault at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Kate Taves DSC_8887.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Kate Taves performs her vault at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Gabby Whitworth DSC_8935.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Gabby Whitworth performs her vault routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Elsie Ratz DSC_8928.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Elsie Ratz performs her vault routine at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

1 Celebration DSC_8992.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Jerzie Horner hugs her dad, Matt Horner, at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Celebration DSC_8898.JPG
The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team celebrates a vault at the Class A state gymnastics meet on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What To Read Next
1 Team Picture DSC_9482.JPG
Prep
Gymnastics: Detroit Lakes puts a bow on impressive season with a runner-up finish at state
February 24, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
GIRLS BASKETBALL.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Crosby-Ironton spoils Lakers' outright Mid-State title
February 24, 2023 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
1 Easton Kennedy DSC_8733.JPG
Prep
Boys hockey: Bearcats give Lakers another scare in 8A quarterfinals
February 23, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado