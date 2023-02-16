The best thing I saw last week: A full-circle family moment

DETROIT LAKES – A public address announcer can make or break a game.

The person on the mic sets the scene. Their voice booms through the speakers in a venue. It can be the difference between a good night and a great one.

Zeke Fuhrman is no stranger to belting into a microphone. The KDLM radio voice has been vital for our area's sports coverage for years. He's dedicated thousands of hours to promoting area athletes, and I'm glad I can call him a friend.

"When I went to games, I caught myself paying more attention to the PA announcers than the games," he said. "It looked like something that I could do, so I reached out to Rob (Nielsen) and told him that I was interested. I don't do play-by-play during the winter season. I do color (commentary) for football and baseball. If they needed somebody to fill in once and a while, so be it. The first thing Rob had me do last year was a home dance meet. That turned into a wrestling meet, and now a few basketball games."

On Jan. 24, Zeke was on PA duties for the Detroit Lakes boys basketball game against Alexandria. He crushed it. It's just another one of many great people who make our area games feel important.

Last Friday was another one of those nights. However, it hit home a little harder for Zeke. He announced a game with his dad, Bruce, coaching the opposing team. On a night with so much to celebrate , Zeke had a full-circle moment.

"It was very special," he said. "Working in Detroit Lakes, it's not often that I get to see my dad coach. Anytime DL plays Staples-Motley, I try to get there, no matter if it's basketball or track or cross country. The cool thing is Staples is in the Mid-State Conference with DL, but who knows what will happen after this year."

The best thing I saw last week was a moment that goes a little deeper than sports.

Zeke getting chances to share moments like that with his dad made me think about how excited my parents get for me about my job. I can't count how many times I've driven home from a game just to talk to my dad about what I just covered or the story I was going to write.

Bruce has coached basketball at various levels for 27 years. He's been the head coach of the girls varsity team since 2018. He also coaches cross country and track. Staples-Motley has one of the top running programs in the Class A ranks.

Last Friday was a long time coming.

"There's usually somebody setup to my left at the scorer's table," Fuhrman said. "There wasn't anybody there last week. It felt like I was sitting next to dad while he was coaching. It was just a really cool moment for me."

"It was a cool bonding moment. My dad started coaching the year after I graduated high school. All of my younger siblings had my dad as a cross country coach. He took over in the fall of 2006. … I missed a lot of moments getting my career started, going to college and moving out of town. Now, only being an hour away, I get to catch up on the moments I missed. It's special to me because I get to appreciate what my dad does and the impact he has on kids and be part of the environment that I missed out on when I was younger."

Zeke has plenty of passion for area athletics, which is why he's such a good fit for his role in local sports media. I hope he gets more chances to announce high school sporting events. I've only had good times hearing any of our area voices on the mic, and Zeke is a great addition.

"I've done seven or eight games this year," he said. "It's a lot of fun. It's cool to be a part of the games and keep people entertained. I like making the kids feel special when their names are called on the mic. Last week I did a fifth-grade boys basketball game against Hawley. I brought the PA system, and seeing the smiles on those kids' faces was worth it."

