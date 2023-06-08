99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Track and field: 11 Lakers head to state tournament

The Detroit Lakes athletes got a police escort down Washington Avenue on Thursday, June 8, as they began their journey to St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Track Team Escort-3.jpg
Detroit Lakes track and field athletes wave during a police escort down Washington Avenue on Thursday, June 8, on their way to the state track and field tournament in St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Today at 2:53 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Six Laker boys and five Laker girls departed Detroit Lakes on Thursday, June 8, for the Section 8AA state track and field tournament at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Preliminaries will begin Friday, June 9, and finals are Saturday, June 10.

The group of athletes got a police escort down Washington Avenue by law enforcement on Thursday.

Track Team Escort-1.jpg
Eleven Lakers punched their tickets to the state track and field tournament at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota. The group of athletes was given a police escort down Washington Avenue on Thursday, June 8.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

For the boys, Lawson Greene will be hucking the discus. Mason and Ethan Carrier will be sprinting in the 100-meter, and Evan Thomas will be competing in the 400-meter. Cameron Marxen, Jake Pavek and the Carrier brothers will be competing in the 4x100 meter relay.

For the girls, Grace Gunderson and Rylee Johnson will compete in the high jump, with Johnson also leaping in the 110-meter hurdle. Jerzie Horner will be catching some serious air in the pole vault, and Abby Larson is racing in the 100- and 200-meter. Ella Paulson, Johnson, Horner and Larson make up the state-bound 4x100 meter relay team.

Check back on www.dl-online.com for tournament results.

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
