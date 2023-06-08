Track and field: 11 Lakers head to state tournament

DETROIT LAKES — Six Laker boys and five Laker girls departed Detroit Lakes on Thursday, June 8, for the Section 8AA state track and field tournament at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Preliminaries will begin Friday, June 9, and finals are Saturday, June 10.

The group of athletes got a police escort down Washington Avenue by law enforcement on Thursday.

Eleven Lakers punched their tickets to the state track and field tournament at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

For the boys, Lawson Greene will be hucking the discus. Mason and Ethan Carrier will be sprinting in the 100-meter, and Evan Thomas will be competing in the 400-meter. Cameron Marxen, Jake Pavek and the Carrier brothers will be competing in the 4x100 meter relay.

For the girls, Grace Gunderson and Rylee Johnson will compete in the high jump, with Johnson also leaping in the 110-meter hurdle. Jerzie Horner will be catching some serious air in the pole vault, and Abby Larson is racing in the 100- and 200-meter. Ella Paulson, Johnson, Horner and Larson make up the state-bound 4x100 meter relay team.

Check back on www.dl-online.com for tournament results.