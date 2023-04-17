Track and field: Detroit Lakes girls dominate field events, Ethan Carrier sprints into 2 top-5 finishes

FARGO – Five top-three finishes helped the Detroit Lakes girls track and field team secure 67 team points for a third-place finish at the Bison Stampede Indoor Meet at North Dakota State University on Thursday. The boys finished in 11th with 21.5 team points.

For the girls, West Fargo finished in the top spot with 90 team points and the Lakers trailed second-place Red River by four.

The Detroit Lakes girls dominated the field events. Junior Grace Gunderson leaped into a first-place finish in the high jump with a 5-foot, 2-inch jump. Junior Rylee Johnson finished in second with a high jump of 5 feet. Senior Jerzie Horner vaulted 10 feet, 3 inches to grab first place.

Senior Abby Larson sprinted into second place in the 60-meter dash (8.14) and third place in the 200-meter dash (26.99).

On the boys’ side, senior Ethan Carrier led the way with a third-place finish in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.16 and a fifth-place finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.51. Junior Brandton Marsh soared to second place in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 4.25 inches.

BISON STAMPEDE INDOOR MEET GIRLS TEAM SCORES- 1- West Fargo 90, 2- Red River 71, 3- Detroit Lakes 67, 4- Barnesville 48.25, 5- Valley City 40, 6- Central Cass 38.25, 7- Park Christian 33, 8- Kindred 32.25, 9- Wadena-Deer Creek 25, 10- Fargo South 24, 11- Fergus Falls 17, 11- Shanley 17, 13- Staples-Motley 16, 14- Pelican Rapids 14, 15- Northern Cass 10, 16- Horace 9, 16- Harvey/Well County 9, 16- Fargo North 9, 19- La Moure/Litch Marion 4, 19- Devils Lake 4, 21- Oak Grove Lutheran 3, 21- Sargent County 3, 23- Davies 1.25

BISON STAMPEDE INDOOR MEET BOYS TEAM SCORES- 1- Red River 130.5, 2- Kindred 72.5, 3- Fargo North 71.5, 4- Staples-Motley 38.5, 5- Hillsboro/Central Valley 32, 6- West Fargo 31.5, 7- Devils Lake 31, 8- Pelican Rapids 27, 9- Fergus Falls 25.5, 10- Park Christian 23, 11- Detroit Lakes 21.5, 12- Shanley 18, 12- Barnesville 18, 14- Harvey/Wells County 17, 15- Northern Cass 13, 16- Oak Grove Lutheran 5, 17- Sargent County 4, 17- Valley City 4, 19- Central Cass 1.5

DETROIT LAKES GIRLS TOP EIGHT FINISHERS- 60M- 2nd- Abby Larson 8.14

200M- 3rd- Abby Larson26.99

1600M- 7th- Julia Steffl 5:51.06

60M HURDLES- 5th- Rylee Johnson 10.18, 8th- Maddie Blahut 10.85

4x200M RELAY- 4th- Ella Paulson, Mallory Fischer, Lila Disse, Haydon King 1:54.41

4x800M RELAY- 7th- Hannah Barberg, Lila Kallstrom, Marin Johnson, Sadie Johnson 10:52.58

SHOT PUT- 4th- Jacee Hauser 39’9”

HIGH JUMP- 1st- Grace Gunderson 5’2”, 2nd- Rylee Johnson 5’

POLE VAULT- 1st- Jerzie Horner 10’3”

TRIPLE JUMP- 5th- Lily Anderson 32’9”

DETROIT LAKES BOYS TOP EIGHTER FINISHERS- 60M- 3rd- Ethan Carrier 7.16

200M- 5th- Ethan Carrier 23.51

60M HURDLES- 7th- Brady Wirtz 9.11

4x800 RELAY- 8th- Brayden Francis, Connor Jensen, Ryan Erickson, Xander Jessen 9:19.29

HIGH JUMP- 8th- Alexander Fletcher 5’8”

LONG JUMP- 2nd- Brandton Marsh 20’04”