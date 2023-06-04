Track and field: Detroit Lakes girls sending 5 Lakers to state

DETROIT LAKES – As the bright sun beat down on Mollberg Field in Detroit Lakes, the Lakers girls track and field team sprinted to a record-breaking performance and state qualifying finishes at the Section 8AA championship finals on Saturday, June 3

The girls will be sending five different athletes to compete in six different events at the state tournament from Friday, June 9 to Saturday, June 10. The Detroit Lakes girls finished in third with 95 team points and the boys finished fourth with 78.5 team points. Both the Alexandria girls (168) and boys (156.5) were crowned Section 8AA champions.

“This year has been unbelievable,” girls track and field head coach Maggie Doll said. “We knew we had good athletes. It has been so much fun watching these young men and ladies work hard every day at practice, set high goals for themselves, and then accomplish those goals. We couldn’t be happier or more proud of all our athletes that competed today. We have been well-rounded all year and that showed again this week at Rocori and today in DL. I’m excited to see what kind of damage we can do next weekend.”

Detroit Lakes' Rylee Johnson was all smiles after her second-place and state-qualifying finish in the 100-meter hurdles at the Section 8AAA championships at Mollberg Field in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, June 3. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The highlight of the day was the girls 4x100 meter relay team of Ella Paulson, Rylee Johnson, Jerzie Horner and Abby Larson breaking the school record with a time of 49.08 and a first-place finish. Johnson also qualified for state in the high jump (5-03) on Wednesday, May 31 at Rocori and the 100-meter hurdles (15.28) on Saturday with a second-place finish.

Grace Gunderson soared to a state qualification with a leap of 5 feet, 5 inches in the high jump on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abby Larson qualified for state in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash. She finished second in both the 100 (12.41) and 200 (26.19). Horner launched her way to state with a vault of 10 feet, 8 inches, and a first-place finish.

Detroit Lakes' Jerzie Horner lifts herself over the bar as she qualifies for state with a first-place finish in the pole vault at the Section 8AAA championships at Mollberg Field in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, June 3. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The girls had some other top-notch performances of the day. Paulson finished third in the 100-meter dash. Lila Kallstrom placed seventh in the 400-meter dash. Julia Steffl ended the 1600-meter run in ninth place and the 3200-meter run in 10th place. Mallory Fischer leaped to a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles.

The 4x200 meter relay team of Haydon King, Mamie Hunter, Mallory Fischer and Kallstrom, and the 4x400 meter relay team of Hannah Barberg, Marin Johnson, Kallstrom and Gunderson each placed sixth.

Jacee Hauser had a fifth-place finish in the shot put and a fourth-place finish in the discus. Elle Bettcher tossed her way to a fifth-place finish in the discus. Hunter leaped into seventh place in the high jump. Alonna Moench finished seventh in the pole vault. Hunter also took 10th in the long jump and Natalie Spindler skipped her way to a ninth-place finish in the triple jump.

Detroit Lakes' Abby Larson pushes herself to the finish in the 200-meter dash at the Section 8AAA championships at Mollberg Field in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, June 3. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

SECTION 8AA GIRLS TEAM SCORES- 1- Alexandria 168, 2- Rocori 132.5, 3- Detroit Lakes 95, 4- Wilmar 69, 5- Pequot Lakes 67, 6- Thief River Falls 45.5, 7- New London-Spicer 33, 8- Albany 32, 9- Fergus Falls 30, 10- Melrose Area 15, 11- East Grand Forks 9, 12- Little Falls

DETROIT LAKES GIRLS TOP EIGHT FINISHERS- 100M- 2nd- Abby Larson 12.41, 3rd- Ella Paulson 12.71

200M- 2nd- Abby Larson 26.19

400M- 7th- Lila Kallstrom 1:01.83

ADVERTISEMENT

100M HURDLES- 2nd- Rylee Johnson 15.28

300M HURDLES- 3rd- Mallory Fischer 47.55

4x100M RELAY- 1st- Ella Paulson, Rylee Johnson, Jerzie Horner, Abby Larson 49.08

4x200M RELAY- 6th- Haydon King, Mamie Hunter, Lila Kallstrom, Mallory Fisher 1:49.77

4x400M RELAY- 6th- Lila Kallstrom, Hannah Barberg, Grace Gunderson, Marin Johnson 4:18.61

SHOT PUT- 5th- Jacee Hauser 35’ 1.5”

DISCUS- 4th- Jacee Hauser 116’ 2”, 5th- Elle Bettcher 105’

HIGH JUMP- 1st- Grace Gunderson 5’ 5”, 4th- Rylee Johnson 5’ 3”, 7th- Mamie Hunter 4’ 11”

ADVERTISEMENT

POLE VAULT- 1st- Jerzie Horner 10’ 8”, 7th- Alonna Moench 8’ 8”

